A Martinsville man has been charged in the death of his wife who had been reported to have committed suicide.
Martinsville Police on Thursday arrested David Dillon Ives and charged him with domestic homicide in the death Monday of Amber Ives, an MPD release said.
Officers responded Monday to a reported suicide at 735 Onieda Court, where they found Amber Ives, 25, with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
But the state medical examiner ruled that the cause of death was a homicide, and investigators from the MPD and the Virginia State Police collected evidence that led to the arrest of David Ives.
He faces charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in committing a felony, discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm.
He is being held without bail in the Martinsville City Jail.
The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact MPD Sgt. Richard Ratcliffe at 276-403-5331 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME.