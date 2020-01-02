EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of possession of a controlled substance, attempted malicious wounding, use of firearm in a felony first offense and gun possession with schedule I-II drug against Robert Truman Stone of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened July 10.
A judge dismissed a charge of breaking and entering in an occupied house to commit misdemeanor against Jay’kwon Dajour Martin of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of obtaining money under false pretense-more than $500, entering structure to commit assault and battery and intent to sell stolen property. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of enter property to damage. The judge dismissed a charge of destruction of property with intent and intent to sell stolen property against Raekwon Keyon Manns of Stuart. The offenses allegedly happened June 16.
Martinsville General District Court
Richard Austin Moore III of Martinsville pleaded no contest to DWI second offense. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail, with 5 months and 10 days suspended, license suspended for 3 years, VASAP and ordered to pay a $500 fine plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 4.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of second-degree murder, malicious shooting/throwing in an occupied building, possession/transport of a weapon by a violent felon and shooting in a public place causing injury against Devontae Massey of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 1, 2019.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of possession of a controlled substance, attempted malicious wounding, use of firearm in a felony first offense and gun possession with schedule I-II drug against Robert Truman Stone of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened July 10.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Stacy Earl Fontaine II of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 30, 2018.
Patrick County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of gun possession by a nonviolent felon against Vincent James Lackey II of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 9.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Kimberly Mae Mitchell of Martinsville was found guilty of child abuse/neglect. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Aug. 9, 2018.
Michael David Warren Jr. of Collinsville was found guilty of destruction of property with intent-more than $1,000 and failure to stop at accident-more than $1,000. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 6 months suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months, anger management and ordered to pay $3,152.81 restitution, a fine of $2,250 plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 25
Anthony Samuel Santillo of Collinsville was found guilty of larceny third conviction and sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 4 months suspended, 3 years supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,403 restitution. The offense happened June 23.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Dustin Wayne Gregory of Stuart pleaded no contest to a charge of strangulation. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years suspended, 5 years supervised probation, anger management and ordered to pay a $100 fine plus costs. The offense happened July 17.
