EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge transferred to another jurisdiction a charge of malicious wounding against Skyler Derrick Bryant of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 22, resulting in arrest on March 7.
Floyd Valdez Dillard of Bassett was charged with driving after declared habitual offender. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 17. The next hearing is in late March.
Travis Lamont Hairston of Martinsville was charged with two counts of manufacturing/distributing schedule I-II drug third offense. The offenses allegedly happened June 6 and June 25, resulting in arrest on Feb. 23. The next hearing is in April.
Shasta Angelita Lackey of Ridgeway pleaded no contest to DWI first offense (blood alcohol content .15-.20%). She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 28.
Timothy Lee Graves of Bassett was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 1, resulting in arrest on March 9. The next hearing is in July.
Nelson Franklin Gray of Martinsville was charged with failure to return property valued at $500 or more. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 7, resulting in arrest Jan. 1. The next hearing is in April.
Jeri Jean Dehart of Stoneville, N.C. was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 28, resulting in arrest on March 11. The next hearing is in May.
Phillip Cody Franklin of Bassett was charged with entering house to commit assault and battery and grand larceny. The offenses allegedly happened March 11. The next hearing is in June.
Derek Ray Jordan of Axton was charged with robbery on or near street. The offense allegedly happened March 10. The next hearing is in May.
Brandon Lewis Ramsey of Ridgeway was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 22, resulting in arrest March 5. The next hearing is in June.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Brandon Lee Moxley of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 18, resulting in arrest Dec. 24.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Michael Larry Prunty of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 4, resulting in arrest Jan. 23.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, use of firearm in a felony second offense, possession/transport of a weapon by a violent felon and eluding police against Thomas Joe Braxton III or Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Christopher Ray East of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 7.
William Ray Severn of Collinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $250, plus costs. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 4.
Early Woods of Bassett was charged with DWI second offense. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 15. The next hearing is in June.
Joshua Samuel Fitzgerald of Bassett pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 50 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP, and to pay a fine of $300 plus costs. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 1.
John Christopher Stump of Bassett was charged with DWI first offense (blood-alcohol content .15-.20%). The offense allegedly happened Dec. 20. The next hearing is in May.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Kenneth Austin Tatum of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 1.
Diagano Bellano of Martinsville was charged with robbery of a residence, grand larceny and burglary-entering building to rape. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 12, resulting in arrest Jan. 13. The next hearing is in April.
Christopher Michael Fackler of Spencer was charged with malicious wounding. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 20, resulting in arrest Jan. 10. The next hearing is in late March.
George Thomas Franklin of Bassett was charged with grand larceny and entering house to commit assault and battery. The offenses allegedly happened March 11. The next hearing is in June.
Timothy Lee Graves of Bassett was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 1, resulting in arrest March 9. The next hearing is in July.
Martinsville General District Court
Robert Jason Bailey (address unknown) was charged with four counts of schedule I-II drug possession. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 25, 2018, through Jan. 15. The next hearing is in June.
Thaddeus Ronaldo Fodderell of Martinsville was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 2, resulting in arrest March 8. The next hearing is in April.
Ombae Korchye Johnson of Martinsville was charged with carrying a concealed weapon second offense and marijuana distribution (1/2 ounce-5 pounds). The offenses allegedly happened March 5. The next hearing is in May.
Andre Douglas King of Martinsville was charged with driving after declared habitual offender and eluding police. The offenses allegedly happened March 8. The next hearing is in May.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession and gun possession with schedule I-II drug against Matthew Thomas Tucker of Collinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 1.
Patricia Beth Inman of Collinsville was charged with two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance, a charge of gun possession with schedule I-II drug, and a charge of marijuana distribution. The offenses allegedly happened March 30. The next hearing is in June. The judge sent to circuit court an additional charge of manufacturing a controlled substance.
Shanelius Charles Hird of Martinsville was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, marijuana distribution, and gun possession with schedule I-II drug. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 17, 2019. The next hearing is in June.
Elizabeth Ann Marsh of Martinsville was charged with two counts of schedule I-II drug possession and a charge of schedule IV drug possession. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 22, 2018. The next hearing is in June.
Daniel Anderson Davis of Martinsville was charged with gun possession by a nonviolent felon. The offense allegedly happened July 21. The next hearing is in September.
Lesley Demonde Hundley of Martinsville was charged with weapon/ammunition possession (not gun). The offense allegedly happened April 23. The next hearing is in late March.
Amy Hope Smith of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny-auto theft. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 25, resulting in arrest Jan. 2. The next hearing is in May.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Kevin Shane Belcher of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened June 19, resulting in arrest Feb. 10.
A judge sent to circuit court 2 counts of schedule I-II drug possession against Malcolm Ezekiel Fernandez of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 11, 2018, resulting in arrest Feb. 7.
Roneisha Diane Coles of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 27. The next hearing is in April.
Deasia Shi-day Babb of Axton was charged with failure to report accident causing damage estimated at $1,000 or more. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 14, 2018, resulting in arrest March 4. The next hearing is in May.
Seth Allen McAlevy of Bassett was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened March 3. The next hearing is in May.
Jay Steven Mogyoros of Ridgeway was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 4, 2018, resulting in arrest March 6. The next hearing is in May.
A judge sent a charge of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture against Keelo Capri Phillips of Madison Heights. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 6, 2018, resulting in arrest March 12.
Timothy Andre Hairston of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 25. The next hearing is in April.
Steven Arnell Hairston of Martinsville was charged with entering house to commit assault and battery, destruction of property with intent-damage estimated at $1,000 or more, and petty larceny. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 29. The next hearing is in April.
Travis Lee Bryant of Patrick Springs was charged with manufacturing/distributing schedule I-II drug third offense. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 8. The next hearing is in August.
Patrick Springs General District Court
Camden Stone Hall of Claudville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 29. The next hearing is in late March.
Kimberly Helms Harris of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting third offense and obtaining money under false pretense. The offenses allegedly happened Oct. 24, resulting in arrest Feb. 13. The next hearing is in April.
Tommy Joe Strothers Jr. of Meadows of Dan was charged with eluding police. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 26, resulting in arrest Feb. 1. The next hearing is in April.
Terry Lincoln Stowe of Stuart pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 20 days suspended, 2 years of unsupervised probation, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $600 fine and costs. The offense happened Dec. 21.
Anthony Brian Mitchell of Randleman, N.C., pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $350 fine. The offense happened September 7.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Deshaun Michael Hughes of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened May 29, resulting in arrest Jan. 12.
Shaun Daniel Jones of Stuart was charged with DWI first offense. He pleaded no contest to an amended charge of improper driving. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine and additional costs. The offense happened Feb. 2, 2019.
Roger Gray Sawyers (address unknown) was charged with abduction by force/intimidation. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 20. The next hearing is in April.
Darius Ray Reed of Mount Airy, N.C., was charged with two counts of forgery of public records and a charge of entering structure to commit assault and battery. The offenses allegedly happened April 17, 2017, and June 13, 2019, resulting in arrest March 11. The next hearing is in June.
Michael Shane Howard of Lexington Park, Md., was charged with credit card fraud, larceny-obtaining credit card and credit card fraud-less than $500 in 6 minutes. The offenses allegedly happened July 28, resulting in arrest March 3. The next hearing is in May.
Glynn Ocie Camp of Sandy Ridge, N.C., pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, 3 years of unsupervised probation, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 13. The next hearing is in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.