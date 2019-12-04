These indictments were handed down by the Martinsville grand jury during its November term. Indictments reflect the charges as provided and do not mean guilt.
Felony charges
Charles Daniel Aaron, 561 Black Bird Place, Cascade, possession of heroin.
Brandon Keith Adams, 191 Omega Drive, Martinsville, defective equipment, DWI-third offense.
Lane Everett Arnold, 295 Rosewood Ave., Martinsville, possession of heroin
Hartley William Ashworth, 25 Broad St., Apt. 1 Martinsville, shoplift, possession of fentanyl.
Robert Jason Bailey, 307 Hairston St., Martinsville, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of controlled drug paraphernalia.
Eric A Barden, no address listed, abduction by force, strangle resulting in injury.
Christopher Frederick Belcher, 2499 Blue Knob Road, Martinsville, possession of methamphetamine, no operator's license, no insurance, display a fictitious tag.
Carrie Lee Compton, 65 Seminole Drive, Collinsville, possession of methamphetamine.
Amy Barnes Boyd, 106 Crescent St., Martinsville, burglary at night, larceny-third offense, stealing credit card, destruction of property, possession of burglary tools.
Amy Robertson Brown, 31 Miller Court, Ridgeway, possession of hydrocodone/acetaminophen, possession of oxycodone, possession of methamphetamine.
David Allen Brown, 312 Virginia St., Martinsville, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.
Bill Dean Byrd, 409 Harris Drive, Martinsville, larceny-third offense.
Kevin Arthur Cassell Jr, 236 Diamond Hill Court, Axton, conspiracy to rob.
Kasaun Rasheem Clark, 503 Armstead Ave., Martinsville, possession of ammunition as a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, drive while suspended, DWI.
Bobby Nathaniel Courtney, 36 Grace Drive, Apt. 5, Stanleytown, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of imitation methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine.
Richard Dean Craig, 409 Blue Ridge Yacht Club Road, Bassett, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin.
Brandi Nicole Custer, 726 Oneida St., Martinsville, possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, possession of heroin.
Dallas Lea Darrah, 516 Fayette St., Martinsville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin.
Travis Lee Davis, 225 10th St., Fieldale, shoplifting-third offense.
Dustin Allen Dillon, 12 Annie Doss Court, Collinsville, possession of heroin, possession of hydrocodone, possession of oxycodone, driving while license suspended-third offense, defective equipment, possession of a firearm with a schedule I controlled substance.
Ryan Lee Donavant, 182 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville, grand larceny, carjacking.
Crystal Dawn Dove, 195 Tims Drive Bassett, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine.
Bradley Hunter Eanes, 180 Spartan Circle, Ridgeway, distribute fentanyl, distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of fentanyl.
Elizabeth Ann Fain, 1201 Spruce St., Apt. 404, Martinsville, possession of heroin.
Chase Thomas Fielder, 32 Fern Creek Drive, Collinsville, possession of oxycodone, possession of amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of buprenorphine, possession of marijuana.
Amber Nicole Gibson, 165 Penn Store Road, Spencer, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine.
Robbie Steven Goff, 4612 Pleasant View, Patrick Springs, possession of cocaine.
Aaron Victoria Griffin-Mendez, 728 Craig St., Martinsville, fail to appear.
Dennis Dwayne Hall, 221 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, distribute methamphetamine.
Anthony Gerald Hannah, 204 Fayette St., Martinsville, distribute cocaine-second offense.
Douglas Wayne Harris, 1845 North Fork Road, Martinsville, driving while license suspended-third offense, grand larceny.
Randall Graham Harris Jr, 144 Kirkwood Drive, Collinsville, possession of heroin, possession of controlled drug paraphernalia.
Justin Dean Hedgpeth, 9 Clay Circle, Williamsburg, assault of a law officer, DWI-second offense, refusing breathalyzer test, eluding police, drinking while driving.
Jimmy Franklin Higgs, 116 Andra Drive, Ridgeway, possession of oxycodone/acetaminophen.
Patsy Lee Hodges, 319 Woodlawn Ave., Martinsville, distributing heroin, conspiracy to distribute heroin, distribute naloxone.
Terry Randall Holcomb, no address listed, failure to appear.
Michael Jamel Holland, 25 Tomahawk Trail, Ridgeway, malicious assault.
Tanay Rashae Holland, 25 Tomahawk Trail, Ridgeway, malicious assault.
Michael Genus Holley, 222 Pine St., Martinsville, possession of heroin, possession of buprenorphine/naloxone, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dirk Thomas Hood, 588 Doe Run Road, Rocky Mount, distribute methamphetamine.
Michael Lynn Hopkins, 46 Blue Ridge Lane, Ridgeway, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a gun while possessing with intent to sell methamphetamine.
Sherri Lynn Horsley, no address listed, distribute cocaine.
Debra Sue Huffman, 319 Starling Ave., Apt. 3, Martinsville, possession of cocaine.
Jonathan Keith Hunt, 12350 Chatham Road, Martinsville, possession of methamphetamine.
Brandi Nicole Keatts, 174 Lotus Point, Ridgeway, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of naloxone, possession of marijuana.
Tyneisha Marlene Keel, 906 Palace Court, Apt. 15, Martinsville, obtain money by false pretense.
Duvontae Lamar Keen, 505 Third St., Martinsville, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, distribution of marijuana, possession of a gun while possessing a controlled substance.
Jamie Lee Keith, 1576 Fairystone Park Road, Ferrum, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Wayne Lang, 712 Mica St., Martinsville, possession of methamphetamine.
Carl Lee Lawson, 56 Rustic Ridge Road, Stuart, failure to appear.
Richard Lemons, 2360 Virginia Ave. 166, Collinsville, failure to appear.
Amanda Gail Martin, 277 G Riverside Drive, Bassett, possession of heroin, giving false identification to police.
Terry Lee Massey, 2000 Irisburg Road, Martinsville, possession of oxycodone.
Sheila Finney McDonald, 1145 Ridge Road, Martinsville, driving while license suspended, failure to drive on the right side, insufficient tread, defective equipment, driving while suspended, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, eluding police, shoplifting.
Amber Dawn Moncada Mejia, 600 Marigold Road, Spencer, failure to appear.
Anthony Aron Moore, 4311 Sunset Drive, Martinsville, distribute methamphetamine.
Christopher James Moore, 103 W. Blue Ridge St., Stuart, distribute heroin.
Teddy Ray Nelson, 209 Hendricks Court, Collinsville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl.
Erika Lynn Parsons, 1000 Chalmers St., Martinsville, larceny-third offense.
Tyrece Omar Penn, 95 Pike Trail, Spencer, breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, taking and stealing a firearm, trespass.
Avila Pool, 192 Mitchell St., Lot 35, Martinsville, malicious wounding.
Demonte Nakeim Powell, 370 Sleeping Hill Farm Road, Fieldale, distribute marijuana.
Sammie Harlowe Powell, 130 Antler Trail, Martinsville, failure to appear.
Samuel Lee Price Sr, 5164 Airport Road, Bassett, possession of hydrocodone/acetaminophen, possession of oxycodone/acetaminophen.
Sheara Shenay Schoefield, 27 Jackson St., Martinsville, maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle.
Stacey Nicole Shelton, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, identity theft, driving while suspended-third offense.
Jeannine Lawson Shipe, 632 Murphy Road, Collinsville, injury by caustic substance.
Melody Jean Smallwood, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville, possession of methamphetamine.
Carla Ashby Smith, 1516 Rivermont Heights, Martinsville, distribute buprenorphine/naloxone.
Antela Marie Triplett, 15 Hudson St, Fieldale, possession of methamphetamine.
Jessica Ann Triplett, 520 Southland Drive, Martinsville, possession of heroin.
Chasidy Nunn Turney, 2824 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, grand larceny.
Darion Tyric Valentine, no address listed, attempted murder in the second degree, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, using of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
Scott Franklin Vernon, 835 Trent Hill Drive, Bassett, distribute methamphetamine.
Mary Ann Wade, 212 Moss St, Martinsville, possession of cocaine.
Brent Douglas Wagoner, 59 Walnut St., Ridgeway, distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute heroin, distribute naloxone, distribute imitation heroin.
Curtis Orlando Walker, 507 Coplay St., Martinsville, malicious wounding.
Marquise Antonio Waller, 7 Booker Road, Apt. 16, Martinsville, property damage, use a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm.
Daron Dwight Watkins, 223 Rives Road, Martinsville, distribute heroin.
Joseph Michael Webb, 803 Zee St., Apt. B, Martinsville, assault of three law enforcement officers.
Jamie Deandre Wilson, 110 Fairy St., Martinsville, distribute methamphetamine.
Fred Luther Wogan Jr, 628 Fayette St., Martinsville, petit larceny-third offense.
Eric Dwayne Wright, 549 Hobson Road, Axton, possession of heroin.
Jason Clayton Wright, 253 Tanyard Road, Martinsville, threat to bomb, burn or destroy a building or other structure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.