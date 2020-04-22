A Martinsville man has been arrested on two charges of sex crimes in Caswell County, N.C..
A release from the Caswell County Sheriff's Office states that Brendan Gaige May, 19, of Martinsville was charged on April 13 with one count of second-degree forcible sex and one count of a crime against nature. Both charges are felonies.
May was jailed in the Caswell County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
No other details were made available.
May's first court appearance has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 3 in Caswell District Court.
