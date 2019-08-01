EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in all civil suits are reported, except in custody cases. All claims as filed with the courts represent only one side of the case. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Robbie Sanders White of Bassett was charged with firearm larceny (not from person), felony possession of weapon/ammo (not gun) and possession/transport of a weapon by a violent felon. The offenses allegedly happened July 14, resulting in arrest July 20. The next hearing is in October.
Robert Steven Joyce of Collinsville was charged with destruction of property with intent to steal-more than $1,000. The offense allegedly happened July 22, resulting in arrest on July 24. The next hearing is in October.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-auto theft and firearm larceny (not from person) against Hunter Jacob Meeks of Collinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 7, resulting in arrest Jan. 10.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of petty larceny-felony against Michael Shane Wilson of Evington. The offense allegedly happened April 9, resulting in arrest April 27.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Dustan Wolfe Ramsey of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened May 20.
Michael Joseph Mattingly of Bassett was charged with shoplifting less than $500 third offense. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of shoplifting less than $500 (misdemeanor). He was sentenced to 18 days in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened on April 19.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of driving after declared habitual offender and failure to appear in court (felony) against Christopher Alan Ramsey of Stuart. The offenses allegedly happened March 30 and June 6.
Christopher Justin Stegall of Bassett was charged with grand larceny and obtaining money under false pretense-more than $500. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 20, resulting in arrest June 17. The next hearing is in December.
Kasaun Rasheem Clark of Martinsville was charged with firearm larceny (not from person), possession/transport of a weapon by a violent felon, robbery of residence, and use of firearm in felony. All charges were dismissed.
Rodrickus Antonio Jamison Jr. of Martinsville was charged with firearm larceny (not from person), robbery of residence, and use of firearm in felony. All charges were dismissed.
Larry Vernell Terrell Jr. of Ridgeway pleaded guilty to DWI second offense. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months suspended, license suspended for 3 years, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $500 plus costs. The offense happened July 12.
Martinsville General District Court
Demarcell Leigh Houp of Martinsville was charged with possession/transport of a weapon by a violent felon. The offense allegedly happened July 22. The next hearing is in September.
Rachel Leanor Handy of Martinsville was charged with robbery of a residence with a gun and conspiracy to rob a residence with a gun. The judge granted her bond on July 25: $12,500 for each charge, totaling $25,000. The offenses allegedly happened July 5, resulting in arrest July 7. The next hearing is in September.
Ryan Evan Ward of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny, robbery of a residence, and conspiracy to rob residence. Bond was denied on July 25. The offenses allegedly happened July 8, resulting in arrest July 17. The next hearing is in September.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-auto theft and carjacking against Ryan Lee Donavant of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened June 4.
Christopher Michael Fackler of Martinsville was charged with petty larceny third offense. The offense allegedly happened May 16, resulting in arrest May 27. The next hearing is in August.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of petty larceny (felony), obtain credit card number-larceny, possession of burglary tools and two counts of burglary at night to commit felony against Amy Barnes Boyd of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened May 13, resulting in arrest June 14.
Joshua Lamont Pritchett of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting less than $500 third offense. The bond hearing was on July 25, with bond granted for $2,500. The offense allegedly happened June 25. The next hearing is in August.
Patrick County District Court
Corey Lamar Rucker of Stuart was charged with obtaining money under false pretense-more than $500. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 15, resulting in arrest July 21. The next hearing is in October.
Lori Beth Tate of Patrick Springs was charged with failure to register as a violent sex offender. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 15, resulting in arrest July 21. The next hearing is in August.
Kimberly Sue Pack of Patrick Springs was charged with petty larceny (felony). The offense allegedly happened Oct. 12, 2014, resulting in arrest July 15. She withdrew her bond motion on July 26. The next hearing is in October.
Zachary Tyler Barker of Patrick Springs was charged with prisoner possession of a deadly weapon. He was denied bond on July 26. The offense allegedly happened June 10. The next hearing is in September.
Corey Lamar Rucker of Stuart was charged with obtaining money under false pretense-more than $500. Bond hearing was on July 26, and he was granted $35,000 secured bond with conditions. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 15, resulting in arrest July 21. The next hearing is in October.
Henry County Circuit Court
David Jason Wiseman of Martinsville was charged with animal cruelty, resulting in death and animal cruelty. He pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to animals (misdemeanor). He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 9 months suspended, on each count and ordered to pay a fine of $500 plus costs. The offenses happened Dec. 17, resulting in arrest on Dec. 31.
Zachary Ryan Button Tallman of Bassett was charged with animal cruelty, resulting in death and reckless handling of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of cruelty to animals (misdemeanor) and reckless handling of a firearm. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months and 26 days suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offenses happened on Dec. 10, resulting in arrest Dec. 28.
Joseph Michael Johnson of Martinsville was charged with hydrocodone and acetaminophen distribution third subsequent offense, meperidine distribution third subsequent offense and two counts of cocaine distribution third subsequent offense. The offenses allegedly happened on June 15, 2017, June 19, 2017, June 27, 2017 and Aug. 15, 2017, resulting in arrest March 12. The term hearing is in September.
Eva Carol Belcher of Martinsville was charged with three counts of ID fraud to obtain more than $200. The offenses allegedly happened June, 25, 2017, July 3, 2017, and Aug. 3, 2017, resulting in arrest July 16, 2018. The next hearing is in September.
Stephen Mark Crockett of Martinsville/Salem was charged with assault and battery of a family/household member, assault and battery of a family/household member third subsequent offense, malicious wounding of a family/house hold member, attempted malicious wounding of a family/household member, possession of a firearm by a felon, brandishing firearm, and two counts of abduction. The offenses allegedly happened on Nov. 21, 2017, Nov. 23, 2017, Nov. 28, 2017, and Nov. 29, 2017, resulting in arrests on Dec. 14, 2017, and May 22, 2018. The next hearing is in September.
Anthony Lee Coverdale of Collinsville was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with methamphetamine, possession of firearm by violent felon, possession of ammo by felon, cocaine distribution, meth distribution-more than 10 grams. He was appointed counsel on July 25. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 4, 2018, and Sept. 10, 2018, resulting in arrest July 18. The term hearing is in September.
Martinsville Circuit Court
James Harold Ken Shrader of Collinsville was charged with methamphetamine distribution. His bond hearing was July 24, and he was granted $20,000 secured bond with conditions. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 2, 2017, resulting in arrest Dec. 19, 2018. The next hearing is to be set.
A judge dismissed but later may reopen a charge of obtaining money under false pretense against Valerie Vianna Condell of Fort Washington, Md.
Lawrence Lacy Venable III of Martinsville was charged with three counts of cocaine distribution second offense. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 18, 2018, Sept. 20, 2018, and Sept. 24, 2018, resulting in arrest July 23. His bond hearing was July 24; he was granted $30,000 secured bond. The next hearing is in August.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Teyan Davon Jones of Collinsville was charged with distributing a schedule I/II drug. The offense allegedly happened July 23, 2018, resulting in arrest July 17. The pretrial is in August.
Grant Matthew Alderman of Martinsville was charged with obtaining money under false pretense. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 10, 2018, resulting in arrest March. 25. The pretrial is in August.
Michael Lane Craig of Bassett was charged with malicious discharge of firearm and firearm possession by a felon. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 24, 2017. The pretrial is in November.
Justin M. Hairston of Roanoke pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months and 25 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $650 plus costs. Judge dismissed a charge of reckless driving. The offense happened June 20, 2018.