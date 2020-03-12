EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Salvador Medina-Ariza of Bassett pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus additional costs. The offense happened Dec. 25.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-auto theft and petty larceny against Melissa May Smith of Bassett. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 22.
Hayli Rhiannon Debauche of Fieldale pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus additional costs. The offense happened Nov. 9.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Michael Jonathon Taylor of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 2.
Jordan Depaul Brim of Eden pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus additional costs. The offense happened Nov. 8.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of DWI first offense against Ramey Rodgers Scales of Axton.
Henry County Circuit Court
A judge dismissed a charge of assault and battery of a family/household member against Terry Glenn Stading of Martinsville.
Michael Shane Hairfield of Axton pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 5 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened July 9.
Tristan McKane Simpson of Eden, N.C., pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 19 years and 5 months suspended, 5 years of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Sept. 8, 2018.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Anthony Gerald Hannah of Martinsville was charged with five counts of cocaine distribution second offense. He pleaded guilty to two counts of cocaine distribution second offense and to two amended charges of cocaine possession, and the judge dismissed but may later reopen an additional charge of cocaine distribution second offense. He was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison, with 24 years suspended, 4 years of supervised probation, license suspended for 1 year and ordered to pay costs. The offenses happened Sept. Oct. 23, 2018, through Nov. 6, 2018, resulting in arrest July 23.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Phillip Brian McBride was charged with strangulation. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault and battery of a family member. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, 6 months of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened July 21.
