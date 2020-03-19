EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Jeffrey Porter of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 3.
Shawn Marie Willey of Henry was found guilty of DWI second offense. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 10 days suspended, license suspended for 3 years and ordered to complete VASAP. The offense happened July 4, 2014.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of DWI first offense and driving after declared habitual offender against Nealious Conrad Waller of Collinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 16.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of robbery on or near street against Kurt Davis Jr. of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 12.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of buying/receiving stolen goods valued at $200 or more against Frank Albert Davis of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of grand larceny, a charge of entering structure to commit assault and battery, and a charge of firearm larceny against Bradley Franklin Ferguson of Ridgeway. The judge dismissed but may later reopen six counts of breaking and entering to commit assault and battery, a charge of possession of burglary tools and a charge of buying/receiving stolen goods valued at $200 or more. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 24.
A judge sent to circuit court four counts of larceny-obtaining credit card number and a charge of attempted credit card fraud-$200 or more in 6 minutes against Isaiah Catrell Hairston of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 10.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Alia Martin Viles of Roanoke. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 5.
A judge dismissed charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and destruction of property with intent-damage estimated at $1,000 or more against Brian Reese Cochran of Ridgeway.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of abduction by force/intimidation, robbery of a residence, and use of firearm in a felony first offense against Lincoln Monroe Brock Jr. of Mocksville, N.C. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 20, resulting in arrest on Jan. 13.
Ronald Edward Mitchell of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 15 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year and ordered to complete VASAP. The offense happened Sept. 17.
Brandon Lee Taylor of Axton pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 25 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year and ordered to complete VASAP. The offense happened Nov. 17.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Alonzo Clayborne Thomas of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 20.
Paula Marie Bowling of Wadesboro, N.C., was charged with DWI first offense. She pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless driving. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay a $200 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 16.
Brenda Lee Gill of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of gun possession by a nonviolent felon against Henry Luck Jr. of Axton. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of ammo/weapon possession (not gun). The offense allegedly happened Jan. 15.
Melanie Alice Glenn of Bassett pleaded no contest to DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 2.
Anthony Wayne Bradner of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 25 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 20.
Tamesha Bernice Millner of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 26.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of petty larceny against Christopher Justin Stegall of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened June 24.
A judge sent to circuit court three counts of schedule I-II drug possession against Raymond Kyle McKernan of Ferrum. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 30, 2018, resulting in arrest on Aug. 18.
Malcolm Ja’Kobe Hairston of Martinsville was charged with firearm larceny. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of petty larceny. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 20 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $100 fine, plus costs. A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of conspiracy to commit firearm larceny. The offense happened Aug. 16, resulting in arrest Nov. 16.
Patrick County
General District Court
Marquis Devonta Eggleston was found guilty of DWI first offense (blood-alcohol content between .15 and .2). He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, 2 years of unsupervised probation, license restricted for 1 year and ordered to complete VASAP. The offense happened Nov. 23. This case was appealed to circuit court on Feb. 25.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of malicious assault-victim injured against Larry Dale Puckett of Claudville. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 13.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of firearm larceny against Katina Renee Vipperman of Woolwine. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 22.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny of $500 or more against Peggy McMillian of Cana. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 19 , resulting in arrest on Nov. 30.
A judge dismissed a charge of grand larceny of $500 or more against Craig Steven Snow of Ararat.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of entering house to commit assault and battery against Bridgette Dawn Estep of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 4.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of petty larceny and entering house to commit assault and battery against Jonathon Robert Smith of Bassett. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 4.
Henry County
Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of DWI first offense against Kenneth Edward Via of Martinsville.
Alonzo Jackson of Martinsville pleaded guilty of DWI second offense first offense. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 30 days suspended, license suspended for 3 years, and ordered to pay a $750 fine plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 26, 2019.
Vershonda Tamika Renne Lewis of Bassett was charged with assault of rescue personnel. She pleaded guilty to an amended charged of simple assault. She was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months and 25 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $200 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 12, resulting in arrest Nov. 22.
A judge dismissed a charge of eluding police at 20 mph or more against Duvontae Lamar Keen of Martinsville.
Martinsville
Circuit Court
Jamie Lee Keith of Ferrum was charged with heroin possession, methamphetamine possession and felony failure to appear. He pleaded guilty to heroin possession, methamphetamine possession and an amended charge of misdemeanor failure to appear. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. This sentence is to run consecutively with another. The sentence for heroin possession and methamphetamine possession is pending. A judge dismissed but may later reopen an additional charge of heroin possession and a charge of diazepam possession. The offenses happened Oct. 5, 2018, through March 17, 2019, resulting in arrest April 19. The next hearing is in May.
Mary Ann Wade of Martinsville was found guilty of cocaine possession. She was sentenced to 2 years in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay costs. This sentence is run consecutively with another. The offense happened Nov. 7, 2018.
Candi Hemmings Todd of Martinsville pleaded no contest to charges of heroin possession and methamphetamine possession. A judge dismissed but may later reopen an additional charge of heroin possession. The offenses happened Feb. 15, 2019, resulting in arrest on Nov. 27. Sentencing will be in May.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny of $200 or more and entering house to commit assault and battery against Monica Lynn Castillo of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of heroin possession against Andre Pierre Beal of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of heroin possession and methamphetamine possession against Amber Nicole Gibson of Martinsville.
Patrick County
Circuit Court
Loretta Lou Marshall of Ararat was charged with conspiracy to distribute schedule I-II drug third offense. She pleaded guilty to an amended charge of conspiracy to distribute schedule I-II drug first offense. She was sentenced to 2 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. A judge dismissed but may later reopen an additional charge of schedule I-II third offense. The offense happened May 1, 2018, resulting in arrest June 18.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of schedule I-II drug distribution and conspiracy to distribute schedule I-II drug against Christopher Ray East of Bassett.
Randall Kinrod Hylton of Stuart pleaded guilty to three counts of schedule I-II drug distribution and a count of conspiracy to distribute schedule I-II drug. He was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison, with 19 years and 5 months suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $280 restitution plus costs. The offenses happened Aug. 1, 2018 through Sept. 4, 2018, resulting in arrest Sept. 4.
Carmelo Arellano of Stantonsburg, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving money for animal fight. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
Jasmyn Elizabeth Carter of Martinsville pleaded guilty to identity fraud, identity theft and two counts of obtaining money under false pretense. A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of identity fraud, obtaining money under false pretense and three counts of credit card fraud-$200 or more. The offenses happened Dec. 1, 2014, resulting in arrest March 7, 2019. Presentencing is in June.
Octavio Carvajal Osorio of Snow Hill, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving money for animal fight. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
John Edward Delllenback of Ararat was charged with paying/receiving money for animal fight. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
Cory Michael Kruse of Stuart pleaded guilty to strangulation. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison, with 2 years and 10 months suspended, and 5 years of supervised probation. The offense happened March 15.
Audelio Almaguer Barrow of Winston-Salem, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving money for animal fight. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
Jesus Bueno-Alvarado of Burlington, Ill., was charged with paying/receiving money for animal fight. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
Alejandro Barrera Adame, Cooleeme, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving money for animal fight. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
Candelario Becerra of Colfax, N.C., pleaded guilty to paying/receiving money for animal fight. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
Luis Montoya Chaves of Mount Airy, N.C., pleaded guilty to paying/receiving money for animal fight. He was ordered to pay a $400 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
Hernan Cortes Santos of Dodson, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving money for animal fight. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.