EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Shaunitta Helms of Patrick Springs was charged with grand larceny-auto theft. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 14, resulting in arrest on March 7. The next hearing is in October.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of possessing/transporting of weapon by a violent felon, weapon/ammunition possession by felon (not gun) and eluding police against Justin Lee Hollandsworth of Big Stone Gap. The offenses allegedly happened June 7.
John Wayne Horseman II of Bassett was charged with obtaining money under false pretense-more than $200. The offense allegedly happened June 7, 2018. The next hearing is to be set.
Martinsville General District Court
Ella Irene Davis of Martinsville was charged malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 28. The next hearing is in October.
Frederick Leon Davis of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting less than $200 third offense. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 27. The next hearing is in October.
Cassandra Dawn Foster of Axton was charged with shoplifting less than $200 third offense. The offense allegedly happened July 19. The next hearing is in October.
Patrick County General District Court
James Nelson Thompson of Bassett was charged with entering structure to commit assault and battery and grand larceny. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 4. The next hearing is in October.
Henry County Circuit Court
Charlie Wayne Whitlow Jr. of Bassett was charged with object sexual penetration and entering dwelling at night with intent. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 3. The next hearing is in October.
Israel Lee Martin of Ridgeway was charged with malicious wounding. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unlawful wounding. He also pleaded no contest to assault and battery of a family/household member third offense. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 11. The sentencing will be in October.
Dominque Andre Richardson of Martinsville pleaded guilty to firearm possession while possessing cocaine and cocaine possession with intent to distribute. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of marijuana possession with intent to distribute-more than ½ oz./less than 5 pounds. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 3. The next hearing is in November.
Anthony Wayne Bailey of Bassett was charged with grand larceny-auto theft. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The offense allegedly happened on Dec. 14. The sentencing is in October.
Kurt Davis Jr. of Ridgeway was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 26, resulting in arrest Feb. 15. The next hearing is in October.
Dustin Corey Odell of Martinsville was charged with meth distribution. He pleaded guilty Sept. 20. The offense allegedly happened April 25, 2018, resulting in arrest Jan. 28. The sentencing is in October.
Amanda Dawn Comer of Martinsville was charged with heroin possession and methamphetamine possession. She was sentenced to 3 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, 6 months suspension of driver’s license and ordered to pay costs. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 30, 2017. The next hearing is in October.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Charles Savone Witcher of Martinsville was charged with marijuana possession with intent to distribute. He pleaded guilty July 30. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 9 years and 6 months suspended, 5 years of supervised probation, 6 months suspension of driver’s license and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened May 14, 2018.
Carlos Demonte Spencer of Martinsville was charged with cocaine distribution. He pleaded guilty Sept. 26. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 4 months suspended, 1 year of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay costs. The judge dismissed but may reopen an additional charge of cocaine distribution. The offense happened Oct. 6, 2017.
Shall Lenere Millner of Roanoke pleaded guilty to shoplifting less than $500 third offense. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Sept. 29, 2018.
Mae Elizabeth Woodruff of Martinsville was charged with unlawful wounding. She pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault and battery of a family member on Aug. 26. She was sentenced to 6 months in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Jan. 1.
Vergie Danita Martin of Axton was charged with bomb/burn threat-accused older than 15 years old. She pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with 10 months suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened July 14.
Sherry Smith Vincent of South Boston pleaded guilty to larceny-third conviction on Sept. 10. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 17, 2018. The sentencing is in December.
Christopher Andre Perkins of Martinsville was charged with 11 counts of petty larceny-less than $500 and a charge of employing as true-other forgery. He was sentenced to a total of 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 11 years in jail with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $2,395 restitution plus costs. The offenses happened Jan. 1.
