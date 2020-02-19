The Circuit Court of Martinsville sealed 189 direct indictments when they were handed down by the Grand Jury that convened on Feb. 10. There were 96 certified indictments released at the time the indictments were handed down. The direct indictments were sealed to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers who must arrest the defendants named in the indictments and in order to prevent the defendants from obtaining notice of arrest prior to being arrested by law enforcement officers. Indictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.
Kelly Mae Azzara, 36, 21 Warf Drive, Bassett, distribution of saboxone on Jan. 24, 2019.
Robert Jason Bailey, 46, 307 Hairston St., Martinsville, distribution of heroin on Oct. 24, 2018.
Jason Bradlee Barnes, 41, 115 Brookshire Lane, Bassett, distribution of imitation heroin on Feb. 2, 2019.
Christopher Frederick Belcher, 41, 2499 Blue Knob Road, Martinsville, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, receiving or buying stolen goods on Nov. 5, 2018.
Karen Moore Bouldin, 39, 24 Grace Drive, Bassett, distribution of imitation heroin on April 30.
Alisha Danielle Brown, 28, 1859 Microfilm Road, Bassett, possession of methamphetamine on April 17.
Tevin Monte Burgess, 29, 1021 Barrows Mill Road, Martinsville, nonviolent felon in possession of a gun within 10 years, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony on Oct. 29.
Donald James Burton, 31, 131 Lakes Edge Road, Ridgeway, distribution of methamphetamine on April 22.
Edward Cabiness, 43, 111 Park St., Martinsville, assault and battery of a family member on Aug. 3.
Isaac Lee Carter Jr., 48, 1035 Owens Road, Martinsville, two counts grand larceny-auto, obtain money by false pretenses on March 14.
Chad Carli Combs, 43, 600 Marigold Road, Spencer, distribution of imitation heroin on Feb. 12, 2019.
Jessica Renee Cooke, 33, 2451 Willie Craig Road, Bassett, possession of heroin on May 10.
Tyrone Angelo Cox, 49, 940 Myrtle Road, Martinsville, property damage on Oct. 11.
Bobby Nathaniel Courtney, 22, 36 Grace Drive, Apt. 9, Stanleytown, distribution of methamphetamine on March 8, distribution of heroin and fentanyl on April 16.
Cheree Nicole Dalton, 29, 641 Country Ridge Road, Bassett, possession of methamphetamine on April 28.
Anthony Gardner Davis, 37, 1112 Emmett St., Martinsville, enter house to commit assault and battery, conspiracy to break and enter, grand larceny on Nov. 5, 2018.
Christopher Allen Dawson, 29, 284 Stockton Road, Martinsville, reckless driving in a parking lot, reckless driving general on April 22.
Rayquan Eugene Douglas, 20, 35 Grace Drive, Bassett, two counts robbery, two counts conspiracy to rob on July 8 and two counts grand larceny on July 18.
Xavier Antonio Gilbert, 26, of 3187 Bassett Heights, Bassett, two counts robbery, two counts conspiracy to rob on July 8 and two counts grand larceny on July 18.
Cristoming Antwanti Hairston, 30, 314 Forest St., Martinsville, property damage on Aug. 28.
Keyasha Hairston, 30, 915 Royal Drive, Martinsville, speeding 51/35 on Oct. 29.
James Brandon Hancock, 33, 282 Woodberry Road, Bassett, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute on July 21.
Rachel Leanor Handy, 48, 613 Emanuel St., Martinsville, distribution of cocaine on Oct. 15, 2018, distribution of cocaine on Oct 18, 2018, distribution of cocaine on Oct. 25, 2018, distribution of cocaine on Dec. 7, 2018, distribution of cocaine on Feb. 22, 2019.
Randall Graham Harris Jr., 41, 144 Kirkwood St., Martinsville, distribution of heroin on April 3.
Shirley Marie Hash, 55, 586 Sugartree Drive, Axton, distribution of oxycodone on May 8.
Michael Wayne Haskins, 55, 807 Highland Ridge, Martinsville, distribution of oxycodone on Oct. 18, 2018, distribution of clonazepam on Aug. 7.
Phillip James Hedgepath, 40, 252 Enderson Road, Eden, N.C., possession of methamphetamine on June 19.
Sara Mosby Hodge, 31, 227 Stuart St., Martinsville, credit card fraud, ID theft, and two counts received goods from credit card fraud on Sept. 16.
Kiya Michelle Holland, 25, 74 Ridgewood Circle, Martinsville, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction or resisting without force, possession of paraphernalia, false identify of self to law enforcement, identity theft-obtain ID to avoid arrest, trespass on May 29.
Michael Genus Holley, 29, 222 Pine St., Martinsville, distribution of heroin and methamphetamine on Jan. 14, 2019, distribution of heroin on Jan. 25, 2019.
Demarcell Leigh Houp, 32, 1005 D. St., Martinsville, carry concealed weapon on July 22.
Howard Todd Huff, 52, 200 St. Johns Circle, Martinsville, grand larceny and embezzlement on Oct. 25, 2018.
Elisha Elizabeth Hurley, 30, 111 Emmett St., Martinsville, two counts of entering house to commit assault and battery, grand larceny on Nov. 5, 2018.
Robert Brandon Ivey, 32, 3036 Fairystone Park Highway, Stuart, distribution of methamphetamine on Oct. 26, 2018, distribution of methamphetamine on Feb. 21, 2019, distribution of methamphetamine and sell cocaine on April 12, sell methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine on June 13.
Kristina Rouse Janey, 37, 710 Barrows Mill Road, Martinsville, distribution of methamphetamine on Aug. 15, distribution of methamphetamine on Aug. 22.
Samuel Walker Janney, 54, 150 Janey Drive, distribution of cocaine-third offense on Aug. 10, 2018.
Michael Richard Jenkins, 34, 2246 Figsboro Road, Martinsville, enter house to commit assault and battery, conspiracy to break and enter, grand larceny on Nov. 5, 21, and 28, 2018.
Ombae Kory-Che Johnson, 43, 930 Banks Road, Apt. 3, Martinsville, carrying concealed weapon on Sept. 7.
Lonnie Eugene Kennedy, 42, 217 McCoy St., Martinsville, driving while revoked DUI-third offense, DUI prior felony, hit and run, destruction of property on Dec. 30, 2018.
Payton Ann Loesher, 19, 98 Taylor Road, Collinsville, possession methamphetamine on July 1.
Malik Devontae Manns, 23, 1226 Top St., Martinsville, possession of cocaine on May 24.
Jaykwon Dajour Martin, 23, 115 Moss St., Martinsville, distribution of cocaine on April 26, distribution of cocaine on May 9, distribution of cocaine on May 16, distribution of cocaine on May 20, distribution of cocaine on June 7, distribution of cocaine on June 14.
Devontae Massey, 24, City Jail, Martinsville, voluntary manslaughter and unlawful shooting into an occupied dwelling on Jan. 1, 2019.
Desirea Dawn McGrady, 36, 379 Mapleridge Road, Bassett, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia on July 20.
Lamar Tyrell Niblett, 29, 103 Lawrence Drive, Martinsville, distribution of heroin on June 11, distribution of heroin and cocaine on June 18, distribution of heroin on June 20, distribution of heroin on July 20.
Joseph Evan Osborne, 39, 129 Hodges Farm Road, Martinsville, distribution of heroin on Jan. 24, 2019, distribution of heroin on Feb. 5, 2019.
Jacqueline Marie Pritchett, 54, 44 Richwood Circle, Apt. 4, Martinsville, distribution of oxycodone and conspiracy to distribution of oxycodone on Feb. 12, 2019, distribution of oxycodone on March 13, distribution of oxycodone on April 11, distribution of oxycodone and conspiracy to distribute oxycodone on May 10.
Joshua Lamont Pritchett, 23, 1016 Independence Drive, Martinsville, distribution of oxycodone and conspiracy to distribution of oxycodone on May 10, 2019, distribution of oxycodone and conspiracy to distribute oxycodone on Feb. 12, 2019.
Savannah Nicole Rakes, 27, 129 Impala Drive, Bassett, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia on May 6.
Dustin Wolfe Ramsey, 24, 299 Ashby Drive, Stuart, distribution of imitation heroin on Feb. 5, 2019, distribution of imitation heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin on Feb. 18, 2019.
Demetrius Lavon Reid, 33, 80 Charles St. Apt. 3, Collinsville, two counts assault and battery, property damage on Oct. 7.
Jerome Jermaine Reynolds, 23, 162 October Way, Martinsville, distribution of cocaine Feb. 20, 2019, distribution of cocaine Feb. 27, distribution of cocaine March 8, distribution of cocaine March 19.
Brandon Ashley Royal, 39, 677 Mica Road, Ridgeway, distribution of imitation heroin, conspiracy to distribute imitation cocaine on Dec. 27, 2018.
Anthony Samuel Santillo, 31, 1398 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, distribution of methamphetamine on Jan. 7, 2019, distribution of imitation heroin on Jan. 15, 2019, distribution of imitation heroin on Jan. 22, 2019, distribution of imitation heroin on Jan. 24, 2019.
Tammy Waynette Shumate, 52, 280 Delta Drive, Bassett, possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam on June 4.
Jennifer Elizabeth Speedy, 35, 431 Greenhill Drive, Martinsville, entering house to commit assault and battery, conspiracy to break and enter, grand larceny on Nov. 5, 21, and 28, 2018.
Carlos Demontae Spencer, 29, 709 Fourth St., Martinsville, distribution of cocaine on Sept. 11, 2018.
Daniel Kurt Spencer, 44, 2922 NC Highway 772, Madison, N.C., possession of heroin on Aug. 18, 2018.
Mikayla Jae Thomas, 26, 35743 Longview Drive, Collinsville, distribution of imitation heroin, conspiracy to distribute heroin on Feb. 18.
Corey Demon Turner, 42, 413 Fayette St., Martinsville, distribution of marijuana on July 27, 2018.
Susie Lee Vipperman, 23, 80 Vipperman Ave., Patrick Springs, possession of heroin on Jan. 6, 2019.
Ryan Evan Ward, 27, 1614 Rivermont Heights, #B, Martinsville, three counts of taking, stealing and/or carrying away personal property valued at $5 or more, five counts of conspiring, confederating or combining with another to rob by means of violence, assault and putting in fear of serious bodily harm, or by the threat of presenting of a firearm or other deadly weapon, three counts robbery, three counts of conspiracy to rob on July 8 and grand larceny on July 18.
Vanessa Lee Warren, 44, 100 Ridge Road, Bassett, distribution of heroin on March 26, distribution of heroin and distribution of fentanyl on July 16, distribution of heroin and distribution of methamphetamine on July 19 and distribution of methamphetamine on Aug. 23.
Michael Joseph Webb, 41, 200 Orchard Drive, Rocky Mount, possession of heroin, possession of buprenorphine/naloxone, possession of paraphernalia on April 28.
Tarah Cox Wilson, 46, 198 Via Farm Road, Patrick Springs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana on May 10.
Amanda Cannaday Wirt, 34, 1121 Reed Creek Drive, Bassett, possession of heroin on April 11.
Patrick Kyle Woods, 31, 701 Oakcrest Circle, Bassett, possession of methamphetamine on June 6, 2017.
Cassandra Marie Wright, 37, 608 Ruffin St., Martinsville, distribution of amphetamine, conspiracy to distribute amphetamine on Jan. 11, 2019.
Eric Dwayne Wright, 39, 549 Hobson Road, Axton, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled drug paraphernalia, distribution of methamphetamine on or about May 26.
Roger Leon Young Jr., 42, 608 Ruffin St., Martinsville, distribution of amphetamine, conspiracy to distribute amphetamine on Jan. 11, 2019.
