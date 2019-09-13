A Martinsville man has been charged with felonious threat to bomb in connection with an incident Tuesday at Hanes Brands Inc.
Alvin Donnell Hunt, 22, of 1004 Smith Lake Road, Martinsville, was charged and released on a $3,500 unsecured bond, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Friday morning.
At about 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, a threatening message was discovered inside Hanes Brands' facility at 380 Beaver Creek Drive, near Martinsville. The message indicated that an explosive device had been placed inside the facility.
The sheriff’s office’s explosives detection canine and his handler and other deputies conducted a systematic search of the building, but nothing suspicious was located.
The county Department of Public Safety and local volunteer fire and rescue units were on the scene as a precaution. Sheriff’s office and Hanes Brands officials worked together to ensure the safety of employees.
A male employee was developed as a suspect through the course of the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.