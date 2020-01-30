EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Thomas Joe Braxton III of Martinsville was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, use of firearm in a felony first offense, possession/transport of a weapon by a violent felon, and eluding police. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 1. The next hearing is in March.
Darius Montray Ellis of Bassett was charged with grand larceny-auto theft. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 5. The next hearing is in April.
Crystal Anne Grimsley of Bassett was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 13. The next hearing is in April.
Christopher Justin Stegall of Bassett was charged with grand larceny-auto theft and obtaining money under false pretense (more than $500). The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 20. The next hearing is in April.
Brian Reese Cochran of Ridgeway was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, schedule I-II drug possession, weapon/ammo possession by felon (not gun), destruction of property with intent, and eluding police. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 18. The next hearing is in late January.
Dakota Christopher Foley of Bassett was charged with obtaining money under false pretense (more than $500), credit card fraud (more than $200 in 6 minutes) and larceny-obtaining credit card. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 4. The next hearing is in March.
Nelson Franklin Gray of Martinsville was charged with failure to return property valued at more than $500. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 7. The next hearing is in March.
Jose Abraham Roman-Campo of Bassett was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 24. The next hearing is in February.
Early Woods of Bassett was charged with DWI second offense. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 15. The next hearing is in March.
Wesley Thompson Martin of Appomattox was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 27. The next hearing is in April.
A judge sent to circuit court 12 counts of petty larceny against Michael Larry Prunty of Bassett. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 11. He has also been charged with shoplifting third offense. This offense allegedly happened Dec. 4. The next district court hearing for this charge will be in March.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Zachary Andrew Shoup of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 5.
Tera Renee Jennings of Danville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 14. The next hearing is in February.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession and controlled substance possession against Steven Matthew Nelson of Stanleytown. The offenses allegedly happened March 29 and April 1. He has also been charged with petty larceny. This offense allegedly happened Dec. 30. The next district court hearing for this charge will be in April.
Kevin Wayne Tate of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI second offense. His license was suspended for one year and he was ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon against Bruce Allen Spencer Jr. of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 1.
Glynn Ocie Camp of Sandy Ridge, N.C., was charged with entering structure to commit assault and battery and destruction of property with intent (damage more than $1,000). The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 13. The next hearing is in April.
Martinsville General District Court
Charles Daniel Aaron of Cascade was charged with schedule I-II possession. The offense allegedly happened May 28 resulting in arrest on Jan 21. The next hearing is in March.
Cory Lamont Martin of Martinsville was charged with attempted robbery on street with a gun. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 20. The next hearing is in March.
Alonzo Clayborne Thomas of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 20. The next hearing is in March.
Barry Lee Tucker of Henry was charged with two counts of schedule I-II drug. The offenses allegedly happened June 25 resulting in arrest on Jan. 19. The next hearing is in March.
Elissa May Smith of Bassett was charged with larceny-obtaining credit card and petty larceny. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 2, resulting in arrest on Jan. 18. The next hearing is in February.
Christopher Justin Stegall of Bassett was charged with petty larceny. The offense allegedly happened June 24. The next hearing is in March.
Henry Luck Jr. of Axton was charged with gun possession by nonviolent felon and weapon/ammo possession/not gun. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 15. The next hearing is in March.
Shanelius Charles Hird of Martinsville was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a gun with controlled substance, and marijuana distribution. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 17. The next hearing is in March.
A judge sent to circuit court five counts of obtaining money under false pretense and five counts of conspiracy to obtain money under false pretense against Christina M. Flores of Wharton, N.J. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 4.
Patrick County General District Court
Cynthia Mathia Hylton of Stuart was charged with two counts of forging coin and bank notes. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 14. The next hearing is in March.
Sherry Juanita Glenn of Stuart was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 9 resulting in arrest on Jan. 21. The next hearing is in March.
Roger Gray Sawyers of unknown origin was charged with abduction by force/intimidation and armed burglary at night to commit felony. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 20. The next hearing is in March.
James Daniel Biggs of Critz was charged with gun possession by nonviolent felon. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 5. The next hearing date is to be set.
Geofrey Lincoln Duncan of Mount Airy, N.C., was charged with robbery of a residence with a gun and use of a firearm in a felony first offense. The offenses allegedly happened Oct. 28, resulting in arrest on Dec. 20. The next hearing is in April.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Dakota Ray Goins of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened April 18.
Henry County Circuit Court
Tyriese Lamaine Hairston of Martinsville was charged with assault and battery of a family/household member third offense. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 12, resulting in arrest Jan. 22. The next hearing date is in March.
Montino Marchian Tinsley of Axton was charged with possession of child pornography and nine counts of possession of child pornography second offense. The offenses allegedly happened April 5 and May 8, resulting in arrest on Jan. 22. The next hearing date is in March.
Martinsville Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of malicious wounding against Dean Holland Hall Jr. of Martinsville.
Justin Omar James of Collinsville was charged with cocaine distribution. The offense allegedly happened May 31, 2018, resulting in arrest July 23. The next hearing date is in March.
Robert Jason Bailey of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny and entering house to commit assault and battery. He pleaded guilty to amended charges of petty larceny and trespassing. He was sentenced to a total of 2 years in jail with 1 year and 8 months suspended, and ordered to pay $687.50 restitution plus costs. The offenses happened May 9.
Douglas Wayne Harris of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened March 4. The next hearing date is in February.
Hartley William Ashworth of Martinsville pleaded guilty to shoplifting third offense and fentanyl possession. He was sentenced to a total of 8 years in prison, with 7 years and 9 months suspended, license suspension for 6 months and ordered to pay $31.80 restitution plus costs. The offenses happened June 30.
Timothy Shaine Anderson of Martinsville pleaded guilty to charges of methamphetamine possession. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison, with 2 years and 11 months suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, license suspension for 6 months and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Oct. 9, 2018, resulting in arrest on Aug. 30.
Lee Ann Kump Gravely of Martinsville pleaded guilty to weapon/ammunition possession (not gun). She was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 1 year of probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Oct. 23.
Gordon Dustin Cobler of Ridgeway was charged with morphine distribution and saboxone distribution. A judge dismissed but may later reopen an additional charge of saboxone distribution. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 16, 2017, and Dec. 21, 2017, resulting in arrest Jan. 29, 2019. The next hearing date is in February.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Reba Ranzo Shough of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting third offense and obtaining money under false pretense (more than $500). The offenses allegedly happened July 15. The next hearing date is in May.
Harold Rico White of Martinsville pleaded guilty to entering property to damage. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine, $70 restitution, and costs. The offense happened May 29.
James Nelson Thompson of Bassett was charged with entering structure to commit assault and battery and grand larceny. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 4. The next hearing is in February.
