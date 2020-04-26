EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County Circuit Court
Kaylee Irene Minish of Collinsville was charged with grand larceny, breaking and entering dwelling to commit larceny, obtaining money under false pretense second offense, and larceny with intent to distribute-$500 or more. The offenses allegedly happened June 27, resulting in arrest Nov. 21. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Kristian Ross Adams of Martinsville was charged with methamphetamine possession. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 22, 2018, resulting in arrest March 18. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Tabitha Lynn Gann of Martinsville was charged with DWI second offense. The offense allegedly happened June 17. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Kevin Lamont Price of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 8. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Delberia Bradley Alcorn of Martinsville was charged with four counts of fentanyl distribution. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 11, 2018, through April 3, 2018, resulting in arrest Feb. 26. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Rodrickus Antonio Jamison of Martinsville was charged with cocaine distribution second offense. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of cocaine distribution first offense. The offense allegedly happened June 18, 2018, resulting in arrest July 23, 2019. The sentencing is scheduled for May.
Duvontae Lamar Keen of Martinsville was charged with cocaine distribution, cocaine distribution second offense, cocaine distribution third offense, firearm possession with cocaine, possession/transportation of a weapon by violent felon, firearm possession at school, marijuana distribution, and gun possession with schedule I-II substance. The offenses allegedly May 13, 2018, through Aug. 4, 2018, resulting in arrest July 23, 2019. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Isiah Tyrone Millner of Martinsville was charged with four counts of cocaine distribution third offense. The offenses allegedly happened June 25, 2018, through Sept. 26, 2018, resulting in arrest Nov. 2. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Erika Lynn Parsons of Martinsville was charged with larceny third offense. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 13, 2018. Arraignment is scheduled for late April.
Chasidy Nunn Turney of Collinsville was charged with grand larceny-auto theft, larceny-obtaining credit card and larceny third conviction. The offenses allegedly happened March 12. The hearing scheduled for April 1 was rescheduled to May.
Malcolm Ezekiel Fernandez of Martinsville was charged with two counts of heroin possession and a charge of methamphetamine possession. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 4, 2018, and Dec. 11, 2018, resulting in arrest Feb. 7. The trail is scheduled for May.
Kevin Shane Belcher of Stuart was charged with methamphetamine possession. The offense allegedly happened June 19 resulting in arrest Feb. 10. The trial is scheduled for May.
Khalil Karim Niblett of Martinsville was charged with hydrocodone distribution third offense. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 6, 2018, resulting in arrest July 23. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Malik Devontae Manns of Martinsville was charged with cocaine possession. The offense allegedly happened May 24, resulting in arrest March 25. The term hearing is scheduled for May.
