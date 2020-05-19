A first-degree murder charge stemming from a shooting in Martinsville years ago has been dropped to voluntary manslaughter following a recent plea deal.
Terrell Kiwon Martin, 26, of Martinsville, scheduled to face murder charges in Martinsville Circuit Court on Tuesday, instead pleaded guilty to the reduced charge, court records show.
It was on Dec. 20, 2017, that police responded to a report of a fight in progress at the Valero Fas Mart convenience store at 1105 Brookdale Street at 12:17 a.m. They arrived to find Tyrone Antwon Herndon, 34, of Martinsville, bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville, where he was pronounced dead.
Following an investigation, police obtained warrants for Martin’s arrest. Police reported that the shooter had fled the scene and a manhunt began for Martin that involved the Martinsville Police, Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Martin was arrested on Jan. 11, 2018, in the Franklin area of Southampton County and charged with first-degree murder and multiple firearms counts.
A jury trial was set for June 24 of last year, but a witness for the defense, Tamisha Valentine of Martinsville, could not be located and the case was continued.
Martin’s defense attorney, Jason Eisner, had withdrawn his request for a trial by jury, so a trial by judge was set for Tuesday.
The plea agreement reduces the charge of murder in the first degree to voluntary manslaughter, drops two firearms charges but keeps the count of shooting in a public place causing injury.
Martin would have faced a prison term of 20 years to life with the first-degree murder charge. Sentencing guidelines in Virginia for voluntary manslaughter are one to 10 years in prison.
Shooting in a public place causing injury is considered a Class-six felony and carries a recommended sentence of one to five years.
Martin is due back in Martinsville Circuit Court on Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. for sentencing.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
