Alert Henry County deputies passing by the Scrub Board Laundry, 1687 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville last week noticed a person that they believed had outstanding warrants against him.
Frederick Valentino Hairston, 29, of 806 Princeton Street in Martinsville was arrested Wednesday on charges of failure to appear and contempt of court.
"During the arrest, the suspect was less then cooperative at first," Henry County Capt. T.S. Barker said.
Hairston is being held in the Henry County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.