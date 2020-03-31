EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County Circuit Court
Michael Shawn Flippen of Bassett pleaded guilty of abduction and strangulation. He was charged to a total of 15 years in prison, with 14 years and 5 months suspended, 2 years of probation, plus ordered to pay costs. The offenses happened Nov. 12, resulting in arrest Dec. 10.
John Christopher Simmons of Martinsville was charged with methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute (second offense), firearm possession by a violent felon and felony failure to appear. The offense happened June 29, resulting in arrest Nov. 5.
Dustin Allen Dillon of Collinsville was charged with methamphetamine distribution on school property and methamphetamine distribution. The offenses allegedly happened June 15, 2018, resulting in arrest on Aug. 2, 2019. The next hearing is in April.
Charlie Wayne Whitlow Jr. of Bassett was charged with entering dwelling at night with intent and object sexual penetration. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 3, 2018. The next hearing is in April.
Christopher Alan Ramsey of Stuart was charged with habitual offender violation (second offense). The offense allegedly happened March 30. The next hearing is to be announced.
Jyquan Nykey Hairston of Martinsville was charged with abduction, use of firearm to commit a felony, robbery with a deadly weapon and grand larceny with a firearm. The offenses allegedly happened June 29, resulting in arrest July 2. A jury trial will be held in late March.
Delberia Bradley Alcorn of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting third offense, obtaining money under false pretense (third offense), and two counts of fentanyl distribution and two counts of felony failure to appear. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 8, 2018, through Oct. 15, resulting in arrest May 25. The next hearing is in April.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Dustin Allen Dillon of Collinsville was charged with heroin possession, hydrocodone possession and oxycodone possession. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 7, 2018, resulting in arrest Feb. 28. The next hearing is to be announced.
Bradley Hunter Eanes of Ridgeway pleaded guilty March 11 to fentanyl distribution and fentanyl possession. A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of heroin possession and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 4, 2018, through Oct. 25, 2018, resulting in arrest Nov. 6.
Christopher James Moore of Stuart was charged with heroin distribution. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of heroin possession. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 3 months suspended, 1 year of supervised probation, and his license was suspended for 6 months. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 27, 2018, resulting in arrest Nov. 6.
Samuel Walker Janney of Collinsville was charged with cocaine distribution third offense. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 10, 2018, resulting in arrest Feb. 11. The next hearing is to be announced.
James Brandon Hancock of Bassett was charged with fentanyl possession with intent to distribute. The offense allegedly happened July 21, resulting in arrest Feb. 11. The next hearing is to be announced.
Demarlo Alexander Banks of Martinsville pleaded guilty to eluding police. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 25. The sentencing is in June.
Christopher Allen Via Dawson of Martinsville pleaded guilty to eluding police. The offense allegedly happened April 22. The sentencing is in June.
Kevin Lamont Price of Martinsville pleaded no contest to shoplifting third offense. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, and 3 years of supervised probation. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 26, resulting in arrest Nov. 11.
Rachel Leanor Handy of Martinsville pleaded guilty to five counts of cocaine distribution. The offenses allegedly happened Oct. 15, 2018 through Feb. 22, 2019, resulting in arrest Feb. 11. The next hearing is in May.
Howard Todd Huff of Martinsville pleaded guilty to grand larceny and embezzlement. The offenses allegedly happened Oct. 25, 2018, resulting in Feb. 11. The next hearing is in May.
Ella Irene Davis of Martinsville pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 28. The next hearing is to be announced.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Ashley Dawn Ferguson of Mount Airy, N.C., was charged with schedule III controlled substance distribution and conspiracy to distribute schedule III drug. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 14, 2018, resulting in arrest Nov. 25. The next hearing is in May.
Angela Faye Marshall of Stuart was charged with schedule I-II drug distribution. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 28, 2019. The jury trial is in June.
Zachary James Denny of Liberty, N.C., pleaded guilty to schedule I-II drug distribution on March 10. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 8, 2016, resulting in arrest Oct. 29, 2019. The next hearing is in June.
Brandon Ashley Royal of Ridgeway was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened March 30, 2019, resulting in arrest March 5. The next hearing is in May.
James Christopher Gordon of Martinsville pleaded guilty March 11 to prisoner possession of a deadly weapon. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 21. The sentencing is in July.
Andrew Russell Tabor of Stuart was charged with attempt to extort money and threat to extort money. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 1 and Sept. 13, resulting in arrest March 3. The next hearing is in May.
Justin Nicholas Gregory of Martinsville was charged with methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, schedule I-II drug possession, and two counts of schedule I-II drug possession, with intent to distribute. The offenses allegedly happened March 7, resulting in arrest Aug. 13. The next hearing is in July.
