EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-auto theft, intent to sell property valued at $500 or more, and obtaining money under false pretense against Jamel Daeshaun Turner of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 4.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting merchandise valued at $200 or more against Zachary Lynn Hall of Rocky Mount. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 24.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of buying/receiving stolen goods valued at $200 or more against Brittany Nicole Harris of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Michael Larry Prunty of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 13.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of assault of law enforcement/Dept. of Corrections person against Joseph Lawrence Hill of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 14.
A judge dismissed a charge of DWI first offense and drinking while driving/open container against Michael Lee Poynter of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Sheila Marie Branch of Chase City. The offense allegedly happened March 14.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Amanda Mae Davis of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened March 14.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Cleon Elroy Dillard of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 1.
Jamie Vashon Wells of Bassett was found guilty of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with the full term suspended, and his license was suspended for 1 year. The offense happened Dec. 1.
Joe Louis Dillard of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with 11 months suspended, license was suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 24.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Marvin Laron Webb of Martinsville.
Jermar Shante Hairston of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail with the full term suspended. The offense happened June 30.
Patrick County General District Court
Stacey Renea McLaughlin of Stuart was found guilty of eluding police. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, and 2 years of unsupervised probation. The offense happened Dec. 14.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Eric A. Barden of Martinsville was found guilty of abduction by force/intimidation and strangulation resulting in injury. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, with 11 years suspended, and 3 years of supervised probation. The offense happened April 6.
Arnold Lane Everett of Martinsville was charged with heroin possession. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of paraphernalia possession. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with 6 months suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 20, 2018 , resulting in arrest Nov. 19.
Leroy John Utter of Martinsville was charged with methamphetamine possession. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of paraphernalia possession. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Aug. 4, 2018 , resulting in arrest on Dec. 10.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Marquis Lamont Penn of Martinsville was found guilty of grand larceny and grand larceny-auto theft. He was sentenced to a total of 8 years in prison, with 5 years suspended, and 1 year of supervised probation. The offense happened Feb. 8, 2019, resulting in arrest March 22.
Harvey Evan Lee Edwards of Ararat was charged with statutory burglary, grand larceny, and perjury. He pleaded no contest to amended charges of trespassing and receiving stolen goods and pleaded no contest to perjury. He was sentenced to a total of 2 years in prison, with 22 months and 56 days suspended, and 6 months in jail, with the full term suspended, with 1 year of supervised probation. The offenses happened Nov. 12, 2017, through July 10, 2018, resulting in arrest on Feb. 18, 2019.
Jonathan Robert Forcier of Bassett pleaded guilty to strangulation, abduction, and threatening to burn. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, with the full term suspended, five years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay $398.48 restitution. The offense happened Aug. 28, 2018, resulting in arrest Dec. 4.
Courtney Michelle Thompson of Bassett was found guilty of two counts schedule I-II drug distribution and a charge of conspiracy to distribute schedule I-II drug. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, and 5 years of supervised probation. The offense happened July 13, 2017, resulting in arrest July 19.
Richard Darren Cobbler of Spencer was charged with manufacturing marijuana. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of marijuana possession. He was sentenced to 30 day in jail, with 25 days suspended, 1 year of supervised probation, and ordered to pay a $500 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 30, 2018, resulting in arrest on June 28.
Rogelio Huerta of Ararat was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery-victim under 13 years old. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison, with 2 years and 9 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of indecent act with child by parent. The offense happened Nov. 3.
Manuel Gonzalez-Lavalle of Durham, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving money for animal fight. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
Savannah Nicole Rakes of Patrick Springs pleaded guilty to two counts of schedule I-II drug distribution and two counts of conspiracy to distribute schedule I-II drug. She was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison, with 18 years suspended, 5 years of supervised probation, her license was suspended for 6 months, and she was ordered to pay $400 restitution, a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 1, 2017, resulting in arrest June 27.
