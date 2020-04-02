EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Courtney Lynne Dalton of Axton was charged with entering house to commit assault and battery. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 24. The next hearing is to be set.
Christopher Ray East of Bassett was charged with shoplifting less than $200 third offense and 3 counts of shoplifting more than $200. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 31 through Feb. 1, resulting in arrest on March 13. The next hearing was set for late March.
Cory Wendell Hampton of Martinsville was charged with assault of law enforcement/dept. of corrections person. The offense allegedly happened March 13. The next hearing is set for May.
Brandon Lee Lester of Collinsville was charged with robbery on or near street and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 23 and March 10, resulting in arrest on March 14. The next hearing is set for May.
Austin Lane Mabry of Bassett was charged with DWI. The offense allegedly happened March 13. The next hearing is set for May.
Joshua Lee Wray of Critz was charged with DWI second offense. The offense allegedly happened March 8. The next hearing is set for June.
Oryan Deon Wimbush of Bassett was charged with petty larceny. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 23, resulting in arrest on March 9. The next hearing is set for June.
Elwood Keith Vanvalkenburgh of Henry was charged with petty larceny. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 9, resulting in arrest on Oct. 22. The next hearing is set for July.
Jose Dolores Lion Padilla of Bassett was charged with DWI first offense (blood alcohol content .15%-.20%). The offense allegedly happened Dec. 29. The next hearing is set for May.
A judge sent to circuit court 2 counts of shoplifting third offense against Cassandra Dawn Foster of Axton. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 4.
Derek Ray Jordan of Axton was charged with robbery on or near street. The offense allegedly happened March 10. The next hearing is set for May.
Alphonso Richardo Moore of Collinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 3. The next hearing is set for June.
Whitney Kiara Mitchell of Eden, N.C., was charged with DWI. The offense allegedly happened March 20. The next hearing is to be announced.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-auto theft and intent to sell stolen property valued at $500 or more against Alfred Lee Ward of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 17, resulting in arrest on Dec. 23.
Brian Eugene Finley of Martinsville was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 19, resulting in arrest on March 15. The next hearing is set for May.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of malicious wounding against Christopher Michael Fackler of Spencer. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 20, resulting in arrest on Jan. 10.
Alberto Perez Justo of Collinsville was charged with failure to stop at an accident-damage estimated at $1,000 or more. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 7. The next hearing is to be announced.
Martinsville General District Court
Brian Eugene Finley of Martinsville was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 19, resulting in arrest on March 15. The next hearing is set for May.
Jason Issac Fitzgerald of Martinsville was charged with three counts of schedule I-II drug possession. The offenses allegedly happened June 28, resulting in arrest on Feb. 15. The next hearing is set for June.
Donnie Ray Hopkins of Martinsville was charged with sexual battery. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 15, resulting in arrest on Feb. 21. The next hearing is set for April.
Brandon Lee Lester of Fieldale was charged with two counts of schedule I-II drug possession. The offenses allegedly happened Oct. 17, resulting in arrest on March 14. The next hearing is set for June.
Anthony Brian Mitchell of Martinsville was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 9, resulting in arrest on March 12. The next hearing is set for June.
Jessica Millicent Pagans of Martinsville was charged with bomb/burn threat-accused over the age of 15. The offense allegedly happened March 14. The next hearing is set for April.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Wesley Keith Peters of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 15.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Charles Daniel Arron of Cascade. The offense allegedly happened May 28, resulting in arrest on Jan. 21.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of attempted robbery on street with a gun against Cory Lamont Martin of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 20.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Jonathan Michael Rigney of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened April 25, resulting in arrest on Feb. 1.
Nathaniel Lee Hanks of Bassett was charged with gun possession by nonviolent felon. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 7. The next hearing is set for July.
A judge sent to circuit court 2 counts of schedule I-II drug possession against Barry Lee Tucker of Henry. The offenses allegedly happened June 25, resulting in arrest on Jan. 19.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Trenton Marquise Poindexter of Chatham. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 29.
Tracey Renae Cheatham of Martinsville was charged with abuse of an incapacitated adult. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 12, resulting in arrest on March 9. The next hearing is set for May.
Conner William Craig of Martinsville was charged with DWI. The offense allegedly happened March 6. The next hearing is set for April.
Brandi Nicole Keats of Martinsville was charged with two counts of schedule I-II drug possession. The offenses allegedly happened Oct. 12, resulting in arrest on March 18. The next hearing is set for June.
Harvi Odell Keith of Martinsville was charged with two counts of failure to register as a violent sex offender. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 28 and March 5, resulting in arrest on March 13. The next hearing is set for April.
Montia Siera Spencer of Spencer was charged with accident not reported-damage estimated at $1,000 or more. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 29, resulting in arrest on March 11. The next hearing is set for April.
Jevon Vernarda Thomas of Greensboro, N.C., was charged with eluding police and accident not reported , resulting in injury. The offenses allegedly happened March 17. The next hearing is set for May.
Jonathan [NMN] Vargas of Martinsville was charged with eluding police. The offense allegedly happened March 10. The next hearing is set for May.
Brandon Lee Moxley of Bassett was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 20. The next hearing is set for May.
Andre Douglas King of Martinsville was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving after declared habitual offender, and eluding police. The offenses allegedly happened March 8. The next hearing is set for May.
Kent Wayne Kennedy of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 16. The next hearing is set for May.
Chintina Wright Jones of Martinsville was charged with three counts forgery of public records. The offenses allegedly happened June 20, 2017 through July 6, 2017, resulting in arrest on March 16, 2018. The next hearing is set for June.
Carlo Lemor Holiday of Martinsville was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, marijuana distribution, and gun possession with schedule I-II drug. The offenses allegedly happened Oct. 11, 2018. The next hearing is set for June.
Brittany Lynn Easter of Martinsville was charged with DWI. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 9. The next hearing is set for June.
Jerome Keith Wade of Bassett was charged with DWI. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 31. The next hearing is set for June.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of weapon/ammunition possession by felon (not gun) against Lesley Demonde Hundley of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened April 23.
Jessica Renee Cooke of Bassett was charged with prisoner possession of unlawful chemical. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 29, resulting in arrest on Jan. 27. The next hearing is set for late March.
Stacey Leon Moss of Martinsville was charged with possession with intent to manufacture schedule I-II drug. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 5. The next hearing is to be set.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of destruction of property with intent-damage estimated at $1,000 or more against Greg Mosby of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 5.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Karl Duane Overby III of Ruffin, N.C. The offense allegedly happened July 1, resulting in arrest on Feb. 28.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of larceny-obtain credit card and credit card fraud-more than $200 in 6 minutes against Michael Leandre Simon of Cascade. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 15, 2019, resulting in arrest on Feb. 4.
Demarquise Rashad Lucas of Martinsville was charged with robbery on street with a gun, use of firearm in a felony first offense, and destruction of property with intent. The offense allegedly happened March 4, resulting in arrest on March 19. The next hearing is set for May.
Patrick County General District Court
Jason Jarmain Younger of Stuart was charged with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of entering structure to commit assault and battery. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 9 and Feb. 16, resulting in arrest on March 14. The preliminary hearing is set for August.
A judge dismissed two counts of forging coin and bank notes against Cynthia Mathia Hylton of Stuart.
Gary William Jones of Spencer was charged with gun possession by nonviolent felon, weapon/ammunition possession by felon (not gun) and marijuana distribution (half ounce-5 pounds). The offenses allegedly happened March 17. The next hearing is set for June.
