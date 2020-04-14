EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County Circuit Court
Eva Carol Belcher of Martinsville was charged with six counts of identity fraud to obtain $200 or more. The offenses allegedly happened June 25, 2017 through Sept. 29, 2017, resulting in arrest July 16, 2018. The term hearing is scheduled for May.
Michael Allen Graham of Martinsville was found guilty of schedule I-II controlled substance possession. He was sentenced to 1 year of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of methamphetamine possession. The offense happened Jan. 19, 2016, resulting in arrest May 22, 2016.
Ryan Deontae Venable of Collinsville was charged with malicious wounding. He was found guilty of an amended charge of assault and battery. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay $2,861.75 restitution, a $250 fine and costs. The offense happened Feb. 20, 2017, resulting in arrest March 20, 2017.
Roger Lee Bartlett Jr. of Fieldale was charged with grand larceny-auto theft. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 20, 2017, resulting in arrest Sept. 19, 2017. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Walter Albert Williamson of Henry was charged with five counts of oxycodone distribution third offense, a charge of hydrocodone-acetaminophen distribution third offense, and a charge of alprazolam distribution. The offenses allegedly happened May 8, 2017 through July 12, 2017, resulting in arrest March 21, 2018. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Charles Jonathan Belcher of Bassett was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and a charge of felony destruction of property. The offenses allegedly happened June 9. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
James Allen Lawless of Liberty, N.C., was charged with object sexual penetration-victim under 13 years old, aggravated sexual battery-victim under 13 years old and indecent liberties with a minor by custodian. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 23, 2005, resulting in arrest Nov. 25, 2018. The term hearing is scheduled for May.
Joseph Malk Morehead of Martinsville was found guilty of grand larceny-firearm. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened March 21, 2019.
Jyquan Nykey Hairston of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny-firearm, breaking and entering dwelling to commit felony and robbery with a deadly weapon. He pleaded no contest to grand larceny-firearm, an amended charge of burglary at night to commit felony and an amended charged of robbery. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, with 12 years and 7 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $2,400 restitution plus costs. The judge dismissed but may reopen a charge of abduction, use of firearm to commit felony and use of firearm in a felony subsequent offense. The offenses happened June 28, resulting in arrest July 2.
David Preston Clark of Martinsville was charged with ammo possession by a felon and breaking and entering dwelling to commit larceny. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 25, 2018, and Aug. 5, 2019, resulting in arrest Nov. 20. The next hearing is scheduled for April.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Terrell Kiwon Martin of Martinsville was charged with first degree murder, shooting in a public place causing injury, recklessness with gun causing injury and use of firearm in a felony first offense. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 30, 2017, resulting in arrest Jan. 11, 2018. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Jennifer Elizabeth Speedy of Collinsville was charged with three counts of entering house to commit assault and battery, three counts of grand larceny, three counts of conspiracy to break and enter and a charge of felony property damage. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 5, 2018, through Nov. 28, 2018, resulting in arrest March 6, 2020. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Joshua Lamont Pritchett of Martinsville was charged with oxycodone distribution. The offense allegedly happened May 10, resulting in arrest March 13. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Michael Genus Holley of Martinsville was charged with three counts of heroin distribution and two counts of meth distribution. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 14 through Jan. 25, resulting in arrest Feb. 14. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Darion Jamar King of Collinsville was found guilty of cocaine distribution second offense. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison, with 5 years suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and license suspended for 6 months. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 3, 2015, resulting in arrest Nov. 27, 2018.
Christopher Justin Stegall of Bassett was charged with larceny third conviction. The offense allegedly happened June 24, resulting in arrest Jan. 17. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Henry Luck Jr. of Axton was charged with gun possession by a nonviolent felon. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 15. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Lesley Demonde Hundley of Martinsville was charged with weapon/ammunition possession by felon (not gun). The offense allegedly happened April 23. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
James Harold Ken Shrader of Collinsville pleaded guilty on March 26 to two counts of methamphetamine distribution, a charge of imitation methamphetamine distribution, a charge of heroin possession and a charge of methamphetamine possession. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 2, 2017, through Aug. 31, 2017, resulting in arrest Dec. 19, 2018. The sentencing is scheduled for May.
Payton Ann Loesher of Collinsville was charged with methamphetamine possession. The offense allegedly happened July 1, resulting in arrest March 9. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Trey Austin Marshall of Dobson, N.C., was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The offense allegedly happened July 5, 2016, resulting in arrest Aug. 26, 2019. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Dewey Hampton Hughes of Vinton was charged with conspiracy to distribute schedule IV drug. The offense allegedly happened July 16, 2017, resulting in arrest Jan. 22. The next hearing is scheduled for late April.
Helen Penny Heath of Stuart was charged with manufacturing marijuana. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 5, 2017, resulting in arrest Dec. 31, 2018. The next hearing is scheduled for April.
Jessie Wayne Harris of Martinsville was charged with two counts of schedule I-II drug distribution. The offenses allegedly happened July 18, 2017 through Aug. 1, 2017, resulting in arrest June 28, 2019. The next hearing is scheduled for late April.
Ryan Matthew Haynes of Bassett was charged with two counts of schedule I-II controlled substance distribution and a count of imitation schedule I-II controlled substance distribution. He pleaded guilty to two amended charges of selling imitation heroin and a charge of imitation schedule I-II controlled substance distribution. He was sentenced to a total of 6 years in prison, with 5 years and 8 months suspended, 2 years of probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay $320 restitution, a $150 fine, plus costs. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 24, 2018 through Sept. 26, 2018, resulting in arrest July 18.
Jose Cruz Ramirez Alvarado of Mount Airy, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving money for animal fight. The offenses allegedly happened July 1. The March 25 hearing was rescheduled to late April.
Miguel Rodriguez of Mount Airy, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving money for animal fight. The offenses allegedly happened July 1. The March 25 hearing was rescheduled to late April.
Michael Stuart Williams of Martinsville was charged with two counts of manufacturing methamphetamines, possession of precursors to manufacture methamphetamines, schedule I-II controlled substance possession, and ammo possession. The offenses allegedly happened Oct. 23, 2016, resulting in arrest Feb. 25, 2019. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Randall Graham Harris Jr., aka Jody Harris, of Collinsville was charged with two counts of schedule I-II drug distribution. The offenses allegedly happened April 9, 2018, through April 11, 2018, resulting in arrest June 29. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Michael Brynsley Yung of Ararat was charged with four counts of schedule I-II controlled substance distribution, two counts of marijuana distribution, and a charge of gun possession with schedule I-II controlled substance. The offenses allegedly happened April 16, 2018 through April 23, 2018, resulting in arrest Sept. 3, 2019. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Randy Lee Goins of Ararat was charged with four counts of schedule I-II drug distribution, three counts of gun possession with schedule I-II controlled substance, a charge of methamphetamine possession, and a charge of selling firearm to a convicted felon. The offenses allegedly happened April 26, 2018, through Feb. 15, 2019, resulting in arrest June 18. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.