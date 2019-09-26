EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in all civil suits are reported, except in custody cases. All claims as filed with the courts represent only one side of the case. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Joaquin Bravo Galvan of Bassett was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 10. The next hearing is in October.
Frederick Valentino Hairston of Martinsville was charged with larceny-unauthorized use of motor vehicle. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 2. The next hearing is in October.
Michael Berkley Jenkins of Martinsville was charged with firearm larceny and entering house to commit assault and battery. The offenses allegedly happened July 10, resulting in arrest on Aug. 15. The next hearing is in November.
Tony Randall Looney of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting less than $200 third offense. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 17. The next hearing is in November.
David Dwayne Moore of Stoneville, N.C., was charged with assault of law enforcement/dept. of corrections person. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 16. The next hearing is in November.
James Anthony Smith Jr. of Martinsville was charged with credit card fraud-more than $200 in 6 minutes and larceny-obtaining credit card number. The offenses allegedly happened July 12, resulting in arrest on Aug. 17. The next hearing is in October.
Patrick Michael Borbas II of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and pay a fine of $250 plus costs. The offense happened April 22.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of strangulation resulting in injury against Lewis Jovon Rumley of Fieldale.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of bomb/burn threat-accused older than 15 years old against Conis L. Callaway Jr. of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened April 29.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against James Morris Adkins of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened May 18.
Sheila Marie Branch of Bassett was charged with grand larceny of more than $500. The offense allegedly happened March 14, resulting in arrest on Aug. 19. The next hearing is in late September.
Amanda Mae Davis of Bassett was charged with grand larceny of more than $500. The offense allegedly happened March 14, resulting in arrest on Aug. 19. The next hearing is in late September.
Marti Ann Foley of Collinsville was charged with credit card fraud-less than $500 in 6 minutes and larceny-obtaining credit card number. The offenses allegedly happened July 25, resulting in arrest on Aug. 20. The next hearing is in October.
Salvador Argueta Guevara was found guilty of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and fined $250 plus costs. The offense happened July 25.
David William Hankins III of Axton was charged with grand larceny-more than $500. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 9, resulting in arrest Aug. 16. The next hearing is in November.
Bobby William Murray of Bassett was charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture schedule I-II substance. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 15. The next hearing is in October.
Michael Paul Murray of Bassett was charged with credit card fraud-less than $500 in 6 minutes and larceny-obtaining credit card number. The offenses allegedly happened July 25, resulting in arrest on Aug. 21. The next hearing is in October.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of credit card fraud-less than $500 in 6 minutes, larceny-obtaining credit card number, and petty larceny against Debbie Lynn Scott of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened May 21.
Mary Ann Turner of Bassett was charged with malicious wounding and robbery of residence with a gun. The offenses allegedly happened June 14. The next hearing is in October.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance, gun possession on person with schedule I-II drug, possession/transport of a weapon by a violent felon, and maintaining a fortified drug house against James Bradley Young of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened May 30.
Brandon David Bowles of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny-more than $500. The offense allegedly happened April 17. The next hearing is in November.
James David Clark Jr. of Bassett was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 22. The next hearing is in November.
Kayla Michelle Dalton of Martinsville was charged with credit card fraud-more than $200 in 6 minutes and larceny-obtaining credit card number. The offenses allegedly happened July 12, resulting in arrest on Aug. 17. The next hearing is in October.
Martinsville General District Court
Johnathan Lamar Harber of Martinsville was charged with unlawful wounding. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 18. The next hearing is in October.
Marcoantonio Cruz Valencia of Collinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 10. The next hearing is in October.
Glen Russell Adams of Martinsville was charged with possession/transport of weapon by a violent felon and weapon/ammo possession (not gun). The offenses allegedly happened May 17. The next hearing is in December.
Joshua Emmanuel Walker of Martinsville was charged with firearm larceny. The offense allegedly happened May 26. The next hearing is in December.
James Douglas Soots of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI second offense. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months suspended. The offense allegedly happened May 5. This case has been appealed to circuit court.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of DWI third offense and assault of a law enforcement/Department of Corrections person against Justin Dean Hedgpeth of Ridgeway. The offenses allegedly happened May 19.
Paul Cody Jarrell of Eden, N.C., was found guilty of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and fined $400 plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 23. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 19. The next hearing is in October.
Amber Lynn Newman of Bassett was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened June 20. The next hearing is in December.
Matthew Paul Hancock of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny-more than $500 and entering structure to commit assault and battery. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 26, 2018, resulting in arrest Aug. 21. The next hearing is in October.
Summer Brooke Neal of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 22. The next hearing is in November.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of obtaining money under false pretense and larceny-bad check of more than $500 against Kendrick Lorenzo Redd of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 9, resulting in arrest March 1.
Christopher Michael Fackler of Martinsville was charged with petty larceny third offense. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of shoplifting first offense. He was ordered to pay a fine of $50 plus costs. The offense happened May 16.
Joshua Lamont Pritchett of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened June 25. The next hearing is in October.
Patrick County General District Court
Brian Keith Blankenship of Patrick Springs was charged with entering house to commit larceny and possession/transport of weapon by a violent felon. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 15, resulting in arrest Aug. 19. The next hearing is in October.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of failure to register as a violent sex offender against Lori Beth Tate of Patrick Springs. The offense allegedly happened July 2, resulting in arrest July 18.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of arson-dwelling usually occupied against Jordan Dale Quesinberry of Ararat.
Maria DelCarmen Deleon of Stuart was found guilty of DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with full term suspended, and 2 years of supervised probation. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 26. This case has been appealed to circuit court.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance against Austin Wayne McGrady of Claudville. The offense allegedly happened June 18.
Dustin Lee Belcher of Woolwine was charged with nine counts of stolen property-intent to sell and seven counts of obtaining money under false pretense. The offenses allegedly happened May 8, May 11, May 15, May 18, May 21, May 25, May 27, June 2, June 7,, resulting in arrest Aug. 10. The next hearing is in October.
Henry County Circuit Court
Darion Jamar King of Collinsville was charged with aggravated sexual battery-victim under 13 years old and indecent liberties by custodian. The offenses allegedly happened November 26, resulting in arrest March 24. The next hearing is in late September.
Johnny Fayne Kilgore of Martinsville was charged with obtaining money under false pretense-more than $200. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 4, 2017, resulting in arrest Dec. 14, 2018. The next hearing is in November.
Amber Dawn Moncada Mejia, aka Amber Dawn Owens, of Spencer was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 8. The next hearing is in November.
Eric Dwayne Wright of Axton was charged with possession of firearm by violent felon. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 21. The next hearing is in November.
Bridget Gail Pendleton of Bassett was charged with felony hit and run-damage more than $1,000. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 19. The next hearing is in November.
Shane Douglas Mullins of Bassett was charged with making false statement to firearms dealer. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 21. The next hearing is in December.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Jessica Ann Triplett of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting less than $500 third offense. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 13, 2018. She pleaded guilty on Aug. 19. Sentencing is in November.
Stanley Aiken of Martinsville was charged with larceny-third conviction. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 20, 2018. The next hearing is in November.
Eric Lamont Trent of Martinsville was charged with eluding police (felony). He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of eluding police (misdemeanor). He was sentenced to 6 months in jail, with 80 days suspended, 1 year of probation, license suspended for 90 days, and fined $160 plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 4.
Joey David Johnson of Martinsville was charged with four counts of cocaine distribution. The offenses allegedly happened July 18, 2018, July 20, 2018, Aug. 3, 2018, and Aug. 10, 2018, resulting in arrest July 23. Bond was denied on Aug. 20. The next hearing is in October.
Joseph Michael Webb of Martinsville was charged with attempted malicious wounding and assault and battery of a family member. The offenses allegedly happened June 27. The next hearing is in November.
James Darrell Foley was charged with larceny-third conviction. The offense allegedly happened July 29. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 27. The next hearing is in November.
Daron Dwight Watkins of Martinsville was charged with two counts of heroin distribution and one count of methamphetamine distribution. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 18, 2018, Sept. 26, 2018, and Oct. 2, 2018, resulting in arrest on Aug. 7. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 27. The next hearing is in November.
Michael Jamel Holland of Bassett was charged with two counts of malicious assault-victim injured. The offenses allegedly happened May 29, resulting in arrest July 5. Bond was denied on Aug. 22. The next hearing is in November.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Christopher Clayton Meeks of Stuart was charged with three counts of distributing schedule I-II drugs. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 22, 2018, Aug. 27, 2018, and Sept. 4, 2018, resulting in arrest June 24. The next hearing is in October.
Christopher James Borders of Colombia, S.C., was charged with two counts of distribution of a schedule I-II controlled substance. The offenses allegedly happened July 29, 2016, and July 31, 2016, resulting in arrest June 7, 2017. The next hearing is in November.
Deauna Jane Kitts of Wytheville was found guilty of grand larceny. She was ordered to pay $5,036.99 and a fine of $250 plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 19, 2017, resulting in arrest Jan. 16, 2018.
Catherine Tiffen Spainhour of Galax was charged with statutory burglary and grand larceny. She pleaded guilty to amended charges of trespassing and petty larceny. She was sentenced to a total of 2 years, with 22 months and 28 days suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, and $2,950 restitution. The offenses happened May 5, 2016.
Brad Thomas Adams Jr. of Lexington, N.C., was charged with selling a firearm to a felon. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 1, 2018, resulting in arrest Aug. 22, 2019. The next hearing is in September.
Christopher Joel Calcagni of Roanoke was found guilty of three counts of distributing schedule I-II controlled substance. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, and $80 restitution plus costs. The offenses allegedly happened July 29, 2016, resulting in arrest Jan. 10, 2018.
