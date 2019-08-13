EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in all civil suits are reported, except in custody cases. All claims as filed with the courts represent only one side of the case. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Michael Lee Goins of Ridgeway was charged with abduction with intent to defile. The offense was alleged to have happened July 1, resulting in arrest July 27. The next hearing is in September.
Felicia Ann Brim of Ridgeway was charged with DWI first offense. The offense was alleged to have happened July 20. The next hearing is later in August.
Jonathon Michael Rigney of Bassett was charged with firearm larceny and gun possession by nonviolent felon. The offense was alleged to have happened July 27. The next hearing is in September.
Michael Donnell Spencer of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. His license was restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and ordered to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 18.
Jeffrey Z. Bridges of Reidsville, N.C., pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 30 days suspended, license was suspended for 1 year and ordered to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened April 5.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession or transport of a weapon by a violent felon and two counts of use of firearm in a felony first offense against Dennis Dewayne Hall of Martinsville. The offense was alleged to have happened March 25.
Jeffrey Allen Bowman of Collinsville was charged with obtaining more than $500 under false pretense. The offense was alleged to have happened July 21. The next hearing is in October.
Albert Stevenson Canty of Collinsville was charged with failure to register as a violent sex offender. The offense was alleged to have happened July 6, resulting in arrest July 30. A bond hearing was held on Aug. 5; judge granted $5,000 bond with conditions. The next hearing is in September.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of failure to stop at an accident causing more than $1,000 in damage against Valdemor Rodriguez of Eden, N.C.
Robert Rhamad Crowder of Bassett was charged with mob violence-malicious wounding. The offense was alleged to have happened Aug. 1. A bond hearing was held Aug. 8. Bond was denied; judge will consider release/bond for inpatient drug rehab. The next hearing is in November.
Rayquan Eugene Douglas of Bassett was charged with mob violence-malicious wounding. The offense was alleged to have happened Aug. 1. The next hearing is in November.
Salvador Argueta Guevara of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense was alleged to have happened July 25. The next hearing is later in August.
Jessica Daniell Hairston of Bassett was charged with mob violence-malicious wounding. The offense was alleged to have happened Aug. 1. The next hearing is in November.
Jodie Noel Joyce of Bassett was charged with grand larceny of more than $500. The offense was alleged to have happened July 9, resulting in arrest Aug. 3. The next hearing is in November.
James Antonio Philpott of Martinsville was charged with assault on law enforcement or Department of Corrections person and petty larceny. The offense was alleged to have happened Aug. 2. The next hearing is in October.
Nicholas Lee Rodgers of Patrick Springs was charged with DWI first offense. The offense was alleged to have happened July 27. The next hearing is in November.
Nelson Lloyd Banks Jr. of Collinsville was charged with DWI second offense. The offense was alleged to have happened May 20. The next hearing is in December.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing damage of over $500, destruction of property with intent-damage over $1,000, eluding police, bomb/burn threat (felony) and two counts of assault on a law enforcement or Department of Corrections person against Charles Johnson Belcher of Bassett. The offense was alleged to have happened June 9.
Robert Steven Joyce of Collinsville was charged with destruction of property with intent: damage over $1,000. The offense was alleged to have happened July 22. The next hearing is in October.
Katrina Danielle Secrest of Axton was charged with prisoner possession of unlawful chemical and two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance. The offense was alleged to have happened June 16. The next hearing is in November.
Victoria Walker Cumbee of Ridgeway was charged with grand larceny-auto theft. The offense was alleged to have happened July 15. A bond hearing was held on Aug. 5. Bond was denied; judge will reconsider if she gets a spot at Serenity House. The next hearing is in October.
Martinsville General District Court
Samuel Fonder of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting less than $500 third offense. The offense was alleged to have happened July 28. A bond hearing was held on Aug. 5. Judge granted $7,500 secured bond. The next hearing is in September.
Darius Rahaun Hairston of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny of more than $500. The offense was alleged to have happened June 25, resulting in arrest July 23. The next hearing is in September.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of failure to stop at an accident causing more than $1,000 damage and shoplifting more than $500 third offense against Travis Lee Davis of Fieldale. The offense is alleged to have happened April 12.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of larceny- third conviction against Erika Lynn Parsons of Martinsville. The offense is alleged to have happened December 13.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of failure to return rental property worth over $500 against Timothy Wayne Channel of Portsmouth, Oh.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge malicious wounding against Curtis Orlando Walker of Martinsville. The offense was alleged to have happened Feb. 23.
Asia Olivia Baker of Martinsville was charged with assault on law enforcement or Department of Corrections person. The offense was alleged to have happened May 28. He next hearing is scheduled for September.
Marlando Antoine Dalton of Eden, N.C., was charged with DWI first offense. The offense was alleged to have happened July 17. The next hearing is in September.
David William Foster of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting less than $500 third offense. The offense was alleged to have happened July 26. The next hearing is in September.
Anthony Samuel Santillo of Collinsville was charged with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of petty larceny. The offenses were alleged to have happened Feb. 13 and June 23, resulting in arrest July 5. A bond hearing was held Aug. 8; he is held without bond. The next hearing is in September.
William Dwight Ward of Bassett was charged with grand larceny. The offense was alleged to have happened July 30. The next hearing is in October.
Sheila Finney McDonald of Martinsville was charged with possession/transport of a deadly weapon by a violent felon, eluding police, and shoplifting less than $500 third offense. The offense was alleged to have happened June 3 and Aug. 3. The next hearing is in October.
Richard Austin Moore III of Martinsville was charged with DWI second offense. The offense was alleged to have happened Aug. 4. The next hearing is in October.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of malicious shooting or throwing at train or car, gun possession by a nonviolent felon and weapon/ammo possession (not gun) against Shantez Teyon Hairston of Martinsville. The offenses were alleged to have happened July 13.
Shannon Anthony Motley of Fieldale was charged with unlawful wounding (felony). He pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended and ordered to pay a fine of $50 plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 30, 2018, resulting in arrest May 16.
Daniel Anderson Davis of Martinsville was charged with gun possession by a nonviolent felon. A bond hearing was Aug. 5; judge granted $50,000 secured bond. The offense was alleged to have happened July 21. The next hearing is in September.
A judge dismissed charges of gun possession by a nonviolent felon, robbery on street with a gun, pickpocketing and use of firearm in a felony against DRAIQUONTEOUS Joshun Finney of Martinsville.
Joshua Lamont Pritchett of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting less than $500 third offense. A bond hearing was held on July 25; judge granted $2,500 secured bond. The offense was alleged to have happened June 25. The next hearing is later in August.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of assault-victim injured and conspiracy to assault-victim injured against Michael Jamel Holland of Bassett. The offense was alleged to have happened May 29, resulting in arrest July 5.
Robert Jason Bailey of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny of more than $500 and entering house to commit assault and battery. The offense was alleged to have happened May 9. A bond hearing was held June 7; judge granted $15,000 unsecured bond. The next hearing is in September.
Phillip Daniel Casse of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny of more than $500 and entering house to commit assault and battery. The offense was alleged to have happened May 9. A bond hearing was held May 24; judge granted $10,000 secured bond. The next hearing is in September.
Patrick County General District Court
John Albert Nester of Cascade was charged with assault on a law enforcement or Department of Corrections person. The offense was alleged to have happened July 17. The next hearing is in September.
John Dunton Watson of Richmond was charged with rape by force or threat. The offense was alleged to have happened July 17, 2018, resulting in arrest July 27. His preliminary hearing is in October.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Wayne Coy Wilmoth of Stuart. The offense was alleged to have happened May 20.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against James Daniel Biggs of Patrick Springs. The offense was alleged to have happened March 2.
Lori Beth Tate of Patrick Springs was charged with failure to register as a violent sex offender. The offense was alleged to have happened July 2, resulting in arrest July 18. A bond hearing was held on July 30. Judge granted $2,500 secured bond with conditions. The next hearing is later in August.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of gun possession by a nonviolent felon against Marty Dale Dillon of Spencer. The offense was alleged to have happened July 1, resulting in arrest July 11.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Jamie Lee Gray of Claudville. The offense was alleged to have happened Oct. 3, 2017, resulting in arrest May 14.
River Lee Helms of Woolwine was charged with malicious wounding. The offense was alleged to have happened Aug. 1, resulting in arrest Aug. 5. The next hearing is in October.
Bradley Keith Puckett of Patrick Springs was charged with gun possession while possessing schedule I-II drug and DWI first offense. The offense was alleged to have happened Aug. 5. The next hearing is in October.