Two mothers from Martinsville and Danville were arrested early Sunday by the Rockingham County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office and charged with leaving their children unattended in a car while they were gambling.
Keyarra Symone Hairston, 23, 900 Rives Road, Apt. B309, in Martinsville, and Claudia Denise White, 40, of 531 Landsbury Drive in Danville, were arrested about 1 a.m. at a cafe in Stoneville, N.C., and charged with misdemeanor child abuse, a Rockingham County Sheriff's Office release said.
Deputies arrived about that time at 220 Internet Cafe, which is located at 9573 U.S. 220 and found a vehicle containing two juvenile children, the release said.
The engine was off, and the hood was cold to the deputies' touches, the release said, leading to an investigation.
Deputies learned that Hairston and White had been inside the gaming establishment for approximately two to three hours while their children (each mother to one of the children) were left unattended in the vehicle.
Hairston and White were arrested and held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $20,000 secured bond.
They are scheduled to appear in court on April 2.
