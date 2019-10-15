A Martinsville man has been charged with maliciously stabbing his neighbor after perhaps robbing his apartment.
Tyrone Angelo Cox, 49, of 940 Myrtle Road, Martinsville, is in custody after Martinsville Police officers responded to a call to his address on Friday, an MPD release said.
Officers found a man later identified as a neighbor, Anthony Crawford, 43, bleeding from the chest. Crawford was transported to Sovah-Martinsville and then to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
Investigators arrested Cox at the scene based on information from witnesses and then searched his apartment, where they found property belonging to Crawford, the release said.
Cox has been charged with felony malicious wounding, and investigators are pursuing additional charges of burglary and grand larceny.
He is being held without bail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call MPD Sgt. Richard Ratcliffe at 276-403-5331 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.