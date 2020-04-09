EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Brian Keith Dawson of Ferrum was charged with malicious wounding. The offense allegedly happened March 20. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Floyd Valdez Dillard of Bassett was charged with driving after declared habitual offender. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 17. The March 23 arraignment hearing was rescheduled for late April.
Manch Justice-Omar Dillard of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny-auto theft, petty larceny and felony failure to appear. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 18 through Jan. 4. The next arraignment hearing is scheduled for June.
Jaylan Da‘Quan Price of Martinsville was charged with bank robbery with gun and use of firearm in a felony first offense. The offenses allegedly happened March 21. The arraignment hearing is scheduled for April.
Cory Wendell Hampton of Martinsville was charged with assault of a law enforcement/Dept. of Corrections person. The offense allegedly happened March 13. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Jeri Jean Dehart of Ridgeway was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 28 resulting in arrest March 11. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Johnny Lee McBride of Bassett was charged with aid in concealing/receiving stolen firearm. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 11 resulting in arrest March 4. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
A judge sent to circuit court four counts of shoplifting third offense against Christopher Ray East of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 31 resulting in arrest March 13.
Courtney Leigh Helms of Martinsville was charged with attempted robbery of a residence. The offense allegedly happened March 17 resulting in arrest March 23. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Anthony Arron Moore of Martinsville was charged with robbery on or near street. The offense allegedly happened March 10 resulting in arrest March 24. The next hearing is scheduled for mid-April.
Samantha Sue Moorefield of Bassett was charged with grand larceny and entering structure to commit assault and battery. The offenses allegedly happened June 15 resulting in arrest March 20. The next hearing is scheduled for mid-April.
Robert Wayne Williams of Bassett was charged with grand larceny-auto theft. The offense allegedly happened March 24. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of weapon/ammunition possession by felon (not gun) against Michael Thomas Brown of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 23.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of assaulting law enforcement/Dept. of Corrections person and petty larceny against James Antonio Philpott of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 2.
Michael Bruce Ernest of Collinsville was charged with aid in concealing/receiving stolen firearm and possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 11, resulting in arrest March 4. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of larceny-obtaining credit card number against Leona Wilson of Wilmington, Del.
John Burnice Ramsey Jr. of Spencer was charged with DWI. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 29. The hearing set for March 26 was rescheduled for July.
Jose Abrahan Roman-Campo of Bassett was charged with DWI. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 24. The March 26 hearing was rescheduled for June.
Lesman Frad Herrera-Matamoros of Westwego, La., was charged with unlawful wounding. The offense allegedly happened March 26. The arraignment hearing is scheduled for mid-April.
Quincy Traquan Pinkney of Martinsville was charged with abduction by force/intimidation, malicious shooting/throwing in occupied building, attempted robbery of residence with a gun, malicious assault-victim wounded and use of firearm in a felony first offense. The offenses allegedly happened March 17, resulting in arrest March 26. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Brandon Eugene Tipold of Ridgeway was charged with eluding police. The offense allegedly happened June 23 resulting in arrest July 9. The March 27 hearing was rescheduled to late April.
Angela Marie Triplett of Fieldale was charged with entering house to commit assault and battery. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 24, resulting in arrest Dec. 4. The March 27 hearing was rescheduled to July.
Martinsville General District Court
Justin Mitchell Harris of Martinsville was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 10, resulting in arrest March 19. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Brian Edward Janey of Martinsville was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened June 12, resulting in arrest Jan. 25. The March 23 hearing was rescheduled for June.
Tony Randall Looney of Martinsville was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 24, resulting in arrest March 20. The March 23 hearing was rescheduled for May.
Jordan Edward Scales of Martinsville was charged with DWI third offense. The offense allegedly happened March 23. The arraignment hearing is scheduled for mid-April.
Jevon Vernarda Thomas of Greensboro, N.C., was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in injury and eluding police. The offenses allegedly happened March 17. The next hearing is scheduled for late April.
Robert Jason Bailey of unknown origin was charged with four counts of schedule I-II drug possession. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 25, 2018, through Jan. 15, 2019, resulting in arrest March 7. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Thomas Douglas Hairston of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 31. The March 23 hearing was rescheduled to August.
Tahj Jerome Capel of Martinsville was charged with failure to return property valued at $500 or more. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 24, resulting in arrest on Dec. 11. The March 23 hearing was rescheduled to May.
Brandi Nicole Keats of Martinsville was charged with two counts of schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 12 resulting in arrest March 18. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transport of a weapon by violent felon against Adrian Eugene Watkins of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 11.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of schedule I-II drug possession against Brandon Lee Lester of Fieldale. The offenses allegedly happened Oct. 17 resulting in arrest March 14.
Demarquise Rashad Lucas of Martinsville was charged with robbery of structure with a gun, use of firearm in a felony first offense and destruction of property with intent-damage estimated at $1,000 or more. The offense allegedly happened March 4, resulting in arrest March 19. The next hearing is in May.
Michael Jonathan Douglas Taylor of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny-auto theft, petty larceny, larceny-obtaining credit card number. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 24. The hearing scheduled for March 23 was rescheduled for August.
Michael Anthony King of Ridgeway was charged with bombing/burning threat. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 3, 2015. The review hearing scheduled for March 23 will be rescheduled.
Patrick County General District Court
Samuel Vargas Diaz of Biscoe, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving admission for animal fight. The offense allegedly happened June 1. The hearing scheduled for March 24 was rescheduled for April.
Camden Stone Hall of Claudville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 29. The next hearing is to be scheduled.
Brittany Renea Williams of Rocky Mount was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened March 21. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Roy Joseph Greer of Ferrum was charged with DWI with child, possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon and child abuse-disregard of life. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 23. The hearing scheduled for March 24 was rescheduled for May.
Darius Ray Reed of Mount Airy, N.C., was charged with two counts of forgery of public records and a count of entering structure to commit assault and battery. The offenses allegedly happened April 12, 2017, through June 13, 2019, resulting in arrest March 11. The next hearing is in June.
Allan Edward Stone of Salisbury, N.C., was charged with possession of schedule I-II drug with intent to manufacture. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 1. The preliminary hearing scheduled for March 23 was rescheduled for June.
Joshua Lee Dale Upright of Rockwell, N.C., was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 1. The preliminary hearing scheduled for March 23 was rescheduled for June.
Nicholas Giles Cameron of Stuart was charged with possession of burglary tools and attempted larceny-entering building armed. The offenses allegedly happened March 20. The preliminary hearing is in August.
Crystal Anne Grimsley of Patrick Springs was charged with felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was found guilty of an amended charge of misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was sentenced to 3 months in jail, with 2 months and 25 days suspended, 2 years of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $200 fine plus costs. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 25.
Joshua Ray Venable of Ararat was charged with involuntary manslaughter. The offense allegedly happened March 25. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for June.
