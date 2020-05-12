EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County Circuit Court
Edward Martinez of Bassett pleaded guilty to DUI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year and ordered to pay a $250 fine and costs. The offense happened Feb. 10.
William Roy Thomas Jr. of Danville was charged with oxycodone/acetaminophen possession, hydrocodone/acetaminophen possession, heroin possession, hashish oil, and clonazepam possession. The offenses allegedly happened March 30, 2019. He was appointed counsel on April 10. The next hearing is scheduled for later in May.
Lindsey Kay Thomas of Stuart was charged with fentanyl possession. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 10. She was appointed council on April 10. The next hearing is scheduled for later in May.
Raymond Cecil Collins of Martinsville was charged with making false statement to firearms dealer. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 24, resulting in arrest April 17. The next hearing is scheduled for later in May.
Torrence Christopher Hill AKA Thomas Hill II of Stuart was charged with making false statement to firearms dealer. The offense allegedly happened April 3, 2019, resulting in arrest March 17. He was appointed council April 10. The next hearing is scheduled for later in May.
Justin Zachery Pruitt of Axton was charged with oxycodone/acetaminophen possession and hydrocodone/acetaminophen possession. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 31, resulting in arrest March 16. He was appointed council April 10. The next hearing is scheduled for later in May.
Leslie Renea Brown of Bassett was charged with embezzlement third offense and petty larceny third offense. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 9, resulting in arrest March 17. She was appointed council April 10. The next hearing is scheduled for later in May.
Payton Michael Charles Norris of Ridgeway was charged with methamphetamine possession and firearm possession with methamphetamines. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 1, resulting in arrest March 16. The next hearing is scheduled for later in May.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Sherry Smith Vincent of South Boston pleaded guilty to larceny third offense. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $49.99, plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 17, 2018.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of abduction by force/intimidation against Leonardo Sandoval-Ocampo of Bassett.
Cristoming Antwantin Hairston of Martinsville was charged with malicious shooting/throwing at train/car, aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding, use of firearm in a felony first offense, possession/transportation of a weapon by violent felon, weapon/ammo possession (not gun) and shooting in a public place causing injury. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 28. The next hearing is scheduled for later in May.
Stephanie Brooke Smith aka Stephanie Brooke Robertson of Martinsville was charged with heroin possession. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 30, 2018. The next hearing scheduled for later in May.
Sammie Harlowe Powell of Bassett was charged with shoplifting third possession. The offense allegedly happened May 8, 2018, resulting in arrest Feb. 13, 2019. The next hearing scheduled for later in May.
Dustin Allen Dillon of Collinsville was charged with heroin possession, hydrocodone possession, oxycodone possession and firearm possession with schedule I-II controlled substance. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 5. He pleaded not guilty April 10. The next hearing is later in May.
Barry Lee Tucker of Henry was charged with methamphetamine possession. The offense allegedly happened March 12, 2019, resulting in arrest Jan 1. He pleaded not guilty Feb. 20. The term hearing scheduled for later in May.
Antonio Diallo Manns of Martinsville was charged with two counts of failure to register-other. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 13, 2018, and Dec. 24, 2018, resulting in arrest Aug. 8, 2019. He pleaded not guilty April 10. The term hearing scheduled for later in May.
William Antonio Pritchett of Martinsville was charged with marijuana possession with intent to distribute. The offense allegedly happened July 23, resulting in arrest Feb. 11. He pleaded not guilty Feb. 20. The term hearing scheduled for later in May.
Susie Lee Vipperman of Patrick Springs was charged with heroin possession. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 6, 2019, resulting in arrest Feb. 25. He pleaded not guilty April 10. The term hearing scheduled for later in May.
Tammy Wynette Shumate of Bassett was charged with methamphetamine possession. The offense allegedly happened June 4, resulting in arrest Feb. 11. He pleaded not guilty April 10. The term hearing scheduled for later in May.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Erika Roxanne Canter of Mount Airy, N.C., was charged with pleaded guilty to five counts of schedule I-II drug distribution, two counts of imitation schedule I-II drug, two counts of conspiracy to distribute imitation schedule I-II drug, and a charge of conspiracy to distribute I-II drug. The offenses allegedly happened June 9, 2018, through Aug. 17, 2018, resulting in arrest Aug. 13, 2019. The sentencing is scheduled for later in May.
