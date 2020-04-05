EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County Circuit Court
Eric Justin Hedges of Bassett was charged with strangulation and abduction. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 18. The next hearing is set for April.
Melvin Taron Thomas of Martinsville was charged with three counts of cocaine distribution. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 2, 2018, through Aug. 14, 2018, resulting in arrest on Oct. 17, 2019. The next hearing is set for May.
Robert William Mathews of Collinsville was charged with breaking and entering dwelling to commit armed robbery. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of entering to interfere with property owner’s rights. The offense allegedly happened May 2. The presentence report is set for June.
Isaiah Catrell Hairston of Martinsville was charged with credit card fraud. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 10, resulting in arrest on March 18. The next hearing is to be set.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Aaron Victoria Griffin-Mendez of Martinsville pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession and felony failure to appear. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, with 14 years and 10 months suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Oct. 17, 2018, resulting in arrest on July 26.
Johnathan Lamar Harber of Martinsville was charged with unlawful wounding. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault and battery. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 6 months suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $600 fine, plus costs. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 18.
Roger Brandon Ivey of Stuart was charged with four counts of methamphetamine distribution. The offenses allegedly happened Oct. 26, 2018 through June 13, resulting in arrest on Feb. 18. The next hearing is set for May.
Vincent Lamont Brown of Martinsville was charged with cocaine distribution, possession of firearm with cocaine, and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. The offense allegedly happened July 21, 2015, resulting in arrest on Feb. 3. The next hearing is set for April.
Sammie Harlowe Powell of Collinsville was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened May 9, 2018, resulting in arrest on Feb. 13, 2019. The next hearing is set for April.
Jason Michael Elgin of Martinsville was charged with heroin possession. The offense allegedly happened July 9, 2018, resulting in arrest on May 9. The next hearing is set for May.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of grand larceny and entering house to commit assault and battery against Brandon Arthur Chitwood of Martinsville.
Jay’kwon Dajour Martin of Martinsville was charged with cocaine possession, prisoner possession of unlawful chemical, and gun possession with schedule I-II drug. The offense allegedly happened March 31, 2019, resulting in arrest on July 7. The next hearing is set for April.
Anthony Aron Moore of Martinsville was charged with methamphetamine distribution. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 17, 2018, resulting in arrest Nov. 6, 2019. The next hearing is to be announced.
Robert Jason Bailey of Martinsville was charged with heroin possession, fentanyl possession and cocaine possession. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 2, 2018, resulting in arrest on Nov. 6, 2019. The trial is set for June.
Tracy Ray Hairston of Martinsville was charged with cocaine possession. The offense allegedly happened June 9, 2018, resulting in arrest on Feb. 3, 2020. He pleaded not guilty on March 17. The next hearing is set for May.
Derwin Kendall Hannah of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 8, resulting in arrest on Sept. 16. The trial is set for June.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Lisa Carol Hardy of Ferrum was charged with schedule I-II controlled substance possession. The offense allegedly happened July 20. The next hearing is set for April.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of schedule I-II controlled substance possession with intent to distribute against Charles David Sawyers of Ararat.
Ranulfo Guzman Melo of Winston-Salem, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving money for animal fight. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
Phillip Eric Pack of Ararat was charged with strangulation resulting in injury. The offense allegedly happened May 8. The next hearing is to be set.
James Nelson Thompson of Bassett was charged with grand larceny and entering structure to commit assault and battery. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 4, resulting in arrest on Aug. 28. The next hearing is to be set.
Felix Navarrete-Herrera of Winston-Salem, N.C., pleaded no contest to paying/receiving money for animal fight. The presentencing report will be in July. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
Gerrarado Navarrette of Pfafftown, N.C., pleaded no contest to paying/receiving money for animal fight. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
Felipe Ramos-Guerrero of Lexington pleaded no contest to paying/receiving money for animal fight. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, and ordered to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
Aaron Salazar Sanchez of Moravian Falls, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving money for animal fight. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
James Robert Rorrer of Stuart pleaded guilty to imitation schedule I-II drug distribution, schedule I-II drug distribution, and obtaining money under false pretense-$500 or more. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 5 years of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay $720 restitution, a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened May 7, 2018, resulting in arrest on June 19, 2019.
Charles David Sawyers of Ararat was charged with two counts of schedule I-II drug possession with intent to distribute, a charge of selling firearm to a convicted felon, and a charge of gun possession with schedule I-II drug. The offense allegedly happened April 18, 2018 and April 23, 2018, resulting in arrest June 18. The next hearing is set for July.
Dustin Allen Dillon of Collinsville was charged with schedule I-II drug distribution and conspiracy to distribute schedule I-II controlled substance. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 2, 2018, resulting in arrest on June 28, 2019. The next hearing is to be set for April.
Shane Everett McMillian of Ararat was charged with three counts of schedule I-II drug distribution and 2 counts of conspiracy to distribute schedule I-II drug. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 15, 2018, through Jan. 11, 2019, resulting in arrest on Oct. 15. The next hearing is set for May.
Jamal Antonio Wimbush of Bassett was charged with four counts of schedule I-II drug distribution third offense, a charge of abuse-neglect/endangerment, and a charge of conspiracy to distribute schedule I-II drug third offense. The offenses allegedly happened April 11, 2018, through May 21, 2018, resulting in arrest on July 18, 2019. The next hearing is to be set.
Brandy Nichole Wrede of Westfield, N.C., was charged with schedule I-II drug distribution, obtaining money under false pretense, and imitation controlled drug distribution. The offenses allegedly happened May 4, 2018 through June 20, 2018, resulting in arrest on Sept. 25, 2019. The next hearing is to be set.
