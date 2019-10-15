EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Tanita Shanee Hairston of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 24. The next hearing is in November.
Jody Hummel Nesbitt of Fort Lauderdale, Fl. was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 24. The next hearing is in February.
Jonathan Grayson Nunn of Bassett was charged with shoplifting less than $200 third offense. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 25. The next hearing is in late October.
A judge transferred to another jurisdiction a charge of abduction by force/intimidation against Ravindra H. Patel of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 30.
Michael Lee Poynter of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened on Feb. 23. The next hearing is in late October.
Jennifer Marie Rose of Collinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 27. The next hearing is in December.
Aaron Wayne Basham of Glade Hill was charged with pickpocketing. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 28. The next hearing is in November.
Salvador Argueta Guevara of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $250 plus costs. The offense happened on July 25.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of DWI second offense against Alonzo Jackson of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened on Feb. 26.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting less than $500 third offense against James Darrell Foley of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened on June 14.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Chance Brandon Combs of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened on October 1, 2017 resulting in arrest May 23.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting less than $500 third offense against Amanda Kay Young of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened on April 23.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of malicious wounding, malicious shooting/throwing into an occupied building and use of firearm in a felony first offense against Jordan Thomas Hall of Eden, N.C.. The judge dismissed a charge of strangulation resulting in injury. The offenses allegedly happened on June 5.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of bomb/burn threat-accused over 15 against Demetrius Nazshae Inge of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened on June 16.
John Gregory Morgan of Greensboro, N.C., was found guilty of DWI first offense. His license was suspended for 1 year, and he was ordered to complete VASAP and pay a fine of $500 plus costs. The offense allegedly happened on June 27.
Michael Paul Murray of Bassett was charged with larceny-obtainment of credit card number and credit card fraud-less than $500 in 6 minutes. The offenses allegedly happened on July 25. The next hearing is in late October.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of abduction with intent to defile against Michael Lee Goins of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened on July 1.
Justin Zachary Pruitt of Axton was charged with two counts of entering house to commit assault and battery. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 13. The next hearing is in November.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of DWI second offense against Shannon Leigh Murphey of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened on April 16.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of carjacking, larceny-entering building armed, abduction by force/intimidation and two counts of use of firearm in a felony first offense against Cody Cheyenne Moore of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened on May 4.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of larceny-entering building armed, use of firearm in a felony first offense, abduction by force/intimidation and petty larceny against Mikayla J. Thomas of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened on May 4.
Christopher Allen Via Dawson of Martinsville was charged with assault of a law enforcement/Dept. of Corrections person, eluding police and DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened on April 22. The next hearing is in late October.
Sheila Marie Branch of Bassett was charged with grand larceny-more than $500. The offense happened on March 14 resulting in arrest on Aug. 19. The next hearing is in December.
Amanda Mae Davis of Bassett was charged with grand larceny-more than $500. The offense allegedly happened on March 14, resulting in arrest on Aug. 19 The next hearing is in December.
Marti Ann Foley of Collinsville was charged with larceny-obtaining credit card number and credit card fraud less than $500 in 6 minutes. The offense allegedly happened on July 25. The next hearing is in late October.
Martinsville General District Court
Xavier Antonio Gilbert of Bassett was charged with four counts of abduction by force/intimidation, two counts of robbery of residence with a gun, armed burglary-entering house to rape, use of firearm in felony first offense, possession/transport of a weapon by a violent felon, and pickpocketing. The offenses happened on July 8 resulting in arrest on Sept. 3. The next hearing is in late October.
Daniel Andrew Ward of Martinsville was charged with embezzlement-more than $500. The offense allegedly happened on July 11, resulting in arrest on Aug. 27. The next hearing is in November.
Ana Yessica Santiago-Espana of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 1 year in jail with the full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $250 plus costs. The offense allegedly happened on Feb. 4, 2018.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny against Anthony Samuel Santillo III of Collinsville.
Stephanie Brooke Smith of Martinsville was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance. The offense allegedly happened on Sept. 30, 2018. The next hearing is in late October.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, marijuana distribution, possession/transportation of weapon by a violent felon, firearm possession at school and gun possession on person with schedule I-II drug against Duvontae Lamar Keen of Martinsville. The judge dismissed two counts of selling drugs on or near school. The offense allegedly happened on May 13.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of pickpocketing against Bill Dean Byrd of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened on May 7.
A judge dismissed but later may reopen a charge of possession of a controlled substance against Kenneth Fitzgerald Hairston of Martinsville.
Ryan Evan Ward of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny, robbery of a residence and conspiracy to rob residence. The offense allegedly happened on July 8. The next hearing is in late October.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of failure to stop at an accident causing damage of more than $1,000 against Michael David Warren Jr. of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 25.
Cassandra Dawn Foster of Axton was charged with shoplifting less than $200 third offense. The offense allegedly happened on July 19, resulting in arrest on Aug. 23. The next hearing is in December.
Patrick County General District Court
Shannon Renea Joyce of Stuart was charged DWI first offense (blood-alcohol content of .15-.20). She pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to an amended charge of reckless driving. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $200 plus costs. The offense happened on Aug. 3.
Trey Austin Marshall of Dobson N.C., was charged with unauthorized use of vehicle and larceny-more than $500. The offense allegedly happened on July 5, resulting in arrest on Aug. 26. The next hearing is in late October.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession of a controlled substance against Dustin W. Gregory of Stuart. A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of unauthorized possession: drug paraphernalia. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 6.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of prisoner possession of a deadly weapon against Zachary Tyler Barker of Patrick Springs. The offense allegedly happened on June 10.
Kevin Shane Belcher of Stuart was found guilty of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $300 plus costs. The offense happened on June 25.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of assault of law enforcement/Dept. of Corrections person against John Albert Nester of Cascade. The offense allegedly happened on July 17.
Henry County Circuit Court
Samuel Walker Janney of Collinsville was charged with four counts of cocaine distribution third offense. He pleaded guilty to amended charges of cocaine distribution. The offense allegedly happened on May 19, 2015, resulting in arrest on March 24, 2016. The sentencing is in late October.
Joseph Malik Moorehead of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny of a firearm. The offense allegedly happened on March 31. The sentencing is in late October.
Darrell Kenneth Hodges of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened on May 1, 2017, resulting in arrest on July 27. The trail is in late October.
Raykwon Demon Hairston of Martinsville was charged with malicious wounding and use of firearm to commit felony. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 4 to amended charges of unlawful wounding and reckless handling of a firearm. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 10, 2018. The next hearing is in November.
Brice Allen Lankford of Ridgeway was charged with assault and battery of a family/household member. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 6 months suspended, and ordered to pay costs. A judge dismissed charges of strangulation and abduction. The offense happened on Sept. 20, 2018, resulting in arrest on May 20.
Joshua Lane Wisener of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny-firearm, malicious wounding and firearm possession by a violent felon. He pleaded not guilty on Sept. 5. The judge dismissed charges of use of firearm to commit felony, robbery-use of a deadly weapon and use of firearm to commit felony subsequent offense. The offense allegedly happened on Jan. 25, resulting in arrest on Feb. 12. The next hearing is in November.
Ellis Ray Sawyers II of Bassett was charged with grand larceny. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of petty larceny. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months and 26 days suspended, and ordered to pay $65 restitution plus costs. The offense happened on Oct. 21, 2017, resulting in arrest on Jan. 23, 2018.
Carol Lynn Bates of Henry pleaded no contest to credit card fraud and credit card theft. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $291.85 in restitution plus costs. The offense happened on Feb. 11, 2018.
A judge dismissed charges of abduction, robbery with a deadly weapon and use of a firearm to commit a felony against Quentin Xavier Grant of Martinsville. The offense happened on Nov. 4.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Michael Deangelo Hairston of Martinsville was charged with oxycodone distribution and drug sale on or near school. He pleaded not guilty Sept. 12. The offense allegedly happened on April 19, 2018, resulting in arrest on Aug. 22. The trial is in December.
Michelle Barrow Drane of Martinsville was charged with two counts of forgery. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 7. The judge dismissed but later may reopen five counts of forgery. The offense allegedly happened on Feb. 2, resulting in arrest on Aug. 21. Sentencing is in December.
Joshua Lane Wisener of Martinsville was charged with marijuana possession with intent to distribute. He was found not guilty of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by violent felon and conspiracy to distribute marijuana. The offense allegedly happened on Jan. 14, resulting in arrest on Feb. 12. The next hearing is in November.
Angela Marie Triplett of Fieldale was charged with methamphetamine possession. She pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was ordered to pay a fine of $100 plus costs. The offense happened on March 5, 2018.
Mae Elizabeth Woodruff of Martinsville was charged with unlawful wounding. She pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault and battery of a family member. She was sentenced to 6 months in jail, with 6 months suspended, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened on Jan. 1.
Cornelius Pernell Brim of Martinsville was charged with assault and battery of a family member third offense. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault and battery of a family member second offense. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months and 10 days suspended, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened on Jan. 27.
True Dianna Hairston of Martinsville was charged with 14 counts of embezzlement. The offenses happened between June 14, 2018, and Oct. 12, 2018, resulting in arrest on May 9. The next hearing is in November.
