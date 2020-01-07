CHATHAM - On Tuesday morning, the Pittsylvania County Circuit Court sentenced a Martinsville man to eight years years in prison for the murder of his brother-in-law.
De'Von Dre'cole Smith, 28, was found guilty of the Jan. 6, 2019, shooting of Deon Peatross at his mother's Martin Drive home in Axton. Peatross was Smith's brother in law.
The shooting occurred after Smith confronted his wife at her place of work in Martinsville about her wanting to break up. Hearing of the event, Deon Peatross and his mother Veronica Peatross began arguing with Smith over Facebook Messenger and through text message.
Smith then drove more than 30 minutes to Axton to confront Deon Peatross at his mother's home. There, the two men shot at each other, with Smith shooting Peatross in the head.
Smith was convicted of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony during an October trial.
Judge Stacey Moreau gave Smith a total of 11 years in prison - eight years for the murder and three years for the use of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.