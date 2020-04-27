Scrub Board arrest

Frederick Valentino Hairston, 29, of 806 Princeton St. in Martinsville was arrested by Henry County Sheriff's Office deputies on charges of failure to appear and contempt of court. The deputies were passing by the Scrub Board Laundry, 1687 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville last week and noticed a person that they believed had outstanding warrants against him. "During the arrest, the suspect was less then cooperative at first," Henry County Capt. T.S. Barker said. Hairston is being held in the Henry County Jail.

