EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny and obtaining money under false pretense-$500 or more against Christopher Justin Stegall of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 20, 2019, resulting in arrest June 17, 2019.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of gun possession by a nonviolent felon, weapon/ammunition possession (not gun) and carrying a concealed weapon second offense against Alan Jax Wagoner of Axton. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 26.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of burglary at night to commit felony and grand larceny against Michael Berkley Jenkins of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 6.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of carrying a concealed weapon second offense, burglary at night to commit felony and grand larceny against Lee Mason Thomas of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 6.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of failure to stop at an accident, resulting in injury and eluding police against Christopher Jevon Vernarda Thomas of Greensboro, N.C. The offense allegedly happened March 17.
Jessica Millicent Pagans of Martinsville was charged with bombing/burning threatening-accused over 15 years of age. She pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. She was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 8 months suspended and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened March 14.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Amber Dawn Mejia of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 2, 2019, resulting in arrest Jan. 19.
Patrick County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of robbery of a residence with a gun and use of a firearm in a felony first offense against Geoffrey Lincoln Duncan of Mount Airy, N.C. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 28, resulting in arrest Dec. 20.
Henry County Circuit Court
Anthony Eric Anderson of Ridgeway pleaded guilty to methamphetamine distribution. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 5 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay $140 restitution, plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamines. The offense happened Dec. 18, 2017, resulting in arrest Oct. 1, 2019.
Kevin Maurice Spencer of Martinsville was charged with four counts of cocaine distribution third offense. He pleaded guilty to two amended charges of manufacturing a controlled substance. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison, with 8 years and 11 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay $610 restitution, plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen two additional charges of cocaine distribution. The offenses happened March 29, 2018, and April 5, 2018.
Tyriese Lamaine Hairston of Martinsville pleaded no contest to assault and battery of a family/household member third subsequent offense. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Aug. 12, resulting in arrest Jan. 22.
Lesman Frad Herrera-Matamoros of Westwego, La., was charged with unlawful wounding. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault and battery. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 9 months and 12 days suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened March 26.
Martinsville Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen four counts of fentanyl distribution charged against Delberia Bradley Alcorn of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of cocaine distribution against James Bryant Wheeler of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed charges of identity theft, credit card fraud, obtaining money under false pretense, and larceny-obtaining credit card against Cherry Martin Lowe of Martinsville.
Terrell Kiwon Martin of Martinsville was charged with first-degree murder and shooting in a public place causing injury. He pleaded guilty to shooting in a public place causing injury and an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter. The judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of use of firearm in felony first offense and reckless with gun-causing injury. The offenses happened Dec. 30, 2017, resulting in arrest Jan. 11, 2018.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Christopher James Moore of Eden, N.C., pleaded guilty to three counts of schedule I-II drug distribution. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, with 13 years and 2 months suspended, 5 years of supervised probation and ordered complete a community correctional alternative program, pay $525 restitution, a $250 fine, plus costs. The offenses happened Aug. 7, 2018, through Aug. 15, 2018, resulting in arrest Sept. 18.
Ericka Roxanne Canter of Mount Airy, N.C., pleaded guilty to five counts of schedule I-II drug distribution, two counts of imitation schedule I-II drug distribution and a charge of conspiracy to distribute imitation schedule I-II drug. She was sentenced to a total of 34 years in prison, with 32 years and 2 months suspended, 5 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $757 restitution, a $250 fine, plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen two additional charges of imitation schedule I-II drug distribution. The offenses happened June 9, 2018, through Aug. 17, 2018, resulting in arrest Sept. 18, 2019.
