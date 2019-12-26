EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon against Gerry Leonard Bullins Jr. of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 29.
A judge dismissed a charge of shoplifting third offense against Fredrick Leon Davis of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Duvontae Lamar Keen of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened April 12.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of embezzlement-more than $500 against Shantika Monique Estes of Martinsville.
Sheila Marie Branch of Chase City, Va., was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened March 14, resulting in arrest Aug. 19. The next hearing is in February.
Amanda Mae Davis of Bassett was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened March 14, resulting in arrest Aug. 19. The next hearing is in February.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of aggravated sexual battery in capacity against Jimmy Roger Harmon of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 10.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of creating/using explosives against Jonathan Wayne Hubbard. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 27.
Vickie Bowers Martin of Collinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP, and a fine of $300 plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 24.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of assault of a law enforcement officer or Dept. of Corrections person, eluding police, and fugitive with felony arrest against Anthony Eric Anderson of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against Victoria Walker Cumbee of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened July 15.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Michael Shane Hatfield of Axton. The offense allegedly happened July 9.
Stacy Ann Dixon of Martinsville was charged with DWI/drugs first offense. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 18, 2017. She is on fugitive file.
Martinsville General District Court
Damantas Cental Williamson of Martinsville was charged with DWI second offense. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 7, 2019. The next hearing is in February.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against Kristel Lyn Bashaw of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened April 15.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of gun possession by a felon against Ombae Kory-Che Johnson of Roanoke. The judge dismissed a charge of weapon/ammo possession by a felon. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 7.
A judge sent to circuit court four counts of obtaining money under false pretense and a charge of shoplifting third offense against Warren Garvice Boyd Jr. of Martinsville. The judge dismissed but may later reopen four counts of bad check-larceny. The offenses allegedly happened in June 2018, resulting in arrest Nov. 2, 2018.
Robert Wayne Reynolds of Martinsville was charged with first-degree murder. The offense allegedly happened July 12, 2017. The next hearing is in May.
Donald James Burton of Ridgeway was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of schedule I-II drug, and gun possession with schedule I-II drug. The offense allegedly happened June 23. The next hearing is in January.
David Preston Clark of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 1. The next hearing is in March.
Thaddeus Ronaldo Fodderell of Greensboro, N.C., was charged with buying/receiving stolen goods valued at more than $200. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 2. The next hearing is in April.
A judge sent to circuit court three counts of forgery of public records against George Thomas Franklin of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 25.
Tiffany Jordan Salyer of Martinsville was charged with destruction of property with intent-damage estimated at more than $1,000. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 25. The next hearing is in February.
A judge sent to circuit court three counts of assault of a law enforcement or Dept. of Corrections person against Joseph Michael Webb of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 27.
Stephanie Brooke Smith of Martinsville was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance. The judge sent to circuit court an amended charge of possession of a controlled substance. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 30, 2018.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against William Dwight Ward of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened July 30.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police, shoplifting third offense and possession/transportation of weapon by a violent felon against Sheila Finney McDonald of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 3.
Rodney White of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was ordered to pay a fine of $100 plus costs. The offense allegedly happened April 26.
Lesley Demonde Hundley of Martinsville was charged with weapon/ammo possession by a felon (not gun). The offense allegedly happened April 23. The next hearing is in March.
Jonathan Lebron of Martinsville was charged with two counts of robbery of residence with a gun. The offense allegedly happened July 5. The next hearing is in April.
Patrick County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of entering house to commit assault and battery against Steven Ray Moles of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 19.
Kenneth Ray Crowder of Madison, N.C., pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, unsupervised probation for 1 year, VASAP, and ordered to pay a fine of $250 plus costs. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 14.
Bradley Keith Puckett of Patrick Springs was charged with gun possession with schedule I-II drug, manufacturing a controlled substance and DWI first offense. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 5. The next hearing is in May.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of rape by force/threat against John Dunton Watson of Richmond. The offense allegedly happened July 25, 2018.
Henry County Circuit Court
A charge of firearm possession by a felon against Leonardo Adams of Collinsville was dismissed.
Justin Michael Cumpston of Bassett pleaded guilty to assault and battery of family/household member third offense and strangulation. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison, with 9 years and 2 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 14.
Jonathan Paul Cumbee of Axton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The offense allegedly happened April 4. The next hearing is in January.
Robert Orlandis Preston of Collinsville was charged with receiving stolen property valued at more than $200. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of receiving stolen property (misdemeanor). He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months and 20 days suspended, 1 year supervised probation and ordered to pay $4,683.34 restitution, a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 10, 2018.
Michael Leonard Stockton of Martinsville pleaded guilty to distribution of Hydrocodone and Acetaminophen and two counts of Fentanyl distribution. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 9 years and 3 months suspended, and ordered to pay a fine of $1,500, $345 restitution plus costs. The offense happened May 22, 2018.
Steven Brett Eanes of Collinsville was charged with embezzlement-more than $200. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of embezzlement-more than $200. He was sentenced to 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Sept. 4, 2017.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Elizabeth Dawn Carter of Martinsville pleaded no contest to four counts of identity fraud, two counts of credit card fraud-more than $200 and three counts of obtaining money under false pretense. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 1, 2014, resulting in arrest on March 7, 2019. The next hearing is to be set.
Ashley Ladawn Bennett was charged with two counts of distribution of a schedule I-II drug and a charge of conspiring to distribute schedule I-II drug. The offense allegedly happened April 4, 2018, resulting in arrest Sept. 21. The next hearing is in January.
Sonya Tullock Manring of Stuart was charged with 13 counts of welfare perjury. The offenses allegedly happened from July 2014 through Oct. 2, 2016. The next hearing is in April.
Mark D. Moran of Ridgeway was charged with three counts of distribution of schedule I-II drug, three counts of distribution of imitation schedule I-II drug, distribution of schedule III drug, and conspiring to distribute I-II drug. The offenses allegedly happened between July 13, 2017, through Aug. 8, 2017, resulting in arrest on Aug. 13. The next hearing is to be set.
Ericka Roxanne Canter of Mount Airy, N.C., was charged with three counts of distributing a schedule I-II drug, distribution of imitation schedule I-II drug, and conspiring to distribute imitation schedule I-II drug. The offenses allegedly happened from June 9, 2018, through July 18, 2018, resulting in arrest on Aug. 13. The next hearing is to be set.
Chase Trevor Kaufman of Woolwine pleaded guilty to assault. He was sentenced to prison for 5 years, with 3 years and 2 months suspended, and 3 years of supervised probation. The offense allegedly happened May 3, 2019.
Christopher William Vaughn of Bassett was charged with distribution of a schedule IV controlled substance. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 17, 2016, resulting in arrest July 5. The next hearing is to be set.
Grant Matthew Alderman of Martinsville was charged with obtaining money under false pretense. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 10, 2018, resulting in arrest on March 25. The next hearing is in May, 2020.
Jeremiah Kane Cockram of Meadows of Dan was charged with distribution of a schedule I-II drug. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 10, 2018, resulting in arrest March 25. The next hearing is to be set.
H.H. King III of Loris, S.C. was charged with obtaining money under false pretense and uttering. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 12, 2018, resulting in arrest May 1. The next hearing is to be set.
