EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Warren Doty Clark of Ridgeway was charged with entering structure to commit assault and battery. The offense allegedly happened July 21, resulting in arrest Jan. 18. The next hearing is in late February.
Brian Reese Cochran of Ridgeway was charged with schedule I-II drug possession, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, destruction of property with intent, weapon/ammo possession by felon (not gun) and eluding police. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 18. The next hearing is in May.
Callie Elizabeth Martin of Bassett was charged with three counts of employing as true/other forgery. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 26 through Dec. 31, resulting in arrest Jan. 25. The next hearing is in April.
Tammi Marie Snuffer of Ridgeway was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 24. The next hearing is in April.
Robert James Oakley II of Bassett was charged with gun possession with schedule I-II drug and schedule I-II drug possession. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 12. The next hearing is in April.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of gun possession by a nonviolent felon against John Albert Nester of Cascade. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 15.
Jacob Lee Foley of Bassett pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 2 months jail, with full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 12.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of gun possession by a nonviolent felon against Payton Michael Charles Norris of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 1.
Cesar Emmanuel Pena of Kernersville, N.C., was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 8. The next hearing is in April.
Arthur Leo Toney of Bassett was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 2. The next hearing is to be set.
Michael Joy Davis of Fieldale was charged with gun possession by a nonviolent felon. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 29. The next hearing was Feb. 13.
Brad Elliott Rorrer of Collinsville was charged with grand larceny and burglary at night to commit felony. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 6, resulting in arrest on Dec. 20. The next hearing was Feb. 13.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against James Wesley Penn of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 9.
Jeffrey Porter of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 3. The next hearing is in late February.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Jimmy Lee Scales of Eden, N.C. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 20.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of DWI first offense against Thomas Albert Gilman of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 24.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge DWI first offense against John Burnice Ramsey Jr. of Spencer. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 29. The next hearing is in March.
Strother Talbert Fulcher III of Critz was charged with weapon/ammunition possession by a felon (not gun). The offense allegedly happened Jan. 30. The next hearing is in May.
Alan Jax Wagnor of Axton was charged with gun possession by a nonviolent felon and weapon/ammunition possession by a felon (not gun). The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 26. The next hearing is in May.
Kurt Davis Jr. of Ridgeway was charged with robbery on or near street. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 12, resulting in arrest on Dec. 23. The next hearing is Feb. 28.
Arthur Leo Toney of Bassett was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 2. The next hearing is to be set.
Crystal Anne Grimsley of Bassett was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 13. The next hearing is in April.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court six counts of schedule I-II drug possession against Jason Michael Elgin of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened April 14 through May 16, resulting in arrest Jan. 24. The next hearing is in March.
Daniel Joseph Gagne of Beaufort, S.C., was charged with three counts of schedule I-II drug possession. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 16. The next hearing is in March.
Michael Jonathan Douglas Taylor of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny, petty larceny, and larceny-obtaining credit card number. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 23 through Jan. 24. The next hearing is in March.
Ronald Edward Mitchell of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 17. The next hearing is in late February.
Rahisha Yvette Carter of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense and failure to report accident causing damage estimated at $250 or more. She was sentenced to a total of 4 months in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay $650 in fines, plus costs. The offenses happened Nov. 1.
Zachery Tyler Conner of Collinsville was charged with conspiracy to rob residence with a gun, robbery of residence, and use of firearm in a felony first offense. The offenses allegedly happened July 5. The review hearing was Jan. 27; the next hearing is in July.
Jessica Renee Cooke of Bassett was charged with prisoner possession of unlawful chemical. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 29. The next hearing is in March.
Michael Joseph Kevin Webb of Bassett was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened July 26, resulting in arrest Jan. 18. The next hearing is in March.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of forging coin and bank notes against Joseph Marshall Swinney of Axton. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 9. The next hearing is to be set.
A judge sent to circuit court three counts of schedule I-II drug possession and a charge of schedule IV possession against Candi Hemmings Todd of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 15, 2019, resulting in arrest on Nov. 27.
Alonzo Clayborne Thomas of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 20. The next hearing is in March.
Patrick County General District Court
Ashley Taylor Coleman of Critz was charged with abduction by force/intimidation and burglary at night to commit felony. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 27. The next hearing is in March.
Yancy Christopher Greene of Critz was charged with abduction by force/intimidation and burglary at night to commit felony. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 27. The next hearing is in March.
Lonnie Deandre Reynolds of Stuart was charged with second- degree murder, shooting firearm within 1,000 feet of school, use of firearm in felony first offense and reckless handling of a firearm. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 26. The next hearing is to be set.
Gerald Ray Roberts of Stuart was charged with DWI second offense. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 10. The next hearing is in April.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of marijuana distribution against Marshall Lee Flippen of Axton. The offense allegedly happened April 18.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Valerie Clayton Shelton of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 8.
Glenn Marshall of Meadows of Dan was charged with selling/removing stolen goods valued at more than $500. He was found guilty of an amended charge of selling/removing stolen goods (misdemeanor). He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months and 15 days suspended, 2 years unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offenses happened Oct. 14.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Zachariah Kurt Robinson of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 31.
Christopher Wayne Bowman of Stuart was charged with grand larceny-auto theft, petty larceny, weapon/ammo possession by felon (not gun), buying/receiving stolen goods valued at $200 or more, and eluding police. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 29 through Oct. 11. The next hearing is in June.
Tony James Dupree of Asheville, N.C., was charged with eluding police. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 29. The next hearing is in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.