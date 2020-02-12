A Martinsville man wanted in North Carolina on a variety of warrants and charges is considered dangerous.
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is looking for Casey James Hanson, 23, of Martinsville, the office said in a release distributed on Wednesday afternoon.
Hanson is wanted on numerous outstanding warrants in connection to safecracking, several assaults and several kidnapping charges stemming from an incident on Feb. 6.
The alert said Hanson should be considered armed and dangerous.
The RCOS asks that anyone who sees Hanson or knows of his whereabouts to call local law enforcement by dialing 911 or the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
