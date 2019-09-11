EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in all civil suits are reported, except in custody cases. All claims as filed with the courts represent only one side of the case. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Felicia Ann Brim of Ridgeway was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened July 20. The next hearing is in November.
Steven Ray Hylton of Bassett was charged with grand larceny-more than $500. The offense allegedly happened July 25, resulting in arrest on Aug. 10. The next hearing is in October.
Michael Paul Murray of Bassett was charged with two counts receiving/buying stolen goods valued at more than $200. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 11 and Aug. 15. The next hearing is in October.
Franklin Dean Underwood II of Bassett was charged with forgery of public records. The offense allegedly happened June 14.
Jessica Daniel Hairston of Bassett was charged with malicious wounding by mob. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 1. The next hearing is in November.
Cassie Leanne Hoback of Ridgeway was charged with DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, her license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $250 plus costs. The offense happened May 19.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of abduction by force/intimidation against Coley Wesley Watkins of Stoneville, N.C. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 6, 2018, resulting in arrest on April 14.
David Preston Clark of Bassett was charged with entering house to commit assault and battery and felony weapon/ammo possession (not gun). The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 2, resulting in arrest Aug. 5. The next hearing is in October.
Christy Michelle Ratliff of Eden, N.C., was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 6. The next hearing is in November.
Shantika Monique Estes of Martinsville was charged with embezzlement of more than $500. The offense allegedly happened May 18, resulting in arrest Aug. 7. The next hearing is in late September.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of malicious wounding against Reginald Earl Tinsley of Axton. The offense allegedly happened May 7.
Duran Oshane Baker of Axton was charged with grand larceny of more than $500. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 15, resulting in arrest on May 4. The next hearing is in late September.
Matthew David Perdue of Bassett was charged with grand larceny of more than $500 and destruction of property with intent to steal more than $1,000. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 15, resulting in arrest on May 22. The next hearing is in late September.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Michael Jamel Holland of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened May 10.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of DWI first offense against Charles Daniel Craig of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened March 18.
Keoysha Frantwun Tyre Harper of Fieldale was charged with two counts of arson-dwelling usually occupied. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 8. The next hearing is in November.
A judge dismissed a charge of rape-victim helpless against Patrick Leopolo Dziewiecki of Axton.
Roger Dale Anderson of Rocky Mount was charged with eluding police. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 16. The nest hearing is in late September.
A judge sent a charge of DWI first offense against Ashley T. Coleman of Critz. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 20, 2018.
Ryan Jamel Macon of Winston Salem N.C., was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened April 2. The next hearing is later in September.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance, gun possession, and gun possession with schedule I-II drug against David Brandon Cannaday of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 28, 2018, resulting in arrest on July 3.
Martinsville General District Court
Derrick Demond Cates of Martinsville was charged with embezzlement of more than $500. The offense allegedly happened June 1, resulting in arrest July 30. The next hearing is later in October.
Joseph Lee Dillon of Collinsville was charged with larceny-unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 1. The next hearing is in October.
Tandance La’Cole Gravely of Martinsville was charged with DWI second offense. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 11. The next hearing is in October.
A judge dismissed all charges against Tyrece Omar Penn of Spencer, firearm larceny, gun possession and entering house to commit assault and battery.
Zachary Tyler Conner of Collinsville was charged with robbery of residence, conspiracy to rob residence with a gun and use of firearm in a felony first offense. The offenses allegedly happened July 5. The next hearing is in late September.
Darnell Wayne Fitz of Chatham was charged with possession/transport of a weapon by violent felon. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 14, 2013, resulting in arrest on Aug. 3. The nest hearing is in October.
Michell David Warren of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny-more than $500. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 13, 2018, resulting in arrest Aug. 9. The next hearing is in October.
Tandance La’Cole Gravely of Martinsville was charged with DWI second offense. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 11. The next hearing is in October.
Jonathan Lebron of Martinsville was charged with robbery of residence with a gun. The offense allegedly happened on July 5. The next hearing is in late September.
Sherrico Lavenia Hodge of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting less than $500 third offense. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 17, resulting in arrest Aug. 7. The next hearing is in late September.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shooting/throwing at train/car, shooting in public place causing injury and attempted first degree murder against Marquis Antonio Waller of Martinsville. The judge dismissed but can reopen a charge of destruction of property-more than $1,000. The judge dismissed charges of attempted robbery on street with a gun, use of firearm in a felony first offense and malicious shooting/throwing in an occupied building. The offenses allegedly happened on June 2.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of bomb/burn threat-accused older than 15 years of age against Vergie Danita Martin of Axton. The offense allegedly happened July 14.
Leeroy John Utter of Martinsville was charged with larceny-unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The offense allegedly happened on July 30, resulting in arrest on Aug. 15. The next hearing is in October.
Patrick County General District Court
Shannon Renea Joyce of Stuart was charged with DWI first offense (blood-alcohol content of .15 -.20). The offense allegedly happened Aug. 3. The next hearing is in October.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against Charles Robert Becker of Stuart.
Bradley Keith Puckett of Patrick Springs was charged with gun possession with schedule I-II drug, manufacturing a controlled substance, and DWI. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 5. The next hearing is in October.
Kimberly Sue Pack of Patrick Springs was charged with pickpocketing. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 3, 2014, resulting in arrest on July 15. The next hearing is in October.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of gun possession against Brandon Michael Amos of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened June 3.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-more than $500 against Dakota Ray Goins of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened on April 18. The next hearing is in October.
Jason Romon Wooden of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny-more than $500 and entering house to commit assault and battery. A judge dismissed all charges.
Henry County Circuit Court
Richard Brian Robertson Jr. of Axton was charged with grand larceny and breaking and entering building to commit larceny. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 12. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 16, resulting in arrest on Feb. 4. The next hearing is in mid-September.
Henry Clay Strickland of Ridgeway was charged with robbery and abduction. He was found guilty of amended charges of petty larceny and assault and battery. He was sentenced to 2 years in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and was ordered to pay $60 restitution plus costs. The offenses happened Jan. 24.
Lawrence Lacy Venable III of Martinsville was charged with two counts of cocaine distribution second offense. The offenses allegedly happened June 19, 2018, and July 11, 2019, resulting in arrest on July 23. The next hearing is in mid-September.
William Jackson Kennedy of Martinsville was charged with breaking and entering building to commit larceny. The offense allegedly happened September 3, 2017, resulting in arrest on April 9. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 12. The next hearing is in mid-September.
James Alan Dillon of Bassett was charged with grand larceny-auto theft and felony gun possession. He pleaded no contest to both charges on Aug. 14. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny-firearm. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 22. The next hearing is in mid-September.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of felony ammo possession against Paul Nelson Hodges of Ridgeway.
Timothy William Turner of Bassett was charged with conspiracy to deliver drugs to inmate. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 11, resulting in arrest on Jan. 24. The next hearing is in mid-September.
Shawna Dawn Beamer of Bassett was found guilty of three counts of methamphetamine distribution. The offenses happened Dec. 4, 2017, Dec. 6, 2017, and Dec. 8, 2017, resulting in arrest on Jan. 28. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 29 years and 1 month suspended, 5 years of supervised probation, driver’s license suspended for 6 months, and ordered to pay a fine of $1,500, restitution of $560, plus costs
Martinsville Circuit Court
Sylvia Nicole Farris of Martinsville was charged with two counts of child abuse/neglect and DWI. She pleaded guilty Aug. 13. The judge dismissed a charge of failure to stop at an accident, resulting in injury. The offenses allegedly happened July 10, 2018. The next hearing is in October.
Jimmy Dontwan Hairston of Martinsville was charged with three counts of cocaine distribution, two counts of oxycodone distribution, and two counts of hydrocodone distribution. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 26, 2018, Jan.29, 2018, April 23, 2018, June 14, 2018, and June 19, 2018, resulting in arrest on Aug. 4. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 13. The next hearing is in October
William Antonio Pritchett of Martinsville was charged with two counts of marijuana distribution. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 5, 2018, and Oct. 4, 2018. The next hearing is in November.
Gordon Dustin Cobbler of Ridgeway was charged with morphine distribution and two counts of saboxone distribution. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 16, 2017 and Dec. 21, 2017, resulting in arrest Jan. 29. The next hearing is in October.
Draiquonteos Joshun Finney of Martinsville was charged with distribution of imitation cocaine. The offense allegedly happened June 26, 2018, resulting in arrest July 23, 2019. The next hearing is in October.
Nekia Neron Turner of Martinsville was charged with three counts of perjury and three counts of food stamp fraud. The offenses allegedly happened April 23, 2014, March 2, 2015, and June 20, 2016, resulting in arrest on July 30. The next hearing is in November.
Joey David Johnson of Martinsville was charged with four counts of cocaine distribution. The offenses allegedly happened July 18, 2018, July 20, 2018, Aug. 3, 2018, and Aug. 10, 2018, resulting in arrest on July 23. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 14. The next hearing is in October.
Phillip Daniel Casse of Martinsville was found guilty of heroin distribution. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 5 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and his driver’s license was suspended for 6 months. The offense happened March 30, 2018. The judge dismissed but may later reopen 2 additional counts of heroin distribution.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Scott Edward Neyman of Meadows of Dan was charged with malicious wounding and strangulation. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 2, 2018. There will be a jury trial in late September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.