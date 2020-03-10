EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession with intent to manufacture schedule I-II drug against Tamon Dorrell Witcher of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 5.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Adam Dustin Ward of Spencer. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 8.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession and DWI first offense against Edxon Tejada Arcos of Salisbury, N.C. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 10.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of making false statement on criminal history consent form against William Russel East of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 2.
Chevis Jerome Martin of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year and ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus additional costs. The offense happened Nov. 30.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of grand larceny-auto theft, two counts of entering structure to commit assault and battery, and a charge of destruction of property with intent-damage estimated at $1,000 or more against Ryan Jay Westmoreland of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 4.
A judge dismissed a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Erica Lane Mills of Bassett.
Tandance La’Cole Gravely of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI second offense and driving after forfeiture of license. She was sentenced to a total of 120 days in jail, with 100 days suspended, license suspended for 3 years, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a total of $830 in fines plus costs. The offenses happened Aug. 11.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of felony offender escape without violence against Larry Dale Puckett of Ararat. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 17.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of larceny-bad check for $500 or more against Princetta Naikein Swanson of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened July 9.
Patrick County General District Court
Douglas Blake Spencer of Collinsville pleaded guilty to DWI second offense. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 50 days suspended, license suspended for 3 years, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 3.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Christina Ann Goins of Patrick Springs. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 4.
Henry County Circuit Court
Raykwon Demon Hairston of Martinsville was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm to commit felony. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unlawful wounding and reckless handling of a firearm. He was sentenced to a total of 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 9 months suspended, 1 year in jail, with 9 months suspended, 4 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $47,839.41 in restitution plus costs. The offenses happened Aug. 10, 2018.
Marcus Eugene Penn of Collinsville pleaded guilty to grand larceny, shoplifting third offense and petty larceny third offense. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,842.48 in restitution plus costs. The offenses happened Oct. 25, 2018.
Calvin Dominique Beal of Collinsville pleaded guilty to strangulation and abduction. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $300 restitution, plus costs. The offenses happened March 6, 2019.
Brittany Monique Williams of Collinsville pleaded no contest to a charge of cruelty to animals. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Feb. 22, 2019.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Michael Wayne Lang of Martinsville pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession and ammo possession by a felon. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 5 months suspended, 4 years of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay costs. The offenses happened Jan. 27, 2019, resulting in arrest Nov. 6.
Tyneisha Marlene Keel of Martinsville was charged with larceny-bad check of $500 or more. She pleaded guilty to an amended charge of petty larceny. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened March 6, 2019, resulting in arrest on June 19. A judge dismissed a charge of obtaining money under false pretense.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Hope Ann Hubbard of Woolwine was charged with two counts of grand larceny. She pleaded guilty to amended charges of petty larceny. She was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with the full term suspended, 4 years of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay $1,157.83 restitution. The offenses happened Sept. 30, 2017.
Felipe Garay of Jonesville, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving money for an animal fight. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
Rogelio Aguilera Hernandez of Biscoe, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving money for an animal fight. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
Esau Jaimes-Gorostiets of Candor, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving money for an animal fight. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
Jesus Medrano Arzate of Winston-Salem, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving money for an animal fight. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. He was ordered to pay a fine of $2,500. The offense happened June 1.
Crystal Kathleen Luckado of Stuart pleaded guilty to schedule I-II drug possession. She was sentenced to 3 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay a $100 fine, plus costs. The offense happened March 9, 2017, resulting in arrest on June 19, 2019.
