The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has released a photograph of a suspect being sought in connection with the robbery of the Food Lion at 8500 A.L. Philpott Highway in Martinsville.
About 8:56 p.m. Friday, a man approached a cashier in the store and demanded money, a release from the sheriff’s office said.
The cashier told deputies that the suspect gestured as though he had a weapon but did not actually display one.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the cashier’s drawer and left the store on foot, running towards A.L. Philpott Highway, the release said.
He is described as being a black male, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, and wearing dark-colored clothing and a blue bandana, the release said. He was caught on a closed-circuit camera.
The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the individual photographed.
Anyone having information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid
