EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Joaquin Bravo Galvan of Bassett pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail, with 5 months and 20 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 10.
John Paul Whitlow of Spencer pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 1 month in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a $500 fine plus costs. The offense happened July 3.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Corey Caine Jamison of Eden, N.C. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 29.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of possession with intent to manufacture schedule I-II drug against Bobby William Murphey of Ridgeway. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 15.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of malicious wounding and robbery of residence with a gun against Mary Ann Turner of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened June 14.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of firearm larceny against Michael Warren Serder of Mayodan, N.C. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 20, 2018.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of unauthorized use of motor vehicle against Michael Shane Hairfield of Axton. The offense allegedly happened July 9.
A judge dismissed a charge of grand larceny against John Christopher Inge of Martinsville.
Vickie Bowers of Collinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 1 month in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP, and ordered to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 24.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Frederick Valentino Hairston of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed a charge of destruction of property with intent-damage more than $1,000 against Juan Manuel Algarin-Rivera of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of abduction by force/intimidation, strangulation resulting in injury and malicious wounding against Martiniano Orozco Torres of Axton.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of arson-dwelling usually occupied against Keoysha Frantwun Tyre Harper of Fieldale. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 8.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of pickpocketing against Aaron Wayne Basham of Glade Hill. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 28.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against David Paul Walker of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of assault of a law enforcement/dept. of corrections person against David Dwayne Moore of Stoneville, N.C. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 16.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Tony Randall Looney of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 17.
Christy Michelle Ratliff of Eden N.C., pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 1 month in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 6.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of gun possession by a nonviolent felon against Barry Richard Harrison of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 4.
A judge dismissed a charge of firearm larceny and entering house to commit assault and battery against Michael Berkley Jenkins of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of embezzlement of more than $500 against Shantika Monique Estes of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of entering house to commit assault and battery against Justin Zachary Pruitt of Axton. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 13 and Aug. 30.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of carrying a concealed weapon second offense against David William Hankins III of Axton. The judge dismissed a charge of grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 9.
Edward Martinez of Bassett was found guilty of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 1 month in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year and ordered to complete VASAP. The offense happened Feb. 10.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Christopher Montegue Workman of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened June 5.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of obtaining money under false pretense against Robert Christopher Grogan of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 9 and Sept. 23.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Terry Lee Holley of Danville. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 17.
Tanita Shanee Hairston of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 1 month in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 24.
Tracy Allen Adkins of Bassett pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 1 month in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP, and ordered to pay a $400 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 4.
Jacqueline Renee Towery of Fieldale pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 1 month in jail, with 25 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a $500 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 17.
A judge dismissed a charge of weapon/ammo possession by a violent felon (not gun) against Darol Eugene Meeks of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed a charge of grand larceny and destruction of property with intent-damage more than $1,000 against Duran Oshane Baker of Axton.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of malicious wounding by mob against Robert Rhamad Crowder of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of malicious wounding by mob against Rayquan Eugene Douglas of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of malicious wounding by mob against Jessica Daniell Hairston of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-auto theft and entering structure to commit assault and battery against Alexander Tillman Hall of Fieldale. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 30.
Kelando Devon Carter of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI second offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 25 suspended, license restricted for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a fine of $250 plus costs. The offense happened June 29.
Nicholas Lee Rodgers of Patrick Springs pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a fine of $250 plus costs. The offense happened July 27.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against Kristel Lynn Bash of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened April 15.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Fredrick Leon Davis of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 27.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of unlawful wounding against Johnathan Lamar Harber of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 18.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of marijuana sale/distribution against Jaelen William Stephenson of Bassett.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of entering structure to commit assault and battery and grand larceny against Matthew Paul Hancock of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 26.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Derwin Kendall Hannah of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 8.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of malicious wounding against Ella Irene Davis of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 28.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of malicious shooting/throwing at train/car, malicious wounding, conspiracy to malicious wounding, use of firearm in felony first offense, possession/transport of weapon by a violent felon, weapon/ammo possession by felon (not gun), and shooting in public place causing injury against Cristoming Antwantin Hairston of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 28.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of embezzlement of more than $500 against Daniel Andrew Ward of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened July 11.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Christopher Allen Via Dawson of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened April 22.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Joseph Dillon Jr. of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 1.
David Allen Brown of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 10 days in jail, license restricted for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a $350 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 2.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of destruction of property with intent-damage more than $1,000 and petty larceny against Marcus Eugene Penn of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 5.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of bigamy against Phillip Jacob Dunn of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened July 14.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense and fou4 counts of obtaining money under false pretense against Warren Garvice Boyd Jr. of Martinsville. The judge dismissed but may later reopen four counts of larceny-bad check less than $200. The offenses allegedly happened Oct. 16, 2018.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of marijuana distribution against Michael Wayne Hairston of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 27.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of malicious wounding against Dean Holland Hall Jr. of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 14.
A judge sent to circuit court three counts of public records forgery against George Thomas Franklin of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 25.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of carrying a concealed weapon second offense against Natasha Lavonne Taylor of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 23.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of DWI against Kevin Lamont Price of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 8.
A judge sent to circuit court three counts of shoplifting third offense against Jonathan Grayson Nunn of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 25.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transport of a weapon by a violent felon against Christopher Michael Wilson of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened March 5.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of gun possession by a nonviolent felon against Ombae Kory-Che Johnson of Roanoke. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of weapon/ammo possession (not gun) and carrying a concealed weapon. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 7.
Brandon Lamar Hairston of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI fist offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a fine of $500 plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 13.
Summer Brook Neal of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a fine of $500 plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 22.
James Edward Gallant of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI second offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a fine of $500 plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 6.
Konova Lynn Day of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense and driving after declared habitual offender. He was sentenced to 6 months and 6 days in in jail, license restricted for 1 year, VASAP and ordered to pay a fine of $500. The offense happened Sept. 9.
Patrick County General District Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of malicious wounding against River Lee Helms of Woolwine.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Crystal Gayle Hough of Meadows of Dan. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 15.
Henry County Circuit Court
Angel Dawn Pinkston of Spencer was charged with grand larceny-motor vehicle. She pleaded guilty to petty larceny. She was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 239 days suspended, 2 years supervised probation and ordered to pay $4,440 restitution plus costs. The offense happened June 17.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of forcible sodomy against Gary Randolph Bryant of Collinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen nine counts of false statement payment to Medicaid, three counts of forgery, two counts of utter forged check and two counts of obtaining money under false pretense-more than $200 against Pamela Renee Draper-Cabiness of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Trey Austin Marshall of Dobson, N.C. The offense allegedly happened July 5, 2016.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of rape by force or threat against John Dunton Watson of Richmond. The offense allegedly happened July 25, 2018.
Clifton Todd Morehead of Stuart pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 25 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, unsupervised probation for 2 years, VASAP and ordered to pay a fine of $500 plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 11.
Darris Lavar Simmons of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny-motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of petty larceny. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 337 days suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened July 13.
Martinsville Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of morphine distribution, hydrocodone distribution and oxycodone distribution against Orielle Michelle Turner of Martinsville.
David Wayne Kenrick of Ridgeway was charged with malicious wounding and aggravated malicious wounding. He pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious wounding. He was sentenced to a total of 30 years prison, with 25 years and 6 months suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay a fine of $1,600 plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 28.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen two counts of perjury and two counts of food stamp fraud against Nekia Neron Turner of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident-damage more than $1,000 against Linden Wayne Snow of Martinsville.
James Dakota Tolliver of Martinsville gave an Alford plea to aggravated malicious wounding, use of firearm in a felony first offense and reckless handling with gun causing serious injury. He was sentenced to a total of 28 years prison, with 16 years suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Sept. 21, 2018.
James Douglas Soots of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI second offense. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months and 10 days suspended, license suspended for 3 years, VASAP and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened May 5.
Matthew Paul Hancock of Martinsville pleaded guilty to grand larceny. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 9 years and 6 months suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,130.55 restitution plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of entering structure to commit assault and battery. The offense happened Aug. 26, 2018.
