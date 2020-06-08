The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is concerned about the welfare of a Bassett man named as a person of interest in the shooting death of Robert Wayne Williams, 39, of Bassett.
A release from Capt. T. S. Barker on Monday afternoon states that investigators have located all “parties of interest” except for Douglas Hampton Gillespie, 25, of Bassett.
“Acquaintances of Gillespie have not seen him since the incident, and the sheriff’s office has become concerned for his well-being,” the release stated.
At 10:38 p.m. Friday the 9-1-1 center received a call indicating someone had been shot at 7 Grace Drive, Apartment 14 in Bassett. Deputies found Williams just inside the doorway to the apartment “with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds,” the release stated.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene after deputies and members of the Henry County Department of Public Safety attempted life-saving measures.
The Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke ruled the cause of death to be a homicide caused by gunshot wounds.
Williams lived at 237 Huntington Hills Drive in Bassett, a little more than three miles from where he was found.
Gillespie lives in Apartment 3 of the same apartment complex where the shooting occurred.
No arrests or charges in relation to the shooting have been announced.
According to court records in Henry County, Williams was out on bail at the time of the shooting on a charge of grand larceny of an automobile. He was arrested on March 24, the same day as the alleged offense, and released on bond on April 9.
He is scheduled to return to Henry County General District Court on June 25.
Gillespie was arrested on March 18 for a parole violation and appears to have been in the Henry County jail until about May 6.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said on the night of Williams’ death that males and females were present for a period of time at the apartment where the shooting occurred, and after a possible robbery where weapons were involved, a small black SUV or crossover vehicle left the scene.
Perry said at the time his department was looking for Gillespie and the vehicle. Investigators have not said whether the vehicle has been located.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
