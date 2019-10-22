EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County Circuit Court
Kee’lo Capri Phillips of Collinsville was charged with cocaine distribution. The offense allegedly happened June 21, 2018, resulting in arrest on Sept. 9. The next hearing is in November.
Jeremiah Daryl Gann of Ridgeway was charged with methamphetamine distribution. The offense allegedly happened July 11, 2018, resulting in arrest on July 18. The next hearing is in November.
Dustan Wolfe Ramsey of Stuart was found guilty of eluding a law enforcement officer. He was sentenced to 2 years in prison, with 1 year suspended, 3 years of probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened on May 20.
Martinsville Circuit Court
David Wayne Kendrick of Martinsville was charged with malicious wounding. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 28, resulting in arrest on July 24. The next hearing is in November.
Danielle Nicole Gravely, aka Danielle Nicole Gravely Price, of Martinsville was found guilty of cocaine possession and shoplifting third offense. She was sentenced to 1 year of supervised probation, her driver’s license was suspended for 6 months, and she was ordered to pay costs. The offense happened March 23, 2017.
James Anthony Brooks of Danville was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened on Nov. 12, 2017. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 10. The next hearing is in November.
Eva Marie Barbour of Collinsville was charged with shoplifting less than $500 third offense. The offense allegedly happened on Oct. 22, 2018. She pleaded guilty on Sept. 10. The next hearing is in November.
Betty Sue Hairston of Martinsville was found guilty of failure to return rental property valued at more than $500. She was ordered to pay $6,935.47 restitution plus costs. The offense happened on Feb. 4.
Candi Hemmings-Todd of Martinsville was found guilty of shoplifting less than $500 third offense. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years suspended, and 3 years of supervised probation. The offense happened on Feb. 12.
Anthony Aron Moore of Martinsville was found guilty of heroin possession. He was sentenced to 1 year of supervised probation and his driver’s license was suspended for 6 months. The offense happened on May 3, 2018.
Gisel Marie Santos of Martinsville was found guilty of cocaine possession. She was sentenced to 1 year of supervised probation, her driver’s license was suspended for 6 months, and she was ordered to pay costs. The offense happened on May 3, 2018.
Michelle Barrow Drane of Martinsville was charged with two counts of forgery. The offenses allegedly happened on Feb 2. She pleaded guilty on Oct. 7. The next hearing is in late October. The judge dismissed but may later reopen three additional counts of forgery.
Abdul Kahim Jamison of Martinsville was charged with gun possession by a nonviolent felon. He pleaded not guilty on Oct. 15. The offense allegedly happened May 5, 2017. The next hearing will be in November. The judge dismissed but may reopen a charge of weapon/ammunition possession by a felon (not gun).
Tyrece Omar Penn of Spencer was charged with gun possession by a nonviolent felon. He pleaded not guilty on July 21. The offense allegedly happened on March 7. The next hearing is in November.
Antarios Tycedric Tinsley of Martinsville was found guilty of cocaine distribution. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 9 years suspended, 5 years of supervised probation, his driver’s license was suspended for 6 months, and he was ordered to pay $70 restitution. The offense happened on May 3, 2018.
Dashaye Trevor Simon of Martinsville was charged with marijuana distribution, firearm possession by a violent felon, gun possession with schedule I-II drug, oxycodone possession, and two counts of ammunition possession by a felon. The offenses allegedly happened April 5, 2018. The next hearing is in November.
Kendrick Lorenzo Redd of Martinsville was charged with obtaining money under false pretense-more than $500, larceny-bad check of more than $500 and two counts of no construction with advance pay of more than $200. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 9, 2018, resulting in arrest on March 1. The next hearing is in November.
Patrick County General District Court
Brad Jermaine Banner of Hays, N.C., was charged with forging coin and bank notes and obtaining money under false pretense-less than $500. The offenses allegedly happened on April 3, resulting in arrest on Sept. 4. The next hearing is in late October.
Christopher Housten Collins of Stuart was found guilty of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 3 months in jail, with 3 months suspended, 2 years of unsupervised probation, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay costs. The offense happened on Sept. 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of paying/receiving admission to an animal fight against Jose Jaramillo-Gonzalez of Dobson, N.C. The offense allegedly happened June 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of pickpocketing against Brian Keith Blankenship of Patrick Springs. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 15.
Trey Austin Marshall of Dobson was charged with vehicle larceny. The offense allegedly happened on July 5, 2016, resulting in arrest on Aug. 26. The next hearing is in late October.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Jonathan Grayson Nunn of Bassett was found guilty of shoplifting. He was fined $250 and ordered to pay $23 restitution plus costs. The offense happened on May 9.
James Daniel Biggs of Patrick Springs was charged with possession of a schedule I-II drug. The offense allegedly happened March 2, resulting in arrest on Oct. 2. The next hearing is in November.
Joseph Scott Bombe of Dublin was charged with possession of a schedule I-II drug. The offense allegedly happened April 4, 2018 resulting in arrest on Sept. 13. The next hearing is in November.
Ashely Nicole Bowman of Stuart was charged with possession of a schedule I-II drug. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 14, 2018, resulting in arrest on Oct. 8. The next hearing is to be set.
Tanya Leahann Branch of Patrick Springs was charged with possession of a schedule I-II drug. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 13, resulting in arrest on Sept. 10. The next hearing is to be set.
Robbie Steven Goff of Patrick Springs was charged with possession of a schedule I-II drug. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 22, 2018, resulting in arrest on Sept. 15. The next hearing is to be set.
Paul Nelson Hodges of Ridgeway was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 28. The next hearing is to be set.
Shannon Gray Pack of Patrick Springs was charged with two counts of gun possession by a nonviolent felon. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 16, 2018, and Nov. 21, 2018, resulting in arrest on Sept. 10. The next hearing is in late October.
Ricky Bradley Penn of Stuart was charged with possession of a schedule I-II drug. The offense allegedly happened May 24, 2018, resulting in arrest on Sept. 10, 2019. The next hearing is to be set.
Tammy Massey Rorrer of Stuart was charged with welfare perjury. The offense allegedly happened on July 26, 2017, resulting in arrest on Sept. 10. The next hearing is to be set.
Jearl Dwayne Dillon of Patrick Springs was charged with possession of a schedule I-II drug. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 24, 2017, resulting in arrest on Dec. 6, 2018. The next hearing is in January.
Dennis Glenn Royer of Forest was charged with three counts of distribution of a schedule I-II substance. The offenses allegedly happened July 28, 2018, resulting in arrest on Aug. 6. The next hearing is in November.
Christopher Joel Calcagni of Roanoke was charged with distribution of a schedule I-II substance. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 5 years suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay $80 restitution plus costs. The offense happened on July 29, 2016.
