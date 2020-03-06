Three Henry County men wanted in connection with a home invasion in Rockingham County, N.C., have been arrested by Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The three men were arrested at about 1 a.m. Sunday and held on charges in connection to a home invasion that occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at 202 Dewy Martin Road in Stoneville, N.C. The circumstances of that arrest were not revealed in a release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Neither were the details of the invasion revealed, although guns and kidnapping charges emerged for all three men. The victims of the invasion were not harmed seriously, the release said.
The three suspects were identified as Johnny Lee McBride, 33, of 174 Lotus Point Road, Ridgeway, Michael Bruce Ernest, 42, of 49 Ridgeway Ave., Collinsville, and Casey James Hanson, 23, of 3130 Dyer Store Road, Martinsville.
Each is being held on numerous charges, the release said.
McBride is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, two counts of kidnapping, safecracking, assault with a deadly weapon and larceny of a firearm.
Ernest is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, two counts of kidnapping, safecracking, assault with a deadly weapon and larceny of a firearm.
Hanson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun (two counts), two counts of kidnapping, safecracking, assault with a deadly weapon and larceny of a firearm.
All three are being held in the Henry County Jail awaiting extradition.
