A Martinsville grand jury issued 285 indictments last week. 189 are direct indictments and are sealed in order to maintain the safety of the arresting officers and to prevent defendants from knowing they are about to be arrested. Indictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.
52 people have been named in 96 indictments made public:
Katelyn Brook Altizer, 22, of Penhook, possession schedule I or II drug on Jan. 10, 2019.
Demarlo Alesander Banks, 38, of Martinsville, felony elude/disregard police on Sept. 25.
Kristel Lynn Bashar, 49, of Martinsville, third offense shoplifting, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on April 15.
Tyrik Javon Blackwell, 20, of Martinsville, felony fail to appear on Dec. 12.
Warren Garvice Boyd Jr., 70, of Martinsville, four counts of third offense obtaining money by false pretense June 4-6, 2018, third offense shoplifting on Oct. 16, 2018.
Tevin Monte Burgess, 29, of Martinsville, robbery, assault and battery on Oct. 29.
Calvin Edward Cabiness, 43, of Martinsville, malicious wounding on April 3.
Derrick Desmond Cales, 27, of Martinsville, embezzlement on June 1.
Kelly Nicole Carter, 39, of Martinsville, two counts of possessing schedule I or II drug on Jan. 12, 2018.
Tracy Sutphin Cobbler, 43, of Fieldale, possessing schedule I or II drug, on February 16, 2019.
Tyrone Angelo Cox, 49, of Martinsville, malicious wounding, grand larceny, enter house to commit assault and battery on Oct. 11.
Ella Irene Davis, 31, of Martinsville, aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy to maliciously shoot, stab, cut or wound on Aug. 28.
Frederick Leon Davis, 54, of Martinsville, third offense shoplifting on Oct. 5.
Gary Thomas Davis, 49, of Martinsville, fail to appear on Nov. 12.
Christopher Allen Via Dawson, 29, of Martinsville, elude police/endangerment on April 22.
Mark Euron Diillard, 42, of Martinsville, third offense shoplifting, Aug. 27.
Joseph Lee Dillon Jr., 51 of Collinsville, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Aug. 1.
Rayquan Eugene Douglas, 20, of Martinsville, four counts of abduction, grand larceny, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, statutory burglary with a deadly weapon at night on July 8.
Joseph Andrew Eggleston, 42, of Martinsville, third or subsequent offense of petty larceny on Oct. 6.
Cynthia Fulcher Epperly, 42, of Patrick Springs, possessing schedule I or II drug on April 29.
Joseph Felton, 55, of Martinsville, third offense shoplifting on Aug. 5.
Stacy Earl Fenlaine II, 28, of Martinsville, third offense shoplifting on Dec. 30.
Cassandra Dawn Foster, 28, of Axton, third offense shoplifting on July 19.
George Thomas Franklin, 33, of Bassett, three counts of forgery of a public record on Sept. 25.
Xavier Antonio Gilbert, 26, of Bassett, four counts of abduction, grand larceny robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, statutory burglary with a deadly weapon at night, possessing/transporting or concealing a firearm by a violent convicted felon on July 8.
Cristoming Antwantin Hairston, 30, of Martinsville, maliciously shoot at an occupied vehicle, aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy to maliciously shoot, stab, cut or wound, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent felony, possess/transport a firearm by a violent convicted felon, possess or transport ammo by a convicted felon, discharge a firearm in a public place causing injury on Aug. 28.
Keyasha Hairston, 29, of Martinsville, third or subsequent offense within 10 years of driving under the influence on Oct. 29.
Michael Wayne Hairston, 42, of Martinsville, sell more than 1/2 ounce but less than 5 pounds of marijuana on Feb. 27.
Melissa Dawn Hall, 31, of Martinsville, two counts of possessing schedule I or II drug on March 5.
Derwin Kendall Hannah, 55, of Martinsville, third offense shoplifting on Aug. 8.
Johnathan Lamar Harber, 26, of Martinsville, unlawful wounding on Aug. 18.
Demarcell Leigh Houp, 32, of Martinsville, possessing/transporting firearm by a violent convicted felon on July 22.
David Dillon Ives, 26, of Martinsville, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious shooting/throwing a missile into an occupied dwelling on Aug. 12
Ombae Kory-Che Johnson, 43, of Martinsville, possessing/transporting a firearm by a non-violent convicted felon on Sept 7.
Shannon Michelle Kidd, 40, of Martinsville, grand larceny on May 28.
Antonio Diallo Manns, 46, of Martinsville, two counts of failing to register as a sex offender on Dec. 13 and Dec. 24.
Jay'kwon Dexter Martin, 23, of Martinsville, failing to appear on Jan. 6.
Anthony Aron Moore, 38, of Martinsville, possessing a schedule I or II drug on Feb. 15.
Tyreece Omar Penn, 27, of Martinsville, fail to appear on Jan. 9.
Kevin Lamont Price, 53, of Martinsville, third offense shoplifting on Oct. 26.
Joshua Lamond Pritchett, 23, of Martinsville, third offense shoplifting on June 25.
Demetrius Lavon Reid, 33, of Martinsville, statutory burglary of dwelling on Oct. 7.
Steven Todd Richardson, 44, of Martinsville, possessing a schedule I or II drug on Oct. 3.
Michael Lee Scott, 45, of Ridgeway, third offense shoplifting on Nov. 12.
Heather Jo Smith, 34, of Ridgeway, two counts of possessing a schedule I or II drug on Oct. 31.
Stephanie Brooke Smith, 28, of Martinsville, selling more than 10 grams of methamphetamine on Sept. 30.
Tonya Michelle Smith, 20, of Fieldale, embezzlement on Aug. 1.
Leroy John Utter, 26, of Martinsville, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on July 30.
Joshua Emmanuel Walker, 24, of Martinsville, larceny of firearms on May 26.
Michell David Warren, 57, of Martinsville, grand larceny on Aug. 13, 2018.
Marlon Clifton Whiteley, 48, of Roanoke, driving while being a habitual offender-subsequent offense on Sept. 14.
Christopher Michael Wilson, 32, of Martinsville, possessing/transporting a firearm by a violent convicted felon, possessing schedule I or II drug on March 5.
