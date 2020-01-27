Investigators at the Henry County Sheriff’s Department say they now know the identity of the body found in the backyard of 400 Arrowhead Circle in Spencer on Sunday morning.
But they are not releasing the name until family members who live outside the area have been notified.
In a release from HCSO Capt. Wayne Davis on Monday evening, the Medical Examiner’s office in Name won’t be made public until relatives are notified. Roanoke had completed an autopsy earlier in the day and made a positive identification by the victim’s fingerprints.
An inmate at the Henry County jail offered assistance in suggesting the identity, which hastened the process, Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said.
The manner of death has been ruled a homicide, and the cause was due to a gunshot wound.
Sheriff’s deputies had responded to a call of shots fired on Sunday at 1:46 a.m. and didn’t find anything.
“We might get three or four shots-fired calls a day,” Perry said.
Another call was received by the Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1 Center at 8:18 a.m. Sunday in which the caller described a dead body behind the home of 400 Arrowhead Circle.
Deputies returned to the scene and found the body they described as “a black male dressed in dark clothing.”
Both 376 and 400 Arrowhead Circle are owned by Nathaniel Lowe, according to records on file with the Henry County Clerk’s office.
The Henry County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the case and is encouraging anyone who may have information to come forward by calling 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to the crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.