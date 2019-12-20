EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County Circuit Court
David Lee Adkins of Bassett was found guilty of felony habitual offender violation second offense. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison, with 2 years suspended, 2 years of probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 26.
Justin Adam Pinkston of Bassett pleaded guilty to shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened April 20. The next hearing is in late December.
Fred Dean Harrington of Collinsville pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession and an amended charge of common nuisance first offense. He was sentenced to a total of 2 years and 6 months in jail, with the full term suspended, and 1 year and 6 months of supervised probation. The offense happened Oct. 15, 2018.
Darrell Jason David Harris of Martinsville pleaded guilty to grand larceny. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 2 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $300 restitution plus costs. The offense happened May 25.
Michael Shane Wilson of Evington pleaded guilty to petty larceny third offense. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 2 years supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened March 23.
Michael Dean Gilley of Eden, N.C., pleaded guilty to grand larceny of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years suspended, license suspended for 6 months, 2 years probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened March 4.
Raymond Clinard Eaton Jr. of Axton was charged with burn/bomb threat. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity on Sept. 25. The next hearing is to be set. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 15, 2018.
James Ralph Crum of Martinsville pleaded guilty to forging public documents and habitual offender felony violation second offense. The offense allegedly happened June 13, 2018. The next hearing is in late December.
Michael Stephen Decubellis of Martinsville was charged with manufacturing gamma-butyrolactone. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of a schedule III controlled substance and pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm while possessing oxycodone. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail with 1 year suspended plus ordered to pay costs. The offense happened July 29, 2015.
Ashley Marie Raines of Bassett was charged with Oxycodone distribution and hydrocodone-acetaminophen distribution. She pleaded not guilty Sept. 26. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 26, 2018. The next hearing is in January.
Terri Lynn Ore of Bassett pleaded guilty to hydrocodone-acetaminophen distribution, conspiracy to distribute hydrocodone-acetaminophen, methadone distribution and oxycodone distribution. The offenses happened July 31, 2018. The next hearing is in January.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Ronald Gene Edwards Jr. of Ridgeway pleaded not guilty to two counts of fentanyl possession with intent to distribute. The offense allegedly happened May 25, 2018. The next hearing is in late December.
Roneisha Diane Coles of Martinsville pleaded guilty to forging coin and bank notes and shoplifting third offense. The judge dismissed two counts of forging coin and bank notes and a charge of shoplifting third offense. She was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, with 14 years and 10 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $116.73 restitution plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 26.
Candy Creasy of Eden, N.C., pleaded no contest to meth possession. She was sentenced to 1 year of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Nov. 3, 2018.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Christopher James Moore of Eden, N.C., was charged with three counts of schedule I or II drug distribution. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 7, 2018 through Aug. 15, 2018 resulting in arrest Sept. 18, 2019. The next hearing is in January.
Lori Hollandsworth Blais of Bassett pleaded guilty to shoplifting third offense. She was sentenced to 3 years in prison with the full term suspended, 3 years probation and ordered to pay a fine of $100 and $64.57 restitution. The offense happened May 8.
Heather Marie Toufas of Bassett was charged with 3 counts of schedule I or II drug distribution, distribution of imitation schedule I or II drug, conspiracy to distribute schedule I or II drug and child neglect. The offenses allegedly happened April 4, 2018, through April 11, 2018. The next hearing is in January.
Scott Edward Neyman of Meadows of Dan was charged with malicious wounding. He pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and strangulation. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 8 years and 1 month suspended, 5 years probation, anger management and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Feb. 2, 2018.
