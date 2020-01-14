An inmate died Tuesday morning at the Martinsville city jail.
Emergency responders were called to the jail and transported in the inmate to Sovah-Martinsville.
“I can confirm that an inmate passed this morning and the state police is conducting the investigation,” Major Laura Hopkins of the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office said. “She was pronounced dead at the hospital.”
She did not disclose the conditions, situation or any circumstances surrounding the death.
She referred questions to the Virginia State Police, which has taken over the investigation.
A call to the VSP was promised a response within the next half hour, but none had materialized by Tuesday evening.
Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.