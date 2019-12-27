EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance and marijuana distribution against Genaro Guzman Vazquez of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened April 10.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of fugitive with felony arrest against Anthony Eric Anderson of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against William Leslie Perdue III or Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened July 21.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of receiving/buying stolen goods valued at more than $200 against Michael Paul Murray of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 11.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Taylor Lee Elliott of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 16.
Erica Lynn Parsons of Martinsville was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (felony). She pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (misdemeanor). She was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months suspended, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Sept. 4.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of firearm larceny, possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon, and weapon/ammo possession by felon (not gun) against Robbie Sanders White of Bassett.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of destruction of property with intent-damage estimated at more than $1,000 against Robert Steven Joyce of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened July 22.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of obtaining money under false pretense-more than $500 against Jefrey Allen Bowman of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened July 21.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Tracy Allen Adkins of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened July 15.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Ryan Lee Donavant of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 4.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of failure to register as a violent sex offender against Albert Stevenson Caty of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened July 6.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance against Megan Nicole Stallings of Axton. The offense allegedly happened May 22.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of weapon/ammo possession by felon (not gun) against David Preston Clark of Bassett. The judge dismissed a charge of entering house to commit assault and battery. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 5.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Jonathan Grayson Nunn of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 25.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of assault of a law enforcement/Dept. of Corrections person, eluding police and DWI first offense against Christopher Allen Via of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened April 22.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon against Darnell Wayne Fitz of Chatham. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 13, 2013, resulting in arrest Aug. 3.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of larceny-unauthorized use of motor vehicle against Leeroy John Utter of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened July 30.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Michael David Warren of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 13, 2018, resulting in arrest Aug. 9.
Margaret Elizabeth Wilson of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 2 months in jail, with 2 months suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP, and ordered to pay a fine of $250 plus costs. The offense happened June 30.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of embezzlement of more than $500 against Derrick Demond Cates of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Joshua Lamont Pritchett of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 25.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Tyrone Angelo Cox of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 11.
Patrick County General District Court
A judge dismissed a charge of obtaining money under false pretense-more than $500 against Corey Lamar Rucker of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 15.
Shannon Renea Joyce of Stuart pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 1 month in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year restricted license, VASAP, and ordered to pay a $200 fine plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 3.
Christopher Housten Collins of Stuart was found guilty of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 3 months in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 30 days, 2 years unsupervised probation, VASAP, and ordered to pay a $200 fine plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 3.
Dakota Ray Goins of Stuart was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened April 18. The next hearing is in January.
Matthew Alan Thompson of Stuart was charged with larceny- unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was found guilty of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (misdemeanor). He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 9 months suspended, and ordered to pay a $50 fine plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 25, 2018.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of entering structure to commit assault and battery and pickpocketing against Brian Keith Blankenship of Patrick Springs. The judge dismissed a charge of possession/transportation of a weapon by a felon. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 15.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny and entering structure to commit assault and battery against James Nelson Thompson of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 4.
Henry County Circuit Court
Rhonda Lee of Collinsville was charged with assault of law enforcement/Dept. of Corrections person. She pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault. She was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months and 20 days suspended, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Feb. 13.
Conis Lamonte Callaway Jr. of Bassett was charged with bomb/burn threat. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 3 months in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened April 29.
Dylan Alan Day of Reidsville, N.C., was charged with first degree murder, use of firearm in felony, and robbery with a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty to murder, use of firearm in felony, and robbery with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to a total of 43 years in prison, with 32 years suspended, indefinite probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Feb. 17, 2018.
Timothy William Turner pleaded guilty to conspiring to deliver drugs to an inmate. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 5 years suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Nov. 11, 2018.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Jarrett Storm Hairston of Martinsville was charged with methamphetamine distribution. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 6 months, 3 years supervised probation and ordered to pay $40 restitution plus costs. The offense happened April 24, 2018.
Larry Donnell Hairston of Martinsville pleaded no contest to strangulation resulting in injury. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, anger management and ordered to pay costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of abduction by force/intimidation. The offense happened July 18.
Anthony Samuel Santillo of Collinsville pleaded guilty to larceny third conviction. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 4 months suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,403 restitution plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a second count of larceny third conviction. The offense happened June 23.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Zachary Tyler Barker of Patrick Springs pleaded guilty to prisoner possession of a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 1 year in prison, with 11 months suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened June 10.
Kimberly Sue Pack of Patrick Springs pleaded guilty to petty larceny third offense. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 3 years and 9 months suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, drug program and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Oct. 13, 2014, resulting in arrest July 15.
Lori Hollandsworth Blais of Bassett pleaded guilty to shoplifting third offense. She was sentenced to 3 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $64.57 restitution and $100 fine plus costs. The offense happened May 8.
