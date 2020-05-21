A Martinsville Grand Jury issued 158 indictments for the May term. Eight-five were sealed in order to maintain the safety of the arresting officers and to prevent defendants from knowing they were about to be arrested and 73 were certified. I
ndictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.
Terrance Antwain Penn, 37, Martinsville, rape between Oct. 12 and Dec. 6.
Jeremy Allen Willis, 26, Ridgeway, 28 counts of possess child pornography on or about Dec. 29.
Brandon O. Uziewe, 22, Grayson, Georgia, obtain money/property by false pretense from Kroger Financial Services on or about Feb. 20, 29 and March 6, 2019, attempt to obtain money by false pretense from Kroger Financial Services on March 7, 2019.
Barry Lee Tucker, 39, Martinsville, possess methamphetamine on or about June 25, 2019, possess heroin on or about June 25, 2019, drive while under the influence of drugs — 2nd offense on or about June 25, 2019.
Stephen Coby Gravely, 19, Martinsville, possess/transport/conceal a firearm by a convicted felon on or about Oct. 28, carry concealed weapon on or about Oct. 28, possess marijuana on or about Oct. 28.
Jared Ray Carrier, 29, Elizabethton, Tennessee, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on or about May 15, 2018.
Boleslav Cobra Dziewiecki, 34, of Martinsville, strangulation on or about Nov. 15, assault and battery a family or household member on or about Nov. 15, eight counts of violate an emergency protective order on or between Nov. 15 and Nov. 19.
Michael Renea Johnson, 47, Martinsville, forcible sodomy on or about Sept. 7, strangulation on or about Sept. 7, abduction with intent to defile on or about Sept. 7, three counts of assault and batter a family or household member on or about Sept. 7, petit larceny — 3rd or subsequent offense on or about Sept. 8.
Anthony Lee Coverdale, 38, Collinsville, possess methamphetamine on or about April 29, 2019, possess heroin with intent to distribute on or about April 29, 2019, two counts of possess firearm while possess drugs on or about April 29, possess controlled drug paraphernalia on or about April 29, possess/transport/conceal a firearm by a convicted felon on or about April 29.
Andre Pierre Beal, 31, Martinsville, possess heroin on or about March 17, 2019, possess cocaine on or about March 17, 2019.
Amber Shay Allen, 29, Martinsville, fraudulently obtaining welfare assistance on or between June 10, 2014 and July 21, 2015, fraudulently obtaining welfare assistance on or between Jan. 1, 2016 and May 31, 2019.
Taimon Aunchante Manns, 37, Martinsville, attempted robbery on or about July 17, assault and battery on or about July 17, concealed weapon on or about July 17, possess/transport firearm by a convicted felon (violent) on or about July 17, possess/transport ammunition by a convicted felon on or about July 17.
Kirsten Tanil Wilson, 41, Martinsville, speeding 20 mph or more in excess of the speed limit on or about Dec. 26.
Misty Hopkins Moore, 46, Martinsville, make false affidavit/perjury to DMV on or about Nov. 22, make false affidavit/perjury to DMV on or about Jan. 13, illegally obtain DMV document on or about Nov. 22, illegally obtain DMV document on or about Jan. 13, forgery or alteration of automobile registration on or about Nov. 22.
Michael Brooks Martin, 37, Bassett, prescription fraud on or about Oct. 31.
John Lewis Lindsay, Jr, 55, Martinsville, malicious wounding on or about Nov. 7.
Tasha Marie Lewellyn, 31, Martinsville, obtain money by false pretense — 3rd offense on or about Dec. 10.
Patricia Beth Inman, 22, Collinsville, possess with intent to distribute heroin on or about April 29, 2019, possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on or about April 29, 2019, two counts of possess firearm while possess drugs on or about April 29, 2019, feloniously conspire, confederate, or combine with another to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on or about April 29, 2019, possess naloxone on or about April 29, 2019, possess drug paraphernalia on or about April 29, 2019, carry concealed weapon on or about April 29, 2019.
Christina Marie Flores, 40, Wharton, New Jersey, racketeering on or about Dec. 3.
Lesley Demonde Hundley, 33, Martinsville, possess/transport firearm by a convicted felon (violent) on or about April 23, 2019.
Greg Mosby, 28, Martinsville, destruction of property on or about Feb. 5.
Michael LeAndre Simon, 35, Cascade, credit card fraud on or about Feb. 15, 2019 through March 18, 2019, credit card theft on or about Feb. 15, 2019 through March 18, 2019.
Adrian Eugene Watkins, 29, Bassett, possess/transport/conceal a firearm by a violent felon on or about Feb. 11.
Brandon Lee Lester, 34, Collinsville, possess heroin on or about Oct. 17, possess fentanyl on or about Oct. 17.
Michael Joseph Kevin Webb, 41, Martinsville, possess heroin on or about July 26.
Jessica Renee Cooke, 33, Bassett, possess heroin on or about May 10, 2019, possess heroin on or about May 15, 2019, possess methamphetamine on or about May 15, 2019, procure, sell, secrete or possess heroin while a prisoner on or about Aug. 29.
Chelsea Glen Sturgeon, 43, Martinsville, illegal manufacture alcohol on or about Feb. 20.
Malcolm Ezekiel Fernandez, 28, Martinsville, possess heroin on or about Dec. 11, 2018, possess methamphetamine on or about Dec. 11, 2018,
Keelo Capri Phillips, 25, Bassett, possess cocaine on or about Dec. 6, 2018, possess with intent to distribute oxycodone on or about Dec. 6, 2018,
Stephanie Nichole Penn, 33, Axton, child abuse and neglect on or about Jan. 25.
Quincy Leon Penn, 43, Axton, child abuse and neglect on or about Jan. 25.
Wesley Keith Peters, 39, Martinsville, shoplifting — 3rd offense on or about Jan. 15.
Charles Daniel Aaron, 46, Cascade, possess heroin on or about May 28, 2019.
Cory Lamont Martin, 41, Martinsville, attempted robbery on or about Jan. 20.
Jonathon Michael Rigney, 31, Bassett, possess methamphetamine on or about April 25, 2019.
Trenton Marquise Poindexter, 24, Chatham, shoplifting — 3rd offense on or about Jan. 29.
Karl Duane Overby, III, 31, Ruffin, North Carolina, possess fentanyl on or about July 1.
Ryan Jay Westmoreland, 24, Martinsville, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on or about Jan. 4, statutory burglary of a building on or about Jan. 4 through Jan. 5, statutory burglary of a building on or about Jan. 4.
Lincoln Monroe Brock, Jr, 25, Mocksville, North Carolina, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony on or about Dec. 20, abduction on or about Dec. 20.
Larry Dale Puckett, 58, Ararat, escape without force on or about Dec. 17.
Princetta Naikein Swanson, 30, High Point, North Carolina, worthless check on or about July 9.
Henry Luck, Jr, 57, Axton, possess/transport a firearm by a convicted felon (non-violent).
Raymond Kyle McKernan, 32, Ferrum, possess methamphetamine on or about Sept. 30, 2018, possess fentanyl on or about Sept. 30, 2018, possess heroin on or about Sept. 30, 2018.
Kevin Shane Belcher, 27, Stuart, possess methamphetamine on or about June 19,
James Micheal O’Neal King, 39, Martinsville, shoplifting — 3rd offense on or about Sept, 5.
Alonzo Clayborne Thomas, 38, Martinsville, shoplifting — 3rd offense on or about Jan. 20.
Jason Michael Elgin, 41, Martinsville, possess hashish oil on or about April 14, 2019, possess methamphetamine on or about April 14, 2019, possess heroin on or about April 14, 2019, possess fentanyl on or about May 16, 2019, possess heroin on or about May 16, 2019.
Douglas Wayne Harris, 52, Martinsville, failure to appear on or about March 9.
Cleon Elroy Dillard, 63, Martinsville, shoplifting — 3rd offense on or about Dec. 1.
Brittany Chiffon Hughes, 33, Martinsville, petit larceny — 3rd or subsequent offense on or about Dec. 13,
Christopher Justin Stegall, 28, Bassett, petit larceny — 3rd or subsequent offense on or about June 24.
Parker Gray Campbell, 26, Ridgeway, strangulation resulting in bodily injury on or about Nov. 30.
Patsy Lee Hodges, 34, Martinsville, failure to appear on or about Feb. 13.
Sean McCarty Roley, no age listed, Martinsville, assault and battery against a family member on or about Nov. 18.
Johnny Lamonte Venable, 37, Martinsville, elude police on or about Nov. 2.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
