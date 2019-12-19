EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of destruction of property with intent (more than $1,000) against Nicholas Eric Cahoon of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened on Sept. 14.
A judge dismissed two counts of grand larceny-auto theft against Tonya Faye Dickerson of Bassett.
Tera Renee Jennings of Danville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 14. The next hearing is in January.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Latasha Ann Raczkiewicz of Fieldale. The offense allegedly happened June 11.
Billie Lee Robertson of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI second offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 20 suspended and license suspended for 3 years. The offense allegedly happened June 18.
Artemio Trujillo-Conde of Collinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 15. The next hearing is in late December.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge two counts of obtaining more than $500 under false pretense against Robert Christopher Grogan. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 9 and Sept. 23.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of possession with intent to manufacture schedule I or II drug against Bobby William Murphey of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 15.
A judge dismissed a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Ashley Michelle Belcher of Bassett.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transporting of weapon by a violent felon, weapon/ammo possession by felon (not gun), and eluding police against Justin Lee Hollandsworth of Big Stone Gap. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 12.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Roger Dale Anderson of Rocky Mount. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 16.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of firearm larceny and felony gun possession against Jonathan Michael Rigney of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened July 27.
A judge sent a charge of shoplifting third offense against Sherry Smith Vincent of South Boston. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 17, 2018.
John Wayne Horsman II of Bassett was charged with obtaining money under false pretense-more than $200. He pleaded guilty to petit larceny. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 45 days suspended, and ordered to pay a fine of $100 plus costs. The offense happened June 7, 2018.
Martinsville General District Court
Paula Marie Bowling of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 16. The next hearing is in late December.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of gun possession by a felon against Ombae Kory-Che Johnson of Roanoke. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of weapon/ammo possession by a felon (not gun). The offense allegedly happened Sept. 7.
Valerie Renee Saunders of Martinsville was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 16, 2018, resulting in arrest Feb. 16. The next hearing is to be set.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense and four counts of obtaining money under false pretense (less than $200) against Warren Garvice Boyd Jr. of Martinsville. The judge dismissed but may later reopen four counts of larceny-bad check. The offenses allegedly happened June 4, 2018, through Oct. 16, 2018.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance against Brandi Nicole Custer of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened March 12.
Donald James Burton of Ridgeway was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance and gun possession with a schedule I or II drug. The offense allegedly happened June 23. The next hearing is in January.
A judge sent a charge of failure to stop at an accident causing damage of more than $1,000 against Carol Renee Brown of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened June 4.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance against Terry Lee Massey of Axton. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 12, 2018.
Zachery Tyler Conner of Collinsville was charged with use of fire arm in felony-first offense, robbery of a residence and conspiracy to rob residence with a gun. The offenses allegedly happened July 5. The next hearing is in April.
Jonathan Lebron of Martinsville was charged with robbery of residence with a gun. The offense allegedly happened July 5. The next hearing is in April.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of firearm larceny against Kurt Davis Jr. of Ridgeway.
Rachel Leanor Handy of Martinsville was charged with conspiracy to rob residence with a gun. The offense allegedly happened July 5. The next hearing is in April.
Shanelius Charles Hird of Martinsville was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance and gun possession with schedule I or II drug. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 17. The next hearing in is January.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of failure to report accident-damage more than $1,000 against Michael David Warren Jr. of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 25.
Ronald Edward Mitchell of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 17. The next hearing is in January.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of destruction of property with intent-more than $1,000 and pickpocketing against Marcus Eugene Penn of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Sept 5.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of habitual offender driving without a license second offense against Marlon Clifton Whiteley of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 14.
Marlano Antoine Dalton of Eden, N.C., pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1-year license suspension, VASAP and ordered to pay a fine of $300 plus costs.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transportation of a deadly weapon by a violent felon against Christopher Michael Wilson of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened March 5.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of malicious wounding against Ella Irene Davis of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 28.
Shannon Michelle Kidd of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened May 28. The next hearing is in late December.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transportation of weapon by a violent felon against Demarcell Leigh Houp of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened July 22.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of assaulting law enforcement/Dept. of Corrections person against Darris Lavar Simmons of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened April 24.
Samuel Fonder of Martinsville pleaded guilty to shoplifting third offense. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay a fine of $200 plus costs. The offense happened July 28.
Deanna Marisha Redd of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. She pleaded guilty to an amended charge of improper brakes. She was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay a fine of $100 plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 25.
James Tyler Wyatt of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI. He was sentenced to 1 month in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year and ordered to complete VASAP. The case was appealed to circuit court. The offense allegedly happened July 14.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of petit larceny against Anthony Samuel Santillo of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 23.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting-third offense against Derwin Kendall Hannah. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 8.
Patrick County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of prisoner possession of a deadly weapon against James Christopher Gordon of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 21.
The judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Crystal Gayle Hough of Meadows of Dan. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 15.
William Dean Lineback of Ararat was found guilty of entering a house to commit assault and battery and possession of a controlled substance. He was ordered to pay a fine of $200 plus costs.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of larceny-entering house armed against Brian Keith Blankenship of Patrick Springs. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of entering structure to commit assault and battery. The judge dismissed a charge of possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon and felony pickpocketing. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 15.
Samuel Russell Goad of Patrick Springs was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened July 3. The next hearing is in January.
Byron David Tatum of Stuart was charged with marijuana distribution. The offense allegedly happened July 3. The next hearing is in January.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Audelio Almaguer Barrow of Winston Salem, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Jorge Antonio-Abonce of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Alejandro Barrera Adame of Cooleemee, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of waging money in an animal fight against Antonio Fernando Briones Jr. of Greensboro, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Jesus Bueno-Alvarado of Chicago, IL. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Octavio Carvajal Osorio of Snow Hill, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Luis Montoya Chaves of Mount Airy, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Rafael Cortes Ruiz of Dobson, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Herman Cortes Santos of Dobson, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Antonio Crispin Dominguez of Elkin, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against John Edward Dellenback of Ararat. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Rafaela Eufemia Dominguez of Winston-Salem, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Antonio Coello Guillermo of Charlotte, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Michael Ray Hicks of Axton. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Jose Jaramillo-Gonzales of Dobson, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against J. Nativida Leguizamo Navarro of Westfield, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Felix Navarrete-Herrera of Winston-Salem, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Saul Olmedo Pelaez of Kannapolis, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Jose Cruz Ramirez Alvarado of Mount Airy, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Felipe Ramos-Guerrero of Lexington, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Santos Rios-Acuna of Mount Airy, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Leobardo Garcia Ruelas of Stokesdale, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Antonio Ruiz of Elkin, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Jose Luis Salazar Contreras of Elkin, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Roberto Salinas of Moravian Falls, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Ricardo Valadez Bueno of Mount Airy, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Cidronio Alvarado Cortez of Mount Airy. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Oscar Garcia Galindo of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Rogelio Aguilera Hernandez of Biscoe, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Esau Jaimes-Gorostiets of Candor, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Joel Torres Mata of Mount Airy, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Jesus Medrano Arzate of Winston-Salem, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Gerardo Navarrette of Pfafftown, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Artemio Ramirez Parra of Albermarle, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Rigoberto Rangel Hernandez of Mount Airy, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Miguel Rodriguez of Mount Airy, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Jose Gertuios Salazar of Elkin, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Edgar Toscano Herrera of Winston-Salem, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Juan Manuel Valadez of Mount Airy, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.