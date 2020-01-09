EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of gun possession by a nonviolent felon against Chauncey Vershaun Thomas of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 28.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Latasha Ann Raczkiewicz of Fieldale. The offense allegedly happened June 11.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon, weapon/ammo possession by felon (not gun) and possession of schedule I or II drug against Anthony Brian Mitchell of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 26.
A judge dismissed two counts of grand larceny-auto theft against Tonya Faye Dickerson of Bassett.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen two counts of creating/using explosives against Jonathan Wayne Hubbard of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of creating/using explosives against James Marvin Hundley of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 27.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of destruction of property with intent-damage more than $1,000 against Nicholas Eric Cahoon of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 14.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon against Gerry Leonard Bullins Jr. of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 29.
A judge dismissed a charge of malicious wounding and gun possession by a nonviolent felon against Anthony Tyrone Prunty of Bassett.
A judge dismissed a charge of malicious wounding against Shyheim Daizsure Prunty of Bassett.
Kevin W. Tate of Collinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, and his license was suspended for 1 year. The offense happened Sept. 28.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against Kevin James Pulley of Henry. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 26.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Steven Ray Hylton of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened July 25.
A judge dismissed a charge of shoplifting third offense against Duane Michael Coe of Ridgeway.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police and possession of a controlled substance against Jeremy Todd Caron of Penhook. The judge dismissed charges of attempted strangulation, robbery of residence with a gun, gun possession by a nonviolent felon and use of a firearm in felony first offense. The offenses allegedly happened April 1.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of abduction by force/intimidation, strangulation, resulting in injury and use of firearm in a felony first offense against Michael T. Perdue of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of forgery of public records against Franklin Dean Underwood of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened June 14.
A judge dismissed a charge of petty larceny against Richard Helmon Dollar of Bassett.
Artemio Trujillo-Conde of Collinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 20 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a $400 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 15.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon against Joshua Adam Cooke of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 27.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of entering structure to commit assault and battery against Christopher Fredrick Belcher of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened May 21.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of weapon/ammunition possession by felon (not gun) against Lee Ann Kump-Gravely of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 29.
Amber Lynn Newman of Bassett pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 20.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of firearm larceny against Kurt Davis Jr. of Ridgeway.
Taylor McKinley Farris Jr. of Collinsville was charged with DWI second offense. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a fine of $500 plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 6.
Tabitha Lynn Gann of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI second offense. She was sentenced to 6 months in jail, with 5 months and 15 days suspended, license suspended for 3 years and ordered to complete VASAP. The offense happened June 17.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of marijuana distribution against Shamon Darius Massey of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of entering house to commit assault and battery against Demetrius Lavon Reid of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 7.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny, two counts of robbery of residence with a gun, use of firearm in a felony first offense, armed burglary-enter house to rape, and four counts of abduction by force/intimidation against Rayquan Douglas of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened July 8.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of stealing property, two counts of robbery of residence with a gun, use of firearm in a felony first offense, armed burglary-entering house to rape, possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon and four counts of abduction by force/intimidation against Xavier Antonio Gilbert of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened July 8.
A judge dismissed a charge of grand larceny and two counts of robbery of a residence against Ryan Evan Ward of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of petty larceny against Joseph Andrew Eggleston of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 6.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of larceny-obtaining credit card number against Sara Mosby Hodge of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of embezzlement-more than $500 against Derrick Demond Cates of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon against Demarcell Leigh Houp of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened July 22.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Joseph Felton of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 5.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of DWI and eluding police against Maurice Kelvin Hightower of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 12.
Valerie Renee Saunders of Roanoke was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (felony). She pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (misdemeanor). She was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to complete VASAP and pay costs.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of driving after declared a habitual offender against Marlon Clifton Whitley of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 14.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Mark Euron Dillard of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 5.
Curtis Lee Toney of Rocky Mount pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP and pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 12.
Dytanya Fshawn of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP and pay a $250 fine and costs. The offense happened Sept. 12.
Jacob Raleigh Robertson of Axton pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP, and pay a $250 fine and costs. The offense happened Sept. 13.
Marcoantonio Cruz Valencia of Collinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP and pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 10.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of firearm larceny against Joshua Emmanuel Walker of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened May 26.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Shannon Michelle Kidd of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened May 28.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of embezzlement-more than $500 against Justin Mitchell Poff of Axton. The offense allegedly happened June 9.
Patrick County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Patricia Waters of Patrick Springs. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 9.
Kelly Lynn Hogan of Gretna pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 30 days jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a fine of $250 plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 7.
Austin Blake Coleman of Stuart pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days jail, with 25 days suspended, 2 years of unsupervised probation, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP, and ordered to pay a fine of $250 plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 19.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny and entering house to commit assault and battery against Dakota Ray Goins of Stuart.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of petty larceny against Thomas McDowell of Patrick Springs. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 31.
Henry County Circuit Court
A judge dismissed a charge of strangulation against Alfred Eugene Spencer of Axton. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charge of assault and battery of a family/household member and violation of protective order. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 8 months suspended, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened March 30.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of second-degree murder against Domineek Jaurice Richardson of Martinsville. He later was indicted on upgraded charges of first-degree murder.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Jacob James Davis of Danville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 30 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a fine of $300 plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 7.
Patrick County Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of schedule I-II drug distribution against Donald Ray Chappell II of Ridgeway.
