Cristoming Antwantin Hairston and Ella Irene Davis have been arrested on felony charges related to an incident Wednesday that left a man shot.
Martinsville officers responded to a call at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday that a person had been shot while operating a moped in the area of Church and Massey streets. Officers found Lesley Demond Hundley, 33, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, a release from Martinsville Police said.
Hundley was transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville and subsequently to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
Information and evidence collected at the scene along with the continued investigation led to the charges and police to the arrest of Hairston and Davis, who were arrested without incident at 516 Fayette Street, the release said.
Hairston, 30, of 314 Forest Street, Martinsville, has been charged with the felonies of malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public resulting in bodily injury, maliciously shoot at an occupied vehicle; and misdemeanor charges of reckless handling of a firearm and damaging property.
Davis, 31, of 516 Fayette Street, Martinsville, has been charged with the felonies of malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding.
They are being held without bond in Martinsville City Jail.
Although arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this crime, contact MPD Sgt. Harley Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME.
