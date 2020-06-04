EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County Circuit Court
Christopher Fredrick Belcher of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny and breaking and entering a building to commit larceny. The offenses allegedly happened May 21, 2019, resulting in arrest Oct. 23. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Kristie Lynn Blackard of Bassett was charged with petty larceny third offense. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 11, resulting in arrest Oct. 19. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Edxon Tejada Arcos of Salisbury, N.C., was charged with DUI first offense and cocaine possession. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 10. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Thomas Floyd Wilson Jr. of Ridgeway was charged with malicious wounding. The offense allegedly happened July 7, 2018, resulting in arrest June 10. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Gerald Eugene Deatherage of Bassett was charged with indecent liberties with a child by grandparent-victim less than 15 years of age and aggravated sexual battery by grandparent-victim 13-17 years of age. The offenses allegedly happened August 4, 2018, resulting in arrest March 18, 2019. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Gordon Dustin Cobler of Ridgeway was charged with heroin distribution and conspiracy to distribute heroin. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 7, 2017, resulting in arrest Jan. 29, 2019. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Mary Ann Turner of Bassett was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and malicious wounding. The offenses allegedly happened June 14. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Joshua Adam Cooke of Bassett was charged with firearm possession by a violent felon. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 27. He pleaded not guilty on April 20. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Luther Albert Neal of Eden, N.C., was charged with robbery. The offense allegedly happened April 10, 2017, resulting in arrest July 12, 2019. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Malik Devontae Manns of Martinsville was charged with cocaine possession. The offense allegedly happened April 10, 2019. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Latoya Mitchell Thomas of Bassett was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony destruction of property. The offenses allegedly happened March 19, 2019, resulting in arrest July 17. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Malik Delinoir Douglas of Martinsville was charged with two counts of marijuana distribution (half-ounce to 5 pounds). The offenses allegedly happened April 12, 2018, and April 23, 2018, resulting in arrest April 7. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Kevin Dale Campbell of Bassett was charged with use of firearm to commit a felony. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 31, resulting in arrest Sept. 18. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Justin Nicholas Gregory of Martinsville pleaded guilty to robbery with a deadly weapon, use of firearm to commit felony, and firearm possession by a violent felon. He was also charged with two counts of felony destruction of property and petty larceny (felony offense). He pleaded guilty to two amended charges of misdemeanor destruction of property and an amended charge of petty larceny (misdemeanor offense). He was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison, with 28 years suspended, 3 years in jail, with the full term suspended, 5 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $2,884.62 restitution, plus costs. The offenses happened Aug. 12, 2018, and March 6, 2019, resulting in arrest Aug. 13.
Howard Shawn Reynolds of Martinsville was charged with hit and run, resulting in personal injury or death. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 3, 2016, resulting in arrest March 20, 2019. He pleaded guilty April 23. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
A judge dismissed a charge of grand larceny of a motor vehicle against James Robert Mullins of Bassett.
Tammi Marie Snuffer of Ridgeway was charged with shoplifting third offense. The allegedly happened Jan. 20, resulting in arrest April 2. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Amanda Kay Young of Ridgeway was charged with shoplifting third offense and felony failure to appear. She pleaded guilty to shoplifting third offense and an amended charge of failure to appear (a misdemeanor). She was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 11 months suspended, 1 year in jail, with 10 months and 18 days suspended, and ordered to pay costs. The offenses happened April 23, 2019, and Nov. 18.
Martinsville Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen two counts of heroin distribution against Joseph Evan Osborne.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Benny Lee Baliles Jr. of Stuart pleaded guilty to strangulation resulting in wound or injury. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, and 5 years of supervised probation. The offense happened Nov. 1, resulting in arrest Nov. 21.
Rodger Hayden Mitchell of Bassett pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Aug. 4, 2018, resulting in arrest March 12, 2019.
