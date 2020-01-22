A court appearance Tuesday by a couple charged with neglecting the man’s father to such an extent that it caused him to die did little to shed light on an investigation that has been sealed from public view.
Jeffrey Louis Ihrig, 49, and Crystal Ray Painter, 43, of 85 Lancer Lane in Martinsville were arrested in September after a direct indictment for abuse and neglect of an incapacitated adult resulting in the death last April of Stephen Ihrig, 77.
Those indictments were handed down for Ihrig and Painter on Sept. 16, and they were arrested two days later and held without bail in the Henry County jail for 21 days, released on bond on Oct. 9 and given a court date of Jan. 21.
Otherwise, this case has been conducted under a seal of secrecy with no public disclosure about what was presented to a grand jury that resulted in the direct indictments.
Henry County Circuit Judge David Williams said he was not familiar with the case and had no idea why the autopsy and evidence pages had been restricted from view and categorically denied that he had anything to do with them not being made available.
“I have no clue; you’ll have to check with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office,” Williams said.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Aubrey Watts is assigned to prosecute the case, but Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Nester addressed some of the questions about the lack of information available.
“There was no arrest warrant. There was no criminal complaint. The information from the lead police officer went straight to the grand jury,” Nester said. “We can’t ethically comment on a pending case from our office,”
Nester did describe in general terms the procedure in a death that occurs in a home and becomes suspicious.
“The ambulance is called, and rescue arrives. If the patient is dead, dispatch is called and an officer will come out - typically an investigator.
“If everything looks kosher - on the up and up - then the body is taken away, and that’s it. If not, then the medical examiner is called and we go from there.”
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has refused to release an arrest report, although it did release the arrest photos of Ihrig and Painter.
Eight pages of evidence were filed on Oct. 29 and restricted from view -- and the autopsy remains restricted.
Nester confirmed all of the restricted information contains autopsy details that are protected by privacy laws and will not be made public.
The autopsy was filed on Oct. 25, and Tracie Cooper, district administrator for the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, confirmed Tuesday what she had told the Martinsville Bulletin in September:
Stephen Ihrig died on or about April 12 of dehydration, chronic malnutrition and acute bilateral bronchopneumonia. The manner of death was natural.
She said no additional information would be provided.
That autopsy is an issue for the attorneys representing Ihrig and Painter.
“I have no idea when this thing might go to trial,” said Matthew S. T. Clark, the Henry County public defender assigned to Ihrig. “I still don’t have a complete file.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I have never received an autopsy report without the pictures, and in this case, I’ve got a report and no pictures. It’s incomplete.”
Martinsville Attorney Courtney Armstrong, who is representing Painter, has filed a motion to have the autopsy dismissed as evidence to be used at trial, but Williams has not ruled on her request.
Clark said “I honestly have no idea why” the autopsy would be restricted from public view and not part of the court case file, which is routine.
Said Nester: “We continue to wait for stuff to come back from the medical examiner’s office.”
When asked if the “stuff” he was waiting for were the pictures Nester said: “Right. No pictures.”
Nester has said Jeffrey Ihrig, Stephen Ihrig and Painter were living at 85 Lancer Lane, and Jeffrey Ihrig and Painter were in a “dating relationship” at the time of the father’s death.
“It is my understanding that since the alleged crime they are now married,” he said.
On Tuesday Ihrig and Painter approached the bench separately with their attorneys. There was some sentiment that they would like to have the cases heard at the same time.
“There will be more discussion in February,” Armstrong said. “We’re trying to get them on the same day, but I doubt that’s going to happen.”
Armstrong was right. Painter’s next day in court was set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 10, and Ihrig is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 12.
Williams said the hearings in February were procedural and he merely opted for the first date open on the docket for each of the defendants.
“I will set a joint trial,” he said.
The couple disappeared into a nearby conference room after their court appearances with no trial date set.
According to Virginia law, any responsible person who abuses or neglects an incapacitated adult and the abuse or neglect result in the death of the incapacitated adult is guilty of a Class 3 felony, which is punishable by 5 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.